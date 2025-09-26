How Dundee United could rewrite their record book this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee United could rewrite their record book this weekend

The Terrors have never before hit two or more goals in each of their opening six games of a top-tier campaign.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin has sympathy for his opposite number.
Goodwin's side are rippling the net with regularity. Image: SNS

Free-flowing Dundee United will attempt to keep the feel-good factor flowing at Tannadice on Saturday when Kilmarnock visit on Premiership duty.

The Tangerines are on a high following a comfortable win over Aberdeen on Tuesday evening, propelling Jim Goodwin’s men to third spot in the early standings.

United also boast the league’s top scorer in the form of Ivan Dolcek, spearheading what already looks to have been an inspired summer of recruitment by the Terrors.

However, Killie have already beaten United in the Premier Sports Cup this season and will be determined to repeat the feat.

Ivan Dolcek is playing some of his best football since joining Dundee United
Ivan Dolcek is playing some of his best football since joining Dundee United. Image:: SNS

Courier Sport compiles a few illuminating stats, including United’s opportunity to make history if their prolific streak continues.

5 Dundee United vs Kilmarnock stats

  • Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 15 away games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L10), a 2-0 victory at eventually relegated St. Johnstone in May.
  • Since losing four consecutive home league games against Kilmarnock from November 2000 to August 2002, Dundee United have only lost three of their last 26 at home to Killie in the top-flight of Scottish football (W12 D11).
  • United’s Ivan Dolcek is the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership this season with five goals in five games so far, with four of his five goals coming from set pieces (3x throws, 1x direct free kick).
  • Kilmarnock manager Stuart Kettlewell has won his last 5 matches as a boss against Jim Goodwin (4 with Motherwell, 1 with Killie).
  • United are seeking to score two or more goals for the sixth successive league match to begin a top-flight campaign. The club has NEVER achieved that in its history. They are currently level with the class of 1983/84 on five.

Conversation