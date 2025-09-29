Will Ferry breaks silence on MLS transfer bid as Dundee United stars get blunt lowdown on ‘horrible’ fixtures

Will Ferry believes Dundee United’s defeat against Kilmarnock could prove to be a valuable learning curve as Jim Goodwin’s new-look outfit grow accustomed to the “horrible” side of Scottish football.

The Tangerines fell to a 2-0 reverse on Saturday courtesy of goals from Bruce Anderson and Robbie Deas, bringing their three-match unbeaten run in the Premiership to a halt.

Stuart Kettlewell’s men were organised, resolute and, when the opportunity presented itself, were a threat in the final third.

And Ferry had plenty of admiration for the visitors, noting that their gameplan was very similar to how United sought to play last season, ultimately securing European qualification in that manner.

Winning ugly, he contends, is still a pivotal skill, even as this United side changes its style.

“What I’m personally trying to get across to everyone (in the dressing room) is that some games are just horrible,” said Ferry.

“Kilmarnock did a job on us on Saturday; St Mirren are horrible to play against; Livingston next week, too – no team in this league ever says, “let’s just have a nice game of football and see who wins”.

“That’s not how this league works.

“We’ve got to get used to that. We can’t be going into games expecting to have everything our way.

“You go out there and win the fight first. Then you play your football. All the best teams can play pretty crap some days, but they’ll grind out a 1-0 win.”

Ferry: ‘The last thing that we need is to believe in the hype’

Ferry’s words are particularly pertinent given Livingston are up next at Tannadice – and are likely to pose United the same question as Killie: Can you break us down?

“I was really disappointed in myself, and the team,” reflected Ferry. “But, after the game, it was just about getting everyone up for next weekend.

“That’s going to be so similar. It is going to be scrappy. It is going to be horrible.

“We’re not going to have it our own way the whole game and we’ve got to adapt.”

After garnering praise for their European exploits, wins over Dundee and Aberdeen, and the football played during a breathless 3-3 draw at Hibernian, the defeat at Killie was their most disappointing result and performance of the campaign to date.

Rapid was a defeat on penalties; Hearts won with an injury-time header; United were knackered for their Premier Sports Cup exit at Rugby Park – slight caveats to all of their other losses.

There were no excuses on Saturday.

He added: “One positive is that it forces us to look at ourselves, re-evaluate and not get carried away. There’s a lot of excitement around us at the minute and the last thing that we need is to believe in the hype.

“I’m not going to do that, and I know the team isn’t.”

Ferry speaks on Whitecaps interest

Meanwhile, Ferry has addressed Vancouver Whitecaps’ rejected bid for his services during the summer transfer window.

Tannadice chiefs gave the approach – understood to be six figures – short shrift, steadfastly valuing the flying wing-back, who is contracted until 2027, at more than £1 million.

“That happens in football – I just tried to get on with my own football,” added Ferry. “Nothing came of it, and you’ve got to deal with as a player.

“It can be difficult if things drag on behind the scenes, but thankfully it was all dealt with very quickly. There was no tension, and everything was transparent between me and the manager.

“I’d like to think if someone’s come for me, I must be doing something right, but I’d also like to think I’ve got more to give for Dundee United.”