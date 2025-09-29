How Dundee United cult hero reacted after 560 DAY goal drought came to spectacular end

Jort van der Sande has lapped up that scoring feeling after finally ending his 18-month club goal drought.

The former Dundee United forward made 35 appearances for the Tangerines without finding the net, albeit his work ethic and link-up play – particularly during the early part of his Terrors career – could not be faulted.

Indeed, his hard graft and genial personality – which made him one of the most popular figures in the United dressing room – saw the Bonaire international become something of a cult hero among a sub-section of adoring Arabs.

Now plying his trade with Cambuur in the second tier of Dutch football, van der Sande bagged a brace in a 5-3 win over Jong PSV on Friday night; his first club goals since March 2024.

Cambuur are joint-top of the league with ADO Den Haag following a fine start to the season.

Van der Sande told ESPN Netherlands: “I spent a year in Scotland and had a fantastic time. I enjoyed it enormously. But goals are important as a striker, of course, and unfortunately it didn’t work out like that.

“So, it’s nice that I can score here for the first time.

“I have the feeling of, ‘okay, I CAN still do that!’”

Van der Sande: I can be difference maker

The clash with PSV’s young guns was his first start since joining Cambuur during the summer transfer window – and van der Sande hopes his performance proved a point.

“You always must prove that you belong in the starting lineup – then, when you get the chance, you just need to show yourself properly.

“I scored and then quickly, the second one comes. It’s still up to the coach (whether van der Sande stays in the team). But, for me, it’s confirmation that I’m a player who could make a difference at this level.”

Van der Sande’s exploits earned him a place in the Eerste Divisie team of the week, while he has been nominated for player of the week.