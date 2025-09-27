Jim Goodwin in ‘standards’ lament as Dundee United slip to ‘sloppy’ Kilmarnock defeat

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United fell short of their own standards as the Tangerines slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock.

Bruce Anderson and Robbie Deas found the net either side of the break as the Terrors’ three-match unbeaten run in the league came to a shuddering halt.

Zac Sapsford missed a late penalty kick to compound the hosts’ woes.

“We’ve been getting a lot of plaudits lately for our performances, with some really good attacking plays – but I felt we dropped a little bit short of the standards that we set,” rued Goodwin.

“I thought we were so sloppy on the ball in the first half; sometimes passing the ball straight to a Kilmarnock player, sometimes kicking the ball out of the pitch. That kind of set the tone for the afternoon.

“We had good opportunities to step forward, drive with the ball and play forward passes, but we were a little bit too slow in those transitions. That allows

Kilmarnock to get lots of bodies back in behind the ball.”

A flat first half

Goodwin named the same starting 11 for the FOURTH successive match as the Tangerines sought to build on a fine victory over Aberdeen on Tuesday evening.

However, they struggled to impose themselves in the opening exchanges, with dangermen Ivan Dolcek and Sapsford largely feeding off scraps against an organised, resolute Killie side.

Sapsford did get a sight of goal courtesy of a nice through-ball by Luca Stephenson, but the Aussie was thwarted by Max Stryjek.

And it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with their first opportunity. A slick passing move involving Liam Polworth and David Watson saw Anderson released on the edge of the box, and his low drive was unerring to beat Yevhenii Kucherenko.

Vicko Sevelj should have restored parity in short order when he met a Dolcek corner, but he miscued his header wide of the post.

The advantage doubled

David Watson and Dom Thompson threatened in the early knockings of the second half as Stuart Kettlewell’s charges attempted to extend their advantage and claim a maiden Premiership win of the season.

Only a sensational block by Iurie Iovu stopped Anderson from bagging a brace following a terrific low cross by Marcus Dackers.

However, Killie’s pressure finally told when Deas headed home a Thompson delivery at the back post, with the ball deemed over the line despite Kucherenko spectacularly clawing it away.

“That (Deas) goal is a really poor one from us,” added Goodwin. “It’s a free header at the back post. We’ve got to take responsibility in those situations, and I’ve said that a number of times before this season.”

Julius Eskesen and Nikolaj Moller immediately replaced Amar Fatah and Dolcek.

Sapsford spot-kick

With the hosts throwing bodies forward, Killie keeper Stryjek produced an incredible reflex save to deny Moller his first goal in tangerine when the former Arsenal kid met a cross by Stephenson.

Fellow Scandinavian substitute Eskesen then fizzed an effort narrowly wide of the post.

If there was any doubt that it was not destined to be United’s day, that was removed when Sapsford saw his late penalty superbly saved by Stryjek after Stephenson was flattened in the box by the Killie No.1.

Goodwin added: “If Zac scores that, with about eight or nine minutes left, you can throw everything at them. But the penalty miss probably just summed up the afternoon for us, in terms of what we produced in the forward areas.”

United remain without a win over the Ayrshire side in their last eight games. Goodwin has lost his last six matches against Kettlewell as a manager. An almighty bogey team/boss combination persists.