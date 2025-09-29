Will Ferry breaks silence on MLS transfer bid as Dundee United stars get blunt lowdown on ‘horrible’ fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Will Ferry breaks silence on MLS transfer bid as Dundee United stars get blunt lowdown on ‘horrible’ fixtures

Ferry captained the Tangerines in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock.

Dundee United wingback Will Ferry
United wingback Will Ferry. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Will Ferry believes Dundee United’s defeat against Kilmarnock could prove to be a valuable learning curve as Jim Goodwin’s new-look outfit grow accustomed to the “horrible” side of Scottish football.

The Tangerines fell to a 2-0 reverse on Saturday courtesy of goals from Bruce Anderson and Robbie Deas, bringing their three-match unbeaten run in the Premiership to a halt.

Stuart Kettlewell’s men were organised, resolute and, when the opportunity presented itself, were a threat in the final third.

And Ferry had plenty of admiration for the visitors, noting that their gameplan was very similar to how United sought to play last season, ultimately securing European qualification in that manner.

Winning ugly, he contends, is still a pivotal skill, even as this United side changes its style.

Bruce Anderson, right, celebrates his opener.
Bruce Anderson, right, celebrates his opener. Image: SNS

“What I’m personally trying to get across to everyone (in the dressing room) is that some games are just horrible,” said Ferry.

Kilmarnock did a job on us on Saturday; St Mirren are horrible to play against; Livingston next week, too – no team in this league ever says, “let’s just have a nice game of football and see who wins”.

“That’s not how this league works.

“We’ve got to get used to that. We can’t be going into games expecting to have everything our way.

“You go out there and win the fight first. Then you play your football. All the best teams can play pretty crap some days, but they’ll grind out a 1-0 win.”

Ferry: ‘The last thing that we need is to believe in the hype’

Ferry’s words are particularly pertinent given Livingston are up next at Tannadice – and are likely to pose United the same question as Killie: Can you break us down?

“I was really disappointed in myself, and the team,” reflected Ferry. “But, after the game, it was just about getting everyone up for next weekend.

“That’s going to be so similar. It is going to be scrappy. It is going to be horrible.

“We’re not going to have it our own way the whole game and we’ve got to adapt.”

Zac Sapsford battles for possession
Zac Sapsford battles for possession. Image: Shutterstock.

After garnering praise for their European exploits, wins over Dundee and Aberdeen, and the football played during a breathless 3-3 draw at Hibernian, the defeat at Killie was their most disappointing result and performance of the campaign to date.

Rapid was a defeat on penalties; Hearts won with an injury-time header; United were knackered for their Premier Sports Cup exit at Rugby Park – slight caveats to all of their other losses.

There were no excuses on Saturday.

Will Ferry, left, congratulates the outstanding David Watson
Ferry, left, congratulates the outstanding David Watson. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “One positive is that it forces us to look at ourselves, re-evaluate and not get carried away. There’s a lot of excitement around us at the minute and the last thing that we need is to believe in the hype.

“I’m not going to do that, and I know the team isn’t.”

Ferry speaks on Whitecaps interest

Meanwhile, Ferry has addressed Vancouver Whitecaps’ rejected bid for his services during the summer transfer window.

Tannadice chiefs gave the approach – understood to be six figures – short shrift, steadfastly valuing the flying wing-back, who is contracted until 2027, at more than £1 million.

Ferry in Dundee United training
Ferry has been a standout performer since joining United. Image: SNS

“That happens in football – I just tried to get on with my own football,” added Ferry. “Nothing came of it, and you’ve got to deal with as a player.

“It can be difficult if things drag on behind the scenes, but thankfully it was all dealt with very quickly. There was no tension, and everything was transparent between me and the manager.

“I’d like to think if someone’s come for me, I must be doing something right, but I’d also like to think I’ve got more to give for Dundee United.”

