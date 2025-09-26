Jim Goodwin singles out Dundee United star for praise after confidence hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin singles out Dundee United star for praise after confidence hit

Yevhenii Kucherenko picked up his second top-flight clean sheet on Tuesday.

Catharsis for Kucherenko after a shutout against Aberdeen
Catharsis for Kucherenko after a shutout against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has praised Yevhenii Kucherenko’s response to a galling evening at Easter Road after the Dundee United claimed a welcome shutout against Aberdeen.

The Tangerines boss reckons it was inevitable that Kucherenko’s confidence would be hit after a nervy showing against Hibernian, the nadir of which came when he punched a corner-kick into his own net.

United played out a 3-3 draw in the capital and the colourful stopper cut a dejected figure as he took conciliatory applause from the 1,800-strong away following.

However, he recovered in perfect fashion on Tuesday evening, making a couple of decent saves to thwart Jesper Karlsson, dealing with everything in the air and launching several dangerous attacks with outstanding distribution.

Indeed, with clean sheets at something of a premium in the top-flight this term, only Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel boasts more shutouts than Kucherenko.

Yevhenii Kucherenko flaps at a corner
Yevhenii Kucherenko flaps at a corner against Hibs. Image: SNS

“I really am delighted for Kuch,” reflected Goodwin. “In that Hibs game, all that people talk about, and highlight, are the mistakes that he made.

“Nobody talks about the five or six good saves that he made in the game.

“I understand why that is. In his position, if you make a mistake, inevitably you end up costing a goal.

“But I thought on Tuesday he showed great character. No doubt, he would have been nervous before the game. His confidence would have taken a little bit of a hit last week.

“So, he can take a lot of positives from the performance against Aberdeen. He was very good. I thought his distribution all night was excellent.”

Esselink, left, and Kucherenko.
Bert Esselink, left, and Kucherenko. Image: SNS

He added: “Obviously, we want our goalkeepers to do the basics well. Catch crosses; make saves – that’s the most important thing, in my opinion, in terms of what goalkeepers should be doing.

“But Kuch also has quality on the ball, and he helps us to build attacks.”

Goodwin ready for Tannadice ‘dogfight’

While Kucherenko did his job ably in midweek, a meek, ponderous Aberdeen side rarely tested the Ukrainian in the air.

That is unlikely to be the case on Saturday when Stuart Kettlewell’s Kilmarnock arrive at Tannadice.

The Ayrshire outfit pride themselves on carrying a set-piece threat and, with the likes of Marcus Dackers, Djenairo Daniels, Lewis Mayo and Robbie Deas all adept in the air, Goodwin has told his side to expect “a dogfight”.

A poorly defended free-kick allowed Brad Lyons to notch the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory when the sides met in August, with Killie dumping United out of the Premier Sport Cup.

Stuart Kettlewell, left, and Jim Goodwin.
Kilmarnock boss Stuart Kettlewell, left, and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“Kilmarnock were the better team on the day and deserved to knock us out,” reflected Goodwin. “So, we really want to show a positive reaction to that one. We don’t feel that we did ourselves justice.

“They’ll throw up a completely different challenge to Aberdeen. Kilmarnock are one of the more direct teams in the league. They’ve got two big, tall number nines – physical players at the top end of the pitch.

“It’ll probably be a bit more of a dogfight than Aberdeen, who try to build from the back and play through the different sections.

“That’s what this Premiership throws up; week to week, you’ve got to prepare yourselves properly for different challenges.”

More from Dundee United

Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
Dundee United enter cooperation agreement with Championship side – but here's why any Owen…
Stuart Kettlewell, left, and Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United are flying – so can Jim Goodwin finally end this managerial hoodoo?
Dundee United's reigning player of the year Vicko Sevelj.
Vicko Sevelj makes honest suspension admission as Dundee United ace becomes Dolcek pest
Vicko Sevelj, left, gets stuck in.
Why Hampden justice proved pivotal in Dundee United triumph
17
The Mann family children, dressed in Dundee United colours, pose enthusiastically with Grandad Ronnie outside the club gates at Tannadice before the match.
Best pictures as Dundee United fans turn out in force for Aberdeen showdown
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin smiling and raising his arms in celebration with fans after a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice on September 23 2025.
Jim Goodwin reveals message to Ivan Dolcek as Dundee United boss finds empathy for…
5
Ivan Dolcek wheels away in celebration
Ivan Dolcek's stock continues to rise as Dundee United sweep aside abject Aberdeen
6
Keresztes looks ahead to facing Aberdeen
Krisztian Keresztes quizzed on Dundee United future as Aberdeen test looms
2
Dundee United fans at Tannadice.
LEE WILKIE: Key factor could swing crunch Aberdeen clash in Dundee United's favour
Man in form: Ivan Dolcek
How Ivan Dolcek could match Celtic invincible after stunning Dundee United start

Conversation