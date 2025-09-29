How Dundee United cult hero reacted after 560 DAY goal drought came to spectacular end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Dundee United cult hero reacted after 560 DAY goal drought came to spectacular end

Jort van der Sande bagged a brace for Cambuur.

By Alan Temple
Jort van der Sande celebrates his long awaited goals
Jort van der Sande celebrates his long awaited goals. Image: Shutterstock.

Jort van der Sande has lapped up that scoring feeling after finally ending his 18-month club goal drought.

The former Dundee United forward made 35 appearances for the Tangerines without finding the net, albeit his work ethic and link-up play – particularly during the early part of his Terrors career – could not be faulted.

Indeed, his hard graft and genial personality – which made him one of the most popular figures in the United dressing room – saw the Bonaire international become something of a cult hero among a sub-section of adoring Arabs.

Now plying his trade with Cambuur in the second tier of Dutch football, van der Sande bagged a brace in a 5-3 win over Jong PSV on Friday night; his first club goals since March 2024.  

Cambuur are joint-top of the league with ADO Den Haag following a fine start to the season.

Dundee United attacker Jort van der Sande
Jort van der Sande failed to find the net for United. Image: SNS

Van der Sande told ESPN Netherlands: “I spent a year in Scotland and had a fantastic time. I enjoyed it enormously. But goals are important as a striker, of course, and unfortunately it didn’t work out like that.

“So, it’s nice that I can score here for the first time.

“I have the feeling of, ‘okay, I CAN still do that!’”

Van der Sande: I can be difference maker

The clash with PSV’s young guns was his first start since joining Cambuur during the summer transfer window – and van der Sande hopes his performance proved a point.

Jort van der Sande leading the line for Cambuur
Jort van der Sande leading the line for Cambuur. Image: Shutterstock.

“You always must prove that you belong in the starting lineup – then, when you get the chance, you just need to show yourself properly.

“I scored and then quickly, the second one comes. It’s still up to the coach (whether van der Sande stays in the team). But, for me, it’s confirmation that I’m a player who could make a difference at this level.”

Van der Sande’s exploits earned him a place in the Eerste Divisie team of the week, while he has been nominated for player of the week.

