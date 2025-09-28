The puzzle Dundee United couldn’t solve against Kilmarnock – and have a week to crack

Dundee United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock as their dismal record against the Ayrshire outfit persisted.

A fine low finish by Bruce Anderson gave the visitors a first-half lead before Robbie Deas doubled the advantage after the break.

Zac Sapsford passed up a gilt-edged chance to set up a grandstand finale when his 88th-minute penalty was saved by Max Stryjek.

Perhaps a reality check for the Tangerines following a bright start to the season, during which United have been deservedly praised for a string of swashbuckling displays.

How will they respond?

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the talking points.

The possession puzzle

This was always going to be a different challenge for Dundee United.

A new puzzle to solve.

Could United take the initiative and dominate the ball against a team who would be more than happy to sit deep and defend resolutely, while springing on the break and maximising set-pieces?

Let’s be clear: that’s no criticism of Killie. It was the backbone of United’s strategy as they secured qualification last season, after all.

And the answer, bluntly, was no.

United’s most impressive displays this term have come against teams who like to dictate the game.

That allows an energetic, driven Terrors side to press, win possession high up the pitch and exploit the spaces at pace.

Saturday was the first Premiership game this season in which United have registered more possession than their opponents. And it was their poorest league performance to date.

With almost 60% of the ball and an opponent determined to create an impenetrable block, the hosts simply didn’t play with enough zip, tempo or boldness; too many passes were either safe or misplaced. Too many conservative decisions.

Combine that with the sloppy defending for Deas’ goal (Anderson’s opener was also avoidable, but the forward should be credited for a lovely finish), and it made for a wholly disappointing afternoon at Tannadice.

In truth, only a wonderful performance from Yevhenii Kucherenko stopped Killie from notching a couple more on the break, making superb stops to thwart Brad Lyons and Marley Watkins.

A new question now looms into view: with a very similar challenge likely to present itself against Livingston next Saturday, how will Jim Goodwin shape up to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself?

Final third frustration

For all that, United did create opportunities.

A Sapford shot saved by Stryjek in the first period; a wonderful headed chance for Vicko Sevelj; Nikolaj Moller brilliantly denied by the Killie keeper.

And of course, Sapsford’s late penalty which was superbly saved by Stryjek, making amends for clumsily conceding the spot-kick by flattening Luca Stephenson.

The final expected goals (xG) for the contest was 2.5 to 1.4 in United’s favour, albeit padded by a penalty counting for 0.76 of that.

That wastefulness contrasts sharply with Anderson’s crisp, accurate low drive to open the scoring for the visitors in the first period.

After scoring two or more goals in each of their opening five top-flight games for the first time since 1983/84, the well ran dry.

Shooting boots are a prerequisite when Livi visit.

Moller stakes a claim after Goodwin’s selection 4 in a row

United named the same starting 11 for the fourth consecutive match.

Understandable, given the previous three heralded seven points and seven goals.

However, Goodwin may just be tempted to shuffle his pack when Livi come to town.

Moller, restricted to four substitute appearances so far, impacted the game when he was introduced – not all United players can say the same – and only a wonderful Stryjek save denied the Swede his first goal for the club.

Despite only being on the pitch for 35 minutes, Moller registered three shots on target (more than any other player), with an xG of 0.48 (the third-highest of any player) and won five aerial duels (no United player registered more).

Given his presence in the final third, the former Arsenal kid would certainly offer a different dimension next weekend.

Livi struggled with a proper strike-partnership of Joe Westley and Simon Murray – both scoring – on their last visit to the City of Discovery.

Could Moller and Sapsford replicate that?

Or Moller up front, with Sapsford playing off the left as he did superbly against Rapid Vienna, if Goodwin wants to keep the same 3-4-3 shape?

Plenty of food for thought in the coming days because, after the team picking itself for a period, those who have been patiently biding their time may just spy an opportunity.

The ultimate hoodoo perfect storm

Goodwin may be sick of the sight of Stuart Kettlewell.

United fans are certainly sick of the sight of Kilmarnock.

Saturday was a convergence of lamentable statistics; a perfect storm of hoodoos.

Goodwin has now lost his last six managerial head to heads with Stuart Kettlewell, spanning four games with Motherwell and two this season with Kilmarnock.

Kettlewell boasts eight wins in 12 matches between the men.

No boss has beaten Goodwin more often.

Ally that with United’s recent history with Kilmarnock – which is even worse.

The Tangerines have failed to beat the Ayrshire men in their last EIGHT meetings.

That dates back to November 2022 when goals from Kieran Freeman, Jamie McGrath, Glenn Middleton and Dylan Levitt secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

Given the clubs have had different managers, endured differing fortunes and utilised different shapes in that time, it is hard to argue too much causality. More likely a statistical quirk. But a maddening one for all Arabs.

“You’ll never beat the Killie!” rang out from the away fans in The Shed.

It sure feels that way.