Why Hampden justice proved pivotal in Dundee United triumph

Vicko Sevelj, who seemed destined to miss out against Aberdeen, was excellent.

Vicko Sevelj, left, gets stuck in.
Sevelj, left, gets stuck in. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United ascended to third place in the Premiership with a routine victory over Aberdeen on Tuesday evening.

Ivan Dolcek and Bert Esselink did the damage for the hosts, while only an excellent display by Dimitar Mitov – thwarting Dolcek and Zac Sapsford – kept the score down.

A late rally saw Stuart Armstrong hit the bar for the Dons on his return to Tannadice, but Aberdeen once again failed to find the net and remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Courier Sport was in attendance to analyse the action

Sevelj presence proves pivotal

How important that fast-track disciplinary panel verdict proved.

Whether Vicko Sevelj had an extra spring in his step after being spared from suspension when his red card against Hibs was rescinded a week prior; only he will know.

But the Croatian was back to his best against Aberdeen, continuing his tireless partnership with Panutche Camara in the United engine room.

United make it 2-0, with Sevelj notching the assist.
United make it 2-0, with Sevelj notching the assist. Image: SNS

The Terrors won possession in the opposition third on NINE occasions on Tuesday evening. That is more than any team in any top-flight match this season. Sevelj contributed three of those – more than any other player.

United’s reigning player of the year also claimed an assist for Esselink’s goal and was key to the opener, challenging Mats Knoester in the air before the ball dropped kindly to Dolcek.

Cap doffed to the team behind United’s successful appeal last week; Sevelj’s presence against the Dons was priceless.

Bert and earned clean sheet

While hardly Old Father Time at the age of 26, Esselink has already emerged as one of United’s leaders – particularly given the youthful make-up of the Terrors backline.

And he fronted up after the porous 3-3 draw with Hibs, telling Courier Sport, “I fully feel the responsibility for conceding three goals, which just can’t happen”.

Esselink, acutely aware that talk is cheap, was key to United responding on the grass.

He scored his first competitive goal for the club, should have had another in the first period and was imperious in both boxes.

Esselink won more aerial duels (six), more duels (10) and registered more clearances (13) than anyone else on the pitch.

Bert Esselink celebrates his first competitive goal for the club
Esselink celebrates his first competitive goal for the club. Image: SNS

Krisztian Keresztes and Iurie Iovu were similarly faultless as United dealt with 20 Dons deliveries – albeit many of those were lacking in direction, conviction or sufficient bodies in the box attacking them.

Goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko also deserves credit for a solid display in the aftermath of an evening to forget at Easter Road.

He made the saves one would expect (a whipping, dipping Jesper Karlsson drive in the first half was actually a tougher stop than it initially seemed) and his distribution was fantastic.

Was Jim Goodwin ‘most complete’ assessment correct?

Victorious boss Jim Goodwin felt this was United’s most complete display of the campaign.

Given their showings against Rapid Vienna in the Conference League qualifiers, that is fulsome praise.

However, it is hard to argue otherwise.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin smiling and raising his arms in celebration with fans after a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice on September 23 2025.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin saluted the home support after guiding his side to a 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Defensive fragilities have plagued the Tangerines during the opening months of the season, while their most comfortable wins – UNA Strassen and Dundee – lacked the number of goalscoring opportunities created against the Dons.

Moreover, Tuesday evening saw United face the last of three perceived rivals for European football.

The Terrors aspire to be in the conversation with Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen – albeit are enduring differing fortunes at the moment – and have gone toe-to-toe with them.

The budgetary gulf has not been reflected on the pitch.

These are early days, and sides like St Mirren and Motherwell have also displayed enough early potential to be included in top-six conversations, but Arabs have every reason to be enthused about what the campaign could hold.

A United side more suited to taking advantage of home comforts

United’s home advantage was largely theoretical last term.

While they secured fourth place, their record at Tannadice was NINTH, winning just eight league games on their own patch.

Only Ross County, Dundee and St Johnstone registered fewer.

Large Dundee United banners displayed by fans in the East Stand at Tannadice Park before the match against Aberdeen on September 23 2025.
Home advantage: the United fans’ tifo on Tuesday Image: Mark Scates/SNS

The Class of 24/25 should not be diminished – it’s achievements were laudable – but this would seem to be a United team more suited to taking the initiative at Tannadice.

There is more creativity, pace, goal threat and, with such energy and athleticism across the backline and in midfield, Goodwin needn’t be quite so trepidatious about getting hit on the break.

As such, the upcoming visits of Kilmarnock and Livingston are inviting as they seek to make Tannadice a fortress.

