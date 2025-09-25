Dundee United enter cooperation agreement with Championship side – but here’s why any Owen Stirton swoop is on hold

Dundee United have announced a cooperation agreement with Championship side Airdrie.

The link-up allows Scottish talent aged 18 to 21 to move freely between the clubs outwith the established transfer windows.

Premiership clubs can enter agreements with one club per tier across the pyramid.

And United see the North Lanarkshire outfit as an ideal platform to afford some of their top talents regular first-team action in the second tier.

Airdrie gaffer Danny Lennon has an excellent relationship with Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin, having managed the Tannadice boss at St Mirren.

Indeed, Goodwin was Lennon’s captain when the Buddies lifted the League Cup in 2013.

However, Courier Sport understands discussions regarding this partnership date back to when Rhys McCabe was player/manager.

The perfect candidates?

Scotland U/19 international Owen Stirton, who already boasts two goals in 15 appearances for the United first-team, will be a top target for the Diamonds – but suggestions of an imminent move are wide of the mark.

That is because the highly-rated striker is currently sidelined with a persistent foot complaint which has kept him out of the United squad of late.

It is hoped he will be back in contention towards the tail end of next month but, until such a time he is deemed fit and ready, Stirton will be going nowhere.

Nevertheless, with his recovery likely to coincide with Max Watters’ return – and Nikolaj Moller and Zac Sapsford already ahead of Stirton in the pecking order – a temporary switch at that point could make sense.

Scott Constable is another prime candidate to take advantage of the agreement but he was on the United bench for their last game against Aberdeen and, until the Tannadice squad is back to full strength, his versatility is valued by Goodwin.

That could be another option for down the line, however.

Sam Cleall-Harding, also eligible to take advantage of the scheme, is the Tangerines’ first-choice senior replacement if any centre-back is injured, making him indispensable for the moment.

Other Tangerine teens

Fellow prospects Ruairidh Adams (East Fife), Lewis O’Donnell (Cove Rangers), Charlie Dewar (Alloa Athletic) and Lewis Haldane (Cowdenbeath) have already been loaned out.

Keir Gilligan, Harry Welsh and Calvin Beattie are among United’s other teenage talents who shone during pre-season.

Airdrie currently sit bottom of the Championship and face Ayr United on Saturday.