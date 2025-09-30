LEE WILKIE: What does Dundee United’s defeat to Kilmarnock tell us about new look Tangerines?

Dundee United’s defeat to Kilmarnock showed the problem Jim Goodwin has at Tannadice.

And not just him; every manager in the division.

You see the Tangerines against Aberdeen and they look great, they are flying, things are clicking and they look really dangerous.

Then along comes the next game and they can’t keep it up.

I don’t think it’s a complacency thing, but sometimes a big win like that can see players take the foot off the gas a little bit.

You’ve got to keep pushing on, working hard and trying to better yourself.

I think the Killie game shows us that United are definitely not the finished article yet.

But there are still a huge amount of positives around them this season – and a win against Livingston next week will have them back on track.

I do expect changes next weekend, though.

Jim Goodwin has been right to stick with his starting line-up in recent weeks. They’ve deserved it.

But you also need to use your squad, especially when the strength in depth is there. United have that and I think Livi is the perfect opportunity to see what some of the other guys can do.