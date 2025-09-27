Bert Esselink spotlights fan factor as Dundee United ace takes no fear approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bert Esselink spotlights fan factor as Dundee United ace takes no fear approach

The Terrors host Kilmarnock this afternoon.

Dundee United defender Bert Esselink.
All smiles: Esselink has been an immediate hit with the United fans. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Bert Esselink insists he is relishing his leadership role in the heart of a youthful Dundee United backline.

While only 26 years of age himself, Esselink is the elder statesman alongside Krisztian Keresztes, 25, and Iurie Iurie, 23 – while he also operates at the heart of the Tangerines’ three-man defence.

As such, he is embracing the responsibility of being a vocal presence and an organiser, taking particular delight in the Terrors’ clean sheet against Aberdeen; a second shutout in their last three Premiership games.

In common with the rest of the United side, the rearguard has been completely rebuilt over the summer.

While there have been porous, sloppy displays on occasion – a 3-3 draw with Hibs the most notable – the triumph over the Dons was a step in the right direction.

Bert Esselink celebrates his first Dundee United goal.
Esselink celebrates his first Dundee United goal. Image: Shutterstock.

“I think I am a leader and I’m the most vocal of our three – but that’s easiest for me because I’m close to everyone,” explained Esselink. “They (Iovu and Keresztes) end up a bit more on the outside of the pitch.

“I try to help them as much as possible as a leader. That’s what you need in a team. You need people to stand up, shout to each other and help between the lines and behind them. You can’t see everything as a defender, and we are all together.

“It’s always hard when you come in a team with new guys and everyone has their own culture and mentality. But I feel like I’ve known them for longer than three months. That’s such a good thing.”

Bert Esselink, pictured, has proved mature beyond his years
Esselink, pictured, has proved mature beyond his years. Image: SNS

He added: “We needed that (clean sheet vs Aberdeen). There have been some difficult games and some goals conceded that can’t happen, lately. We are working hard on that. And will keep working hard on it.

“From open play we look structured and passionate. We don’t concede many goals from open play – and I think people saw the work we have done on set-pieces in the match on Tuesday.”

Toe-to-toe with rivals

And Esselink reckons United have proved they have nothing to fear from their perceived pre-season European rivals.

With their victory over the Dons, the Terrors have now faced Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen – claiming one win, a draw and a defeat against the Jambos.

United threw away a 3-1 lead at Easter Road and lost to an injury-time header against the men in maroon.

All sides expected to be battling for continental qualification (albeit very handy St Mirren and Motherwell sides will aspire to be in that conversation) and Goodwin’s charges did not look outgunned.

Dundee United players celebrate.
United players celebrate at Hibs. Image: SNS

“I don’t think we have to fear these teams,” continued the Dutchman. “We are a young, ambitious group and we will strive for the highest position possible.

“We have tried to show that every game – including the fixtures we played against all three of those teams. They have been competitive, good games and I think we matched them.

“But in the end, consistency is the key for a full season.

“The momentum must keep going. It’s only five games.”

Home comforts

Next up for United as they seek to continue their fine start to the campaign is Kilmarnock, who knocked the Terrors out of the Premier Sports Cup in August – a game characterised by post-Europe fatigue and sloppy defending.

It is the second of three home games in a row, with Livingston visiting Tannadice next Saturday. On paper, an inviting run against the teams currently 9th and 10th in the standings.

“It was very nice to be back at Tannadice after like six weeks,” reflected Esselink, who scored the second goal against Aberdeen; his maiden competitive effort for the club.

“That was a good start to these three home matches in a row. On Saturday again, I hope the place can be like it was on Tuesday and have our fans so loud and with us. They are helping us a lot in these matches.”

