Jim Goodwin reveals message to Ivan Dolcek as Dundee United boss finds empathy for rival

Goodwin lavished praise on a 'complete' performance.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin smiling and raising his arms in celebration with fans after a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice on September 23 2025.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin saluted the home support after guiding his side to a 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United’s 2-0 triumph over Aberdeen was the club’s most complete performance of the campaign.

The Terrors have shown ample flashes of attacking inspiration in the opening weeks of the season – only for defensive lapses to cost valuable points, particularly from set-pieces.

However, United were excellent at both ends of the pitch at a packed Tannadice on Tuesday evening, with goals from Ivan Dolcek and Bert Esselink securing a 2-0 triumph over the dismal Dons.

Stuart Armstrong did rattle the bar for the visitors, but the Tangerines largely held Aberdeen at arm’s length.

United, conversely, now sit third in the Premiership and have scored at least two goals in every league match this term.

They could have enjoyed a more handsome triumph after creating further opportunities for Dolcek, Esselink, Zac Sapsford and Vicko Sevelj..

Bert Esselink celebrates his first competitive goal for the club
Esselink celebrates his first competitive goal for the club. Image: SNS

“Was it our most complete performance? I’d say so,” said Goodwin.

“Fourteen new signings do take time to gel. The opportunity to work on the training ground has been important – as was the consistency in the starting 11.

“This was probably the most comfortable we’ve felt for several weeks.

“In the last 10 minutes, we got deeper and nervier, naturally. Aberdeen threw every attacking option at us. But the guys showed great resilience.”

He added: “When I look at the performances against Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen, who could be our competitors for the top six, we’ve more than matched all three and feel we should have more points from those games.

“It gives us optimism, but we have to stay grounded.”

More to come from Terrors

Dolcek’s opener takes the loan star’s tally for the campaign to five goals and two assists in 10 appearances for the Tangerines.

He has already claimed Premiership player of the month for August – and may just be staking a claim for September.

And Goodwin reckons the classy winger can deliver even more as the season goes on.

Ivan Dolcek wheels away in celebration
Ivan Dolcek wheels away in celebration. Image: Richard Wiseman

“It is some (goal) return,” smiled Goodwin. “Ivan has got the knack of being in the right area at the right moment.

“Sometimes he drifts in and out of games. I’m constantly on at him to be a little bit more involved; telling him to get on the ball more and find those pockets of space.

“But you find it very hard to criticise much when he’s had the type of impact he’s had in such a short period of time!”

‘Sacked in the morning’

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin endured chants of “Sacked in the Morning” some Dons fans even joining in – as the Pittodrie outfit remained bottom of the Premiership and without a league goal.

Jim Goodwin has sympathy for his opposite number.
Goodwin has sympathy for his opposite number. Image: SNS

Goodwin, dismissed from the hotseat in the Granite City in February 2023, added: “I know what the man is going through and I sympathise with any manager in that situation.

“We were all talking about Hibs and David Gray last year when they were bottom. David found a way to get a tune out of the team.

“Aberdeen have invested well – they spent a fortune in the summer – and that’s why I was a wee bit nervous coming into this game. The run can’t continue, and we were on a bit of a hiding to nothing, with people expecting us to win.

“But I’m sure Jimmy will respect that my concern isn’t Aberdeen.”

