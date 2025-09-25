Dundee United are flying – so can Jim Goodwin finally end this managerial hoodoo?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United are flying – so can Jim Goodwin finally end this managerial hoodoo?

The United boss crosses swords with Stuart Kettlewell for a 12th time in their coaching careers on Saturday.

Stuart Kettlewell, left, and Jim Goodwin.
Kettlewell, left, and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has Dundee United flying.

The Tangerines occupy third place in the Premiership following their most complete performance of the campaign against Aberdeen on Tuesday evening.

Moreover, the punters are being thrilled by a brand of all-action, hard-running, attacking football. Only Hearts have scored more goals than Jim Goodwin’s men.

With successive home matches against Kilmarnock and Livingston coming up, it would seem like a wonderful opportunity to build momentum – and, more importantly, points.

To do so, however, Goodwin must put one lamentable recent record to bed, as Courier Sport finds.

The recent record

Kettlewell has won the last FIVE meetings between the respective gaffers – a record spanning stints in charge of Motherwell and Kilmarnock – and most recently dumped the Tangerines out of the Premier Sports Cup.

The first game in the sequence actually relegated United in May 2023.

Tawanda Maswanhise scores against Dundee United
Tawanda Maswanhise scores against Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Moreover, Kettlewell boasts seven victories over Goodwin in their respective managerial careers. NO manager has emerged victorious over the Irishman more often than the ex-Ross County boss.

Derek McInnes also has seven wins – however, he has taken 15 matches to reach that total. Kettlewell has managed it in 11 outings.

Small margins: Goodwin vs Kettlewell – the previous 5 games

Recent dominance in terms of points on the board and cup progression.

But not comprehensive scorelines.

The margins have been incredibly tight in each of those encounters, with Motherwell emerging as winners by a single goal four times and Kilmarnock securing a 2-1 triumph earlier this season:

  • 28/05/23: Motherwell 3-2 Dundee United
  • 20/09/24: Motherwell 2-1 Dundee United
  • 30/10/24: Dundee United 1-2 Motherwell
  • 14/12/24: Motherwell 4-3 Dundee United
  • 17/08/25: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United

Many of those fixtures also hinged on defining moments and lamentable errors.

Motherwell’s 2-1 victory at Tannadice came down to an uncharacteristic slip by Emmanuel Adegboyega allowing Tawanda Maswanhise to secure the three points.

The 4-3 win for the Steelmen was peppered with defensive lapses – most notably with Glenn Middleton looking like a fish out of water at left wingback that afternoon after being asked to deputise for Will Ferry.

A 2-1 triumph at Fir Park on League Cup duty came down to a daft Luca Stephenson foul on Moses Ebiyi, allowing Lennon Miller to convert a last-gasp penalty.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller makes no mistake from the spot.
Lennon Miller, now of Udinese, makes no mistake from the spot for Motherwell against Dundee United. Image: SNS

While Goodwin didn’t go looking for excuses, United were clearly a fatigued, unrecognisable side when they met Killie earlier this term.

They played 120 minutes and penalties during a physically and emotionally draining European exit against Rapid Vienna three days prior and, amid a lengthy injury list, it showed.

If another tight contest unfolds, Goodwin will feel it is his turn to emerge on the right side of the result.

So, how does Goodwin get the job done?

This would seem to be a United squad equipped to take the initiative at home.

They have scored at least two goals in every Premiership game and showed heartening signs of shutting the back door in Tuesday evening’s 2-0 cruise against struggling Aberdeen.

However, Killie are not to be underestimated.

While Kettlewell’s Motherwell sides tormented Goodwin’s charges through the electric pace and trickery of Maswanhise, Ebiyi and Marvin Kaleta, his Kilmarnock team are a more athletic, physical proposition.

Brad Lyons smashes home the winner when the sides met at Rugby Park
Brad Lyons smashes home the winner when the sides met at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

Djenairo Daniels and Marcus Dackers (the latter gave the Terrors backline a torrid time in August) are imposing propositions, while Killie’s set-pieces, utilising the further height of Lewis Mayo and Robbie Deas, are a constant threat.

However, it would be reductive to paint them as a long-ball team.

In Liam Polworth and David Watson, they have guile as well as graft, and Ben Brannan – who grabbed an assist when the sides last met – has been one of the Premiership’s brightest teenagers this term.

A fascinating engine room battle is in store with Panutche Camara, sorely missed in Ayrshire last time out, and Vicko Sevelj in fine form.

Killie get the ball forward quick, sure. They’ll feed their attackers pronto, bringing others into the game. Or they’ll play direct to the wingbacks. However, it is far from aimless hoof ball; evidenced by their results this term.

Meet those challenges and then – with the quality of Zac Sapsford, Ivan Dolcek and Amar Fatah in the final third – Goodwin could finally be toasting a triumph against his dugout rival on Saturday evening.

Fall short, and Kilmarnock are more than capable of leaving Dundee with the points.

