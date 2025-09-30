LEE WILKIE: What does Dundee United’s defeat to Kilmarnock tell us about new look Tangerines?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: What does Dundee United’s defeat to Kilmarnock tell us about new look Tangerines?

Wilkie is backing changes to come next weekend.

A frustrated Jim Goodwin
A frustrated Jim Goodwin sees Dundee United lost to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United’s defeat to Kilmarnock showed the problem Jim Goodwin has at Tannadice.

And not just him; every manager in the division.

You see the Tangerines against Aberdeen and they look great, they are flying, things are clicking and they look really dangerous.

Then along comes the next game and they can’t keep it up.

I don’t think it’s a complacency thing, but sometimes a big win like that can see players take the foot off the gas a little bit.

The Killie players are delirious as Bert Esselink trudges away.
The Killie players are delirious as Bert Esselink trudges away. Image: Shutterstock

You’ve got to keep pushing on, working hard and trying to better yourself.

I think the Killie game shows us that United are definitely not the finished article yet.

But there are still a huge amount of positives around them this season – and a win against Livingston next week will have them back on track.

I do expect changes next weekend, though.

Jim Goodwin has been right to stick with his starting line-up in recent weeks. They’ve deserved it.

But you also need to use your squad, especially when the strength in depth is there. United have that and I think Livi is the perfect opportunity to see what some of the other guys can do.

More from Dundee United

Steven Fletcher spent one season with Dundee United
Steven Fletcher retires: Ex-Dundee United and Scotland striker hangs up boots with 'pride and…
Will Ferry, left, Zac Sapsford are both well in the running for international call-ups
EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry and Zac Sapsford international dreams boosted as Dundee United exploits put…
Jort van der Sande celebrates his long awaited goals
How Dundee United cult hero reacted after 560 DAY goal drought came to spectacular…
Dundee United wingback Will Ferry
Will Ferry breaks silence on MLS transfer bid as Dundee United stars get blunt…
2
The Killie players are delirious as Bert Esselink trudges away.
The puzzle Dundee United couldn't solve against Kilmarnock – and have a week to…
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin in 'standards' lament as Dundee United slip to 'sloppy' Kilmarnock defeat
16
Dundee United defender Bert Esselink.
Bert Esselink spotlights fan factor as Dundee United ace takes no fear approach
Jim Goodwin has overseen a change in style at Dundee United. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Jim Goodwin is outshining Premiership big spenders with Dundee United side…
Jim Goodwin has sympathy for his opposite number.
How Dundee United could rewrite their record book this weekend
Catharsis for Kucherenko after a shutout against Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin singles out Dundee United star for praise after confidence hit
2

Conversation