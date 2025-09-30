Nikolaj Moller: How I can earn Dundee United starting berth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Nikolaj Moller: How I can earn Dundee United starting berth

The former Arsenal trainee enjoyed an impactful outing against Kilmarnock.

Nikolaj Moller is pushing for a maiden Dundee United start against Livi
Nikolaj Moller is pushing for a maiden United start against Livi. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Nikolaj Moller concedes he has been forced to bide his time courtesy of the blistering form of Dundee United’s attackers.

However, the big striker insists he is ready to make his mark for the Tangerines.

With Zac Sapsford, Amar Fatah and Ivan Dolcek hitting the ground running in the opening weeks of the campaign, Moller has been restricted to four substitute appearances since joining the club from St Gallen on August 23.

The former Arsenal and Bologna youngster has also been getting up to full fitness after linking up with the Terrors late in the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, Moller was arguably United’s standout performer after climbing from the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock, with only a sensational save by Max Stryjek denying him a maiden goal for the club.

Despite only entering the fray after 55 minutes, he registered more shots on target (three) than any other player on the pitch and afforded a different dimension to the hosts’ frontline.

Food for thought when Jim Goodwin selects his team to face Livingston.

Nikolaj Moller sprints away against Dundee
Moller sprints away against Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

“At the moment, I’m sitting on the bench because the front three are playing really well,” he lauded. “I’m happy for them and, when I get the chance, I need to show myself and make an impact, either with my energy or how I play.

“I think I did well on Saturday. I want to score and, honestly, I’m a little bit disappointed that I didn’t get the ball over the line. It would have been nice to score my first goal and get off the mark – but it’s coming, for sure.

“Every football player wants to play and I’m like that as well. But I’m really, really pleased with where I am with this team. I know every time I play that I will get better. This is my focus – to bring what I can to the team.”

He added: “I always stay positive and give good energy to the guys even if I’m not starting.

“In every position, we have fierce competition and good players. That’s what you want to feel. That’s how you push yourself to be better.”

Home away from home

One of those rivals for an attacking berth – albeit they fulfil different roles – is compatriot Fatah, with Moller happily noting, “I am already close with him; this is the first time I can speak Swedish to a teammate for a very long time!”

Moller in action
Moller in action. Image: SNS

That camaraderie extends throughout the squad, with Moller – who is one of a swathe of United players living in or around Dundee – taking no time to settle into life at Tannadice.

“I’m really happy here,” he smiled. “All the people there are so nice, and the team was so easy to settle into. It feels like I’ve been playing here for a whole year already, even though I just came two months ago. That’s unusual.

“Now I just want to get the ball in the net and find my rhythm.”

Hunger

United must rediscover their own rhythm after a disappointing outing against Killie, with a similar challenge likely to unfold when Livi visit this weekend – a team happy to defend resolutely and pounce on the break.

The Killie players are delirious as Bert Esselink trudges away.
The Killie players are delirious as Bert Esselink trudges away. Image: Shutterstock

“The effort was there from the boys,” added Moller. “It was just technical mistakes, which I think we’ll bounce back from quickly.

“We will probably be more prepared for what’s going to come after this game on Saturday, also we have a full week of training, which we didn’t have before Kilmarnock. That’s not an excuse, but it’s something that will help for sure.

“We can get everybody fresh, and I’m sure next week we’ll all be hungry to get a win.”

