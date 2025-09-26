How Dundee United could rewrite their record book this weekend

Free-flowing Dundee United will attempt to keep the feel-good factor flowing at Tannadice on Saturday when Kilmarnock visit on Premiership duty.

The Tangerines are on a high following a comfortable win over Aberdeen on Tuesday evening, propelling Jim Goodwin’s men to third spot in the early standings.

United also boast the league’s top scorer in the form of Ivan Dolcek, spearheading what already looks to have been an inspired summer of recruitment by the Terrors.

However, Killie have already beaten United in the Premier Sports Cup this season and will be determined to repeat the feat.

Courier Sport compiles a few illuminating stats, including United’s opportunity to make history if their prolific streak continues.

5 Dundee United vs Kilmarnock stats