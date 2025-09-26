JIM SPENCE: How Jim Goodwin is outshining Premiership big spenders with Dundee United side ‘built to thrill’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: How Jim Goodwin is outshining Premiership big spenders with Dundee United side ‘built to thrill’

The Tangerines have been the Premiership's entertainers this season.

Jim Goodwin has overseen a change in style at Dundee United.

By Jim Spence

Jim Goodwin is assembling the most exciting Dundee United side in years – and he’s doing it on buttons compared to the big spenders in the league.

The 2-0 win v Aberdeen, a side costing around £7 million to assemble and paying much higher wages than at Tanndice, showed clear evidence of a United team being built to thrill.

Pace, touch, movement and power were all displayed in a 90-minute performance that rocked a struggling Dons side.

I always wonder how many players from an opposition team would get into the other side On Tuesday, looking at Aberdeen’s side, the answer was none.

I could make a case for goalie Dimitar Mitov, who is a quality keeper, but he lacks the swift distribution skills that Yevhen Kucherenko has, which turn United’s defence to attack at lightning speed.

The Tangerines were solid at the back and dominant in midfield, with the tempo and energy of Panutche Camara, who looks like the find of the season, overpowering the Dons.

Former United man Stuart Armstrong jostles for possession with Panutche Camara.
Panutche Camara outmuscles former United man Stuart Armstrong against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

And up front Zac Sapsford offered irresistible energy and strength.

A relentlessness drive and technical aptitude marks this team out.

They move with a purpose and fluidity which, at times, is breathtaking in its sweep and vision, and, when out of possession, their work rate to deny space to opponents and to regain the ball is phenomenal.

The depth of the squad Goodwin has assembled augurs well for the season ahead.

With two home games on the bounce they now have a great opportunity to motor on and solidify their early top six credentials.

And if they continue to perform as they did against Aberdeen, the Tannadice DJ will need to start playing the old Jam classic, “That’s Entertainment”, every time the team runs out.

