EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry and Zac Sapsford international dreams boosted as Dundee United exploits put pair on radar

Dundee United duo Will Ferry and Zac Sapsford are under consideration for maiden international call-ups.

Courier Sport has learned that the Tannadice pair have been listed in the provisional squads of Ireland and Australia, respectively, for their fixtures next month.

That stage sees the associations confirm the players’ fitness prior to naming their final, pared-back squads. Both Ferry and Sapsford have been given a clean bill of health.

While the notice is NO guarantee that either man with make the final rosters, it is testament to their performances – domestically and in Europe – and the platform afforded by the Tangerines.

It is understood Ferry, United’s vice-captain, was agonisingly close to earning a maiden call-up last month, being put on standby for the fixtures against Hungary and Armenia.

However, his hopes of taking the final step to senior international action may be boosted by the unavailability of Robbie Brady, who recently underwent surgery on his injured calf.

The experienced Ireland ace is ordinarily Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first-choice left wingback.

Sapsford, meanwhile, had never come close to Socceroos recognition prior to his summer switch from Western Sydney Wanderers.

But his blistering start to life at Tannadice – notwithstanding a penalty miss against Kilmarnock on Saturday – has him firmly on the Australia radar.

Sapsford already boasts four goals and two assists in 10 appearances.

Ireland face Portugal (October 11) and Armenia (October 14) in World Cup 2026 qualification this window, while Australia will play friendlies against Canada (October 11) and USA (October 15).

Their final squads will be announced this week.