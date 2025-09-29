EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry and Zac Sapsford international dreams boosted as Dundee United exploits put pair on radar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry and Zac Sapsford international dreams boosted as Dundee United exploits put pair on radar

Both United stars have been informed of their place on Ireland and Australia's longlists.

By Alan Temple
Will Ferry, left, Zac Sapsford are both well in the running for international call-ups
Will Ferry, left, Zac Sapsford are both well in the running for international call-ups. Images: SNS

Dundee United duo Will Ferry and Zac Sapsford are under consideration for maiden international call-ups.

Courier Sport has learned that the Tannadice pair have been listed in the provisional squads of Ireland and Australia, respectively, for their fixtures next month.

That stage sees the associations confirm the players’ fitness prior to naming their final, pared-back squads. Both Ferry and Sapsford have been given a clean bill of health.

Dundee United wingback Will Ferry
United wingback Will Ferry. Image: SNS

While the notice is NO guarantee that either man with make the final rosters, it is testament to their performances – domestically and in Europe – and the platform afforded by the Tangerines.

It is understood Ferry, United’s vice-captain, was agonisingly close to earning a maiden call-up last month, being put on standby for the fixtures against Hungary and Armenia.

However, his hopes of taking the final step to senior international action may be boosted by the unavailability of Robbie Brady, who recently underwent surgery on his injured calf.

The experienced Ireland ace is ordinarily Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first-choice left wingback.

Zac Sapsford has been a Dundee United revelation
Sapsford has been a United revelation. Image: SNS

Sapsford, meanwhile, had never come close to Socceroos recognition prior to his summer switch from Western Sydney Wanderers.

But his blistering start to life at Tannadice – notwithstanding a penalty miss against Kilmarnock on Saturday – has him firmly on the Australia radar.

Sapsford already boasts four goals and two assists in 10 appearances.

Ireland face Portugal (October 11) and Armenia (October 14) in World Cup 2026 qualification this window, while Australia will play friendlies against Canada (October 11) and USA (October 15).

Their final squads will be announced this week.

Conversation