Vicko Sevelj makes honest suspension admission as Dundee United ace becomes Dolcek pest

Sevelj was impactful in the heart of midfield against the Dons.

Dundee United's reigning player of the year Vicko Sevelj.
By Alan Temple

Three points, an assist and a magnificent performance in the heart of midfield

Not bad for a player who was certain he’d be sitting in the stands on Tuesday evening.

Despite believing his red card against Hibs for handball was unjust, Vicko Sevelj has confessed that he held out very little hope of it being rescinded.

However, a fast-track panel ruled in United’s favour in the aftermath of that 3-3 draw and, perhaps emboldened by an unforeseen opportunity, the Croatian was outstanding against the Dons.

Vicko Sevelj, left, gets stuck in.
He said: “It was an unexpected chance to play.

“I didn’t think that they would change the decision.

“But it (the successful appeal) was totally deserved. Everyone has seen that I wasn’t able to do anything in this situation and it wasn’t my intention to play with the hand.

“So, I was delighted to play and it was a really good game for us.”

Camara partnership

And how his availability was welcomed.

Despite being theoretically outnumbered in the engine room, Sevelj and Panutche Camara were terrific; a laudable partnership is being cultivated.

Camara won possession a remarkable 12 TIMES against the Dons – more than any other player on the pitch by a distance – and was still making lung-bursting runs deep into the final stages.

All smiles: The terrific Panutche Camara
“I don’t think I’ve played with a fitter player,” said Sevelj. “He’s everywhere!

“Sometimes I need to say a little bit, ‘don’t worry, just stay in position.’ But he’s running a lot and he’s a really good player; technical and tactical, too.”

Sevelj: I should be Dolcek’s agent

Sevelj’s smart flick-on from an Amar Fatah corner allowed Bert Esselink to head home, making it 2-0 in the second period.

However, he also played a part in Ivan Dolcek’s opener, leaping with Mats Knoester in the box before the ball fell to the in-form winger to slam home.

As former Hadjuk Split teammates, Dolcek has previously spoken about the part played by Sevelj in selling the switch to Tannadice.

It increasingly looks like an inspired intervention.

Ivan Dolcek slams beyond Mitov.
“I want to be his agent after this,” he smiled. “I’m starting now!”

And, like everyone of a tangerine persuasion, he is desperate to see his compatriot pen a permanent contract after notching a fifth goal in five Premiership games.

“Every day, to training and back, I tell him (to stay),” smiled Sevelj. “I want him to continue.

“He has scored five goals and that is really impressive. I want him to keep going and score 50, if he can!

“Ivan can help us a lot in goal contributions. He’s a really good player and exciting. He is also a good guy.”

Conversation