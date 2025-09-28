The puzzle Dundee United couldn’t solve against Kilmarnock – and have a week to crack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

The puzzle Dundee United couldn’t solve against Kilmarnock – and have a week to crack

Will United be able to break down a stubborn, counter-attacking side when Livingston come to town?

The Killie players are delirious as Bert Esselink trudges away.
The Killie players are delirious as Bert Esselink trudges away. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Dundee United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock as their dismal record against the Ayrshire outfit persisted.

A fine low finish by Bruce Anderson gave the visitors a first-half lead before Robbie Deas doubled the advantage after the break.

Zac Sapsford passed up a gilt-edged chance to set up a grandstand finale when his 88th-minute penalty was saved by Max Stryjek.

Perhaps a reality check for the Tangerines following a bright start to the season, during which United have been deservedly praised for a string of swashbuckling displays.

How will they respond?

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the talking points.

The possession puzzle

This was always going to be a different challenge for Dundee United.

A new puzzle to solve.

Could United take the initiative and dominate the ball against a team who would be more than happy to sit deep and defend resolutely, while springing on the break and maximising set-pieces?

Let’s be clear: that’s no criticism of Killie. It was the backbone of United’s strategy as they secured qualification last season, after all.

And the answer, bluntly, was no.

The Dundee United fans, pictured, were left disappointed.
The Dundee United fans, pictured, were left disappointed. Image: SNS

United’s most impressive displays this term have come against teams who like to dictate the game.

That allows an energetic, driven Terrors side to press, win possession high up the pitch and exploit the spaces at pace.

Saturday was the first Premiership game this season in which United have registered more possession than their opponents. And it was their poorest league performance to date.

With almost 60% of the ball and an opponent determined to create an impenetrable block, the hosts simply didn’t play with enough zip, tempo or boldness; too many passes were either safe or misplaced. Too many conservative decisions.

Combine that with the sloppy defending for Deas’ goal (Anderson’s opener was also avoidable, but the forward should be credited for a lovely finish), and it made for a wholly disappointing afternoon at Tannadice.

Julius Eskesen, pictured, fired a shot narrowly wide
Julius Eskesen, pictured, fired a shot narrowly wide. Image: Shutterstock.

In truth, only a wonderful performance from Yevhenii Kucherenko stopped Killie from notching a couple more on the break, making superb stops to thwart Brad Lyons and Marley Watkins.

A new question now looms into view: with a very similar challenge likely to present itself against Livingston next Saturday, how will Jim Goodwin shape up to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself?

Final third frustration

For all that, United did create opportunities.

A Sapford shot saved by Stryjek in the first period; a wonderful headed chance for Vicko Sevelj; Nikolaj Moller brilliantly denied by the Killie keeper.

And of course, Sapsford’s late penalty which was superbly saved by Stryjek, making amends for clumsily conceding the spot-kick by flattening Luca Stephenson.

The final expected goals (xG) for the contest was 2.5 to 1.4 in United’s favour, albeit padded by a penalty counting for 0.76 of that.

Zac Sapsford was denied from the penalty spot, pictured.
Zac Sapsford was denied from the penalty spot, pictured. Image: SNS

That wastefulness contrasts sharply with Anderson’s crisp, accurate low drive to open the scoring for the visitors in the first period.

After scoring two or more goals in each of their opening five top-flight games for the first time since 1983/84, the well ran dry.

Shooting boots are a prerequisite when Livi visit.

Moller stakes a claim after Goodwin’s selection 4 in a row

United named the same starting 11 for the fourth consecutive match.

Understandable, given the previous three heralded seven points and seven goals.

However, Goodwin may just be tempted to shuffle his pack when Livi come to town.

Moller, restricted to four substitute appearances so far, impacted the game when he was introduced – not all United players can say the same – and only a wonderful Stryjek save denied the Swede his first goal for the club.

Despite only being on the pitch for 35 minutes, Moller registered three shots on target (more than any other player), with an xG of 0.48 (the third-highest of any player) and won five aerial duels (no United player registered more).

Given his presence in the final third, the former Arsenal kid would certainly offer a different dimension next weekend.

Nikolaj Moller was a silver lining for United
Nikolaj Moller was a silver lining for United. Image: SNS

Livi struggled with a proper strike-partnership of Joe Westley and Simon Murray – both scoring – on their last visit to the City of Discovery.

Could Moller and Sapsford replicate that?

Or Moller up front, with Sapsford playing off the left as he did superbly against Rapid Vienna, if Goodwin wants to keep the same 3-4-3 shape?

Plenty of food for thought in the coming days because, after the team picking itself for a period, those who have been patiently biding their time may just spy an opportunity.

The ultimate hoodoo perfect storm

Goodwin may be sick of the sight of Stuart Kettlewell.

United fans are certainly sick of the sight of Kilmarnock.

Saturday was a convergence of lamentable statistics; a perfect storm of hoodoos.

Goodwin has now lost his last six managerial head to heads with Stuart Kettlewell, spanning four games with Motherwell and two this season with Kilmarnock.

Kettlewell boasts eight wins in 12 matches between the men.

No boss has beaten Goodwin more often.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Stuart Kettlewell
Goodwin, left, and Stuart Kettlewell. Image: Shutterstock.

Ally that with United’s recent history with Kilmarnock – which is even worse.

The Tangerines have failed to beat the Ayrshire men in their last EIGHT meetings.

That dates back to November 2022 when goals from Kieran Freeman, Jamie McGrath, Glenn Middleton and Dylan Levitt secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

Given the clubs have had different managers, endured differing fortunes and utilised different shapes in that time, it is hard to argue too much causality. More likely a statistical quirk. But a maddening one for all Arabs.

“You’ll never beat the Killie!” rang out from the away fans in The Shed.

It sure feels that way.

More from Dundee United

A frustrated Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin in 'standards' lament as Dundee United slip to 'sloppy' Kilmarnock defeat
13
Dundee United defender Bert Esselink.
Bert Esselink spotlights fan factor as Dundee United ace takes no fear approach
Jim Goodwin has overseen a change in style at Dundee United. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Jim Goodwin is outshining Premiership big spenders with Dundee United side…
Jim Goodwin has sympathy for his opposite number.
How Dundee United could rewrite their record book this weekend
Catharsis for Kucherenko after a shutout against Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin singles out Dundee United star for praise after confidence hit
2
Owen Stirton celebrates with Dundee United team-mate Will Ferry
Dundee United enter cooperation agreement with Championship side – but here's why any Owen…
Stuart Kettlewell, left, and Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United are flying – so can Jim Goodwin finally end this managerial hoodoo?
Dundee United's reigning player of the year Vicko Sevelj.
Vicko Sevelj makes honest suspension admission as Dundee United ace becomes Dolcek pest
2
Vicko Sevelj, left, gets stuck in.
Why Hampden justice proved pivotal in Dundee United triumph
17
The Mann family children, dressed in Dundee United colours, pose enthusiastically with Grandad Ronnie outside the club gates at Tannadice before the match.
Best pictures as Dundee United fans turn out in force for Aberdeen showdown

Conversation