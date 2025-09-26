Jim Goodwin singles out Dundee United star for praise after confidence hit

Jim Goodwin has praised Yevhenii Kucherenko’s response to a galling evening at Easter Road after the Dundee United claimed a welcome shutout against Aberdeen.

The Tangerines boss reckons it was inevitable that Kucherenko’s confidence would be hit after a nervy showing against Hibernian, the nadir of which came when he punched a corner-kick into his own net.

United played out a 3-3 draw in the capital and the colourful stopper cut a dejected figure as he took conciliatory applause from the 1,800-strong away following.

However, he recovered in perfect fashion on Tuesday evening, making a couple of decent saves to thwart Jesper Karlsson, dealing with everything in the air and launching several dangerous attacks with outstanding distribution.

Indeed, with clean sheets at something of a premium in the top-flight this term, only Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel boasts more shutouts than Kucherenko.

“I really am delighted for Kuch,” reflected Goodwin. “In that Hibs game, all that people talk about, and highlight, are the mistakes that he made.

“Nobody talks about the five or six good saves that he made in the game.

“I understand why that is. In his position, if you make a mistake, inevitably you end up costing a goal.

“But I thought on Tuesday he showed great character. No doubt, he would have been nervous before the game. His confidence would have taken a little bit of a hit last week.

“So, he can take a lot of positives from the performance against Aberdeen. He was very good. I thought his distribution all night was excellent.”

He added: “Obviously, we want our goalkeepers to do the basics well. Catch crosses; make saves – that’s the most important thing, in my opinion, in terms of what goalkeepers should be doing.

“But Kuch also has quality on the ball, and he helps us to build attacks.”

Goodwin ready for Tannadice ‘dogfight’

While Kucherenko did his job ably in midweek, a meek, ponderous Aberdeen side rarely tested the Ukrainian in the air.

That is unlikely to be the case on Saturday when Stuart Kettlewell’s Kilmarnock arrive at Tannadice.

The Ayrshire outfit pride themselves on carrying a set-piece threat and, with the likes of Marcus Dackers, Djenairo Daniels, Lewis Mayo and Robbie Deas all adept in the air, Goodwin has told his side to expect “a dogfight”.

A poorly defended free-kick allowed Brad Lyons to notch the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory when the sides met in August, with Killie dumping United out of the Premier Sport Cup.

“Kilmarnock were the better team on the day and deserved to knock us out,” reflected Goodwin. “So, we really want to show a positive reaction to that one. We don’t feel that we did ourselves justice.

“They’ll throw up a completely different challenge to Aberdeen. Kilmarnock are one of the more direct teams in the league. They’ve got two big, tall number nines – physical players at the top end of the pitch.

“It’ll probably be a bit more of a dogfight than Aberdeen, who try to build from the back and play through the different sections.

“That’s what this Premiership throws up; week to week, you’ve got to prepare yourselves properly for different challenges.”