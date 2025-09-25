Dundee United are flying – so can Jim Goodwin finally end this managerial hoodoo?

Jim Goodwin has Dundee United flying.

The Tangerines occupy third place in the Premiership following their most complete performance of the campaign against Aberdeen on Tuesday evening.

Moreover, the punters are being thrilled by a brand of all-action, hard-running, attacking football. Only Hearts have scored more goals than Jim Goodwin’s men.

With successive home matches against Kilmarnock and Livingston coming up, it would seem like a wonderful opportunity to build momentum – and, more importantly, points.

To do so, however, Goodwin must put one lamentable recent record to bed, as Courier Sport finds.

The recent record

Kettlewell has won the last FIVE meetings between the respective gaffers – a record spanning stints in charge of Motherwell and Kilmarnock – and most recently dumped the Tangerines out of the Premier Sports Cup.

The first game in the sequence actually relegated United in May 2023.

Moreover, Kettlewell boasts seven victories over Goodwin in their respective managerial careers. NO manager has emerged victorious over the Irishman more often than the ex-Ross County boss.

Derek McInnes also has seven wins – however, he has taken 15 matches to reach that total. Kettlewell has managed it in 11 outings.

Small margins: Goodwin vs Kettlewell – the previous 5 games

Recent dominance in terms of points on the board and cup progression.

But not comprehensive scorelines.

The margins have been incredibly tight in each of those encounters, with Motherwell emerging as winners by a single goal four times and Kilmarnock securing a 2-1 triumph earlier this season:

28/05/23: Motherwell 3-2 Dundee United

20/09/24: Motherwell 2-1 Dundee United

30/10/24: Dundee United 1-2 Motherwell

14/12/24: Motherwell 4-3 Dundee United

17/08/25: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United

Many of those fixtures also hinged on defining moments and lamentable errors.

Motherwell’s 2-1 victory at Tannadice came down to an uncharacteristic slip by Emmanuel Adegboyega allowing Tawanda Maswanhise to secure the three points.

The 4-3 win for the Steelmen was peppered with defensive lapses – most notably with Glenn Middleton looking like a fish out of water at left wingback that afternoon after being asked to deputise for Will Ferry.

A 2-1 triumph at Fir Park on League Cup duty came down to a daft Luca Stephenson foul on Moses Ebiyi, allowing Lennon Miller to convert a last-gasp penalty.

While Goodwin didn’t go looking for excuses, United were clearly a fatigued, unrecognisable side when they met Killie earlier this term.

They played 120 minutes and penalties during a physically and emotionally draining European exit against Rapid Vienna three days prior and, amid a lengthy injury list, it showed.

If another tight contest unfolds, Goodwin will feel it is his turn to emerge on the right side of the result.

So, how does Goodwin get the job done?

This would seem to be a United squad equipped to take the initiative at home.

They have scored at least two goals in every Premiership game and showed heartening signs of shutting the back door in Tuesday evening’s 2-0 cruise against struggling Aberdeen.

However, Killie are not to be underestimated.

While Kettlewell’s Motherwell sides tormented Goodwin’s charges through the electric pace and trickery of Maswanhise, Ebiyi and Marvin Kaleta, his Kilmarnock team are a more athletic, physical proposition.

Djenairo Daniels and Marcus Dackers (the latter gave the Terrors backline a torrid time in August) are imposing propositions, while Killie’s set-pieces, utilising the further height of Lewis Mayo and Robbie Deas, are a constant threat.

However, it would be reductive to paint them as a long-ball team.

In Liam Polworth and David Watson, they have guile as well as graft, and Ben Brannan – who grabbed an assist when the sides last met – has been one of the Premiership’s brightest teenagers this term.

A fascinating engine room battle is in store with Panutche Camara, sorely missed in Ayrshire last time out, and Vicko Sevelj in fine form.

Killie get the ball forward quick, sure. They’ll feed their attackers pronto, bringing others into the game. Or they’ll play direct to the wingbacks. However, it is far from aimless hoof ball; evidenced by their results this term.

Meet those challenges and then – with the quality of Zac Sapsford, Ivan Dolcek and Amar Fatah in the final third – Goodwin could finally be toasting a triumph against his dugout rival on Saturday evening.

Fall short, and Kilmarnock are more than capable of leaving Dundee with the points.