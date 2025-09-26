JIM SPENCE: How Jim Goodwin is outshining Premiership big spenders with Dundee United side ‘built to thrill’

Jim Goodwin is assembling the most exciting Dundee United side in years – and he’s doing it on buttons compared to the big spenders in the league.

The 2-0 win v Aberdeen, a side costing around £7 million to assemble and paying much higher wages than at Tanndice, showed clear evidence of a United team being built to thrill.

Pace, touch, movement and power were all displayed in a 90-minute performance that rocked a struggling Dons side.

I always wonder how many players from an opposition team would get into the other side On Tuesday, looking at Aberdeen’s side, the answer was none.

I could make a case for goalie Dimitar Mitov, who is a quality keeper, but he lacks the swift distribution skills that Yevhen Kucherenko has, which turn United’s defence to attack at lightning speed.

The Tangerines were solid at the back and dominant in midfield, with the tempo and energy of Panutche Camara, who looks like the find of the season, overpowering the Dons.

And up front Zac Sapsford offered irresistible energy and strength.

A relentlessness drive and technical aptitude marks this team out.

They move with a purpose and fluidity which, at times, is breathtaking in its sweep and vision, and, when out of possession, their work rate to deny space to opponents and to regain the ball is phenomenal.

The depth of the squad Goodwin has assembled augurs well for the season ahead.

With two home games on the bounce they now have a great opportunity to motor on and solidify their early top six credentials.

And if they continue to perform as they did against Aberdeen, the Tannadice DJ will need to start playing the old Jam classic, “That’s Entertainment”, every time the team runs out.