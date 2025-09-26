How Dundee United could rewrite their record book this weekend

Free-flowing Dundee United will attempt to keep the feel-good factor flowing at Tannadice on Saturday when Kilmarnock visit on Premiership duty.
The Tangerines are on a high following a comfortable win over Aberdeen on Tuesday evening, propelling Jim Goodwin’s men to third spot in the early standings.
United also boast the league’s top scorer in the form of Ivan Dolcek, spearheading what already looks to have been an inspired summer of recruitment by the Terrors.
However, Killie have already beaten United in the Premier Sports Cup this season and will be determined to repeat the feat.
Courier Sport compiles a few illuminating stats, including United’s opportunity to make history if their prolific streak continues.
5 Dundee United vs Kilmarnock stats
- Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 15 away games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L10), a 2-0 victory at eventually relegated St. Johnstone in May.
- Since losing four consecutive home league games against Kilmarnock from November 2000 to August 2002, Dundee United have only lost three of their last 26 at home to Killie in the top-flight of Scottish football (W12 D11).
- United’s Ivan Dolcek is the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership this season with five goals in five games so far, with four of his five goals coming from set pieces (3x throws, 1x direct free kick).
- Kilmarnock manager Stuart Kettlewell has won his last 5 matches as a boss against Jim Goodwin (4 with Motherwell, 1 with Killie).
- United are seeking to score two or more goals for the sixth successive league match to begin a top-flight campaign. The club has NEVER achieved that in its history. They are currently level with the class of 1983/84 on five.
