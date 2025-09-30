Steven Fletcher retires: Ex-Dundee United and Scotland striker hangs up boots with ‘pride and gratitude’

Steven Fletcher has announced his retirement from football at the age of 38.

Fletcher, who scored 10 goals in 33 appearances for Scotland, has been a free agent since leaving Wrexham in the summer.

He was recently linked with an emotional return to Hibernian, with whom he started his career and found the net 52 times.

However, Fletcher has opted to hang up his boots, confirming the decision on Instagram and writing: “I feel nothing but pride and gratitude.

“Football has given me more than I ever dreamed of, and I step away with a full heart, proud of what I’ve achieved, and excited for whatever comes next.”

Prior to his last dance with Wrexham, Fletcher spent the 2022/23 campaign with United and, although unable to stop the Terrors from careering to relegation, he was one of the few players to emerge with pass marks.

He rippled the net 10 times that season.

One of the finest technical forwards Scotland has produced in recent years, Fletcher also turned out for Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City, making 189 appearances in the English Premier League.