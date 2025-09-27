Jim Goodwin in ‘standards’ lament as Dundee United slip to ‘sloppy’ Kilmarnock defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin in ‘standards’ lament as Dundee United slip to ‘sloppy’ Kilmarnock defeat

The Terrors boss was irked by wasteful play against the visitors.

By Alan Temple
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
A frustrated Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United fell short of their own standards as the Tangerines slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock.

Bruce Anderson and Robbie Deas found the net either side of the break as the Terrors’ three-match unbeaten run in the league came to a shuddering halt.

Zac Sapsford missed a late penalty kick to compound the hosts’ woes.

“We’ve been getting a lot of plaudits lately for our performances, with some really good attacking plays – but I felt we dropped a little bit short of the standards that we set,” rued Goodwin.

Zac Sapsford battles for possession
Zac Sapsford battles for possession. Image: Shutterstock.

“I thought we were so sloppy on the ball in the first half; sometimes passing the ball straight to a Kilmarnock player, sometimes kicking the ball out of the pitch. That kind of set the tone for the afternoon.

“We had good opportunities to step forward, drive with the ball and play forward passes, but we were a little bit too slow in those transitions. That allows
Kilmarnock to get lots of bodies back in behind the ball.”

A flat first half

Goodwin named the same starting 11 for the FOURTH successive match as the Tangerines sought to build on a fine victory over Aberdeen on Tuesday evening.

However, they struggled to impose themselves in the opening exchanges, with dangermen Ivan Dolcek and Sapsford largely feeding off scraps against an organised, resolute Killie side.

Sapsford did get a sight of goal courtesy of a nice through-ball by Luca Stephenson, but the Aussie was thwarted by Max Stryjek.

Bruce Anderson, right, celebrates his opener.
Bruce Anderson, right, celebrates his opener. Image: SNS

And it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with their first opportunity. A slick passing move involving Liam Polworth and David Watson saw Anderson released on the edge of the box, and his low drive was unerring to beat Yevhenii Kucherenko.

Vicko Sevelj should have restored parity in short order when he met a Dolcek corner, but he miscued his header wide of the post.

The advantage doubled

David Watson and Dom Thompson threatened in the early knockings of the second half as Stuart Kettlewell’s charges attempted to extend their advantage and claim a maiden Premiership win of the season.

Only a sensational block by Iurie Iovu stopped Anderson from bagging a brace following a terrific low cross by Marcus Dackers.

Robbie Deas, right, made it 2-0.
Robbie Deas, right, made it 2-0. Image: SNS

However, Killie’s pressure finally told when Deas headed home a Thompson delivery at the back post, with the ball deemed over the line despite Kucherenko spectacularly clawing it away.

“That (Deas) goal is a really poor one from us,” added Goodwin. “It’s a free header at the back post. We’ve got to take responsibility in those situations, and I’ve said that a number of times before this season.”

Julius Eskesen and Nikolaj Moller immediately replaced Amar Fatah and Dolcek.

Sapsford spot-kick

With the hosts throwing bodies forward, Killie keeper Stryjek produced an incredible reflex save to deny Moller his first goal in tangerine when the former Arsenal kid met a cross by Stephenson.

Fellow Scandinavian substitute Eskesen then fizzed an effort narrowly wide of the post.

If there was any doubt that it was not destined to be United’s day, that was removed when Sapsford saw his late penalty superbly saved by Stryjek after Stephenson was flattened in the box by the Killie No.1.

Zac Sapsford was denied from the penalty spot, pictured.
Zac Sapsford was denied from the penalty spot, pictured. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “If Zac scores that, with about eight or nine minutes left, you can throw everything at them. But the penalty miss probably just summed up the afternoon for us, in terms of what we produced in the forward areas.”

United remain without a win over the Ayrshire side in their last eight games. Goodwin has lost his last six matches against Kettlewell as a manager. An almighty bogey team/boss combination persists.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United defender Bert Esselink.
Bert Esselink spotlights fan factor as Dundee United ace takes no fear approach
Jim Goodwin has overseen a change in style at Dundee United. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Jim Goodwin is outshining Premiership big spenders with Dundee United side…
Jim Goodwin has sympathy for his opposite number.
How Dundee United could rewrite their record book this weekend
Catharsis for Kucherenko after a shutout against Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin singles out Dundee United star for praise after confidence hit
2
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
Dundee United enter cooperation agreement with Championship side – but here's why any Owen…
Stuart Kettlewell, left, and Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United are flying – so can Jim Goodwin finally end this managerial hoodoo?
Dundee United's reigning player of the year Vicko Sevelj.
Vicko Sevelj makes honest suspension admission as Dundee United ace becomes Dolcek pest
2
Vicko Sevelj, left, gets stuck in.
Why Hampden justice proved pivotal in Dundee United triumph
17
The Mann family children, dressed in Dundee United colours, pose enthusiastically with Grandad Ronnie outside the club gates at Tannadice before the match.
Best pictures as Dundee United fans turn out in force for Aberdeen showdown
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin smiling and raising his arms in celebration with fans after a 2-0 victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice on September 23 2025.
Jim Goodwin reveals message to Ivan Dolcek as Dundee United boss finds empathy for…
5

Conversation