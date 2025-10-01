Ross Graham injury return timeline as Jim Goodwin reveals next step in Dundee United captain’s recovery

Ross Graham faces around six more weeks on the sidelines as the Dundee United captain continues his recovery from surgery.

The 24-year-old suffered a recurrence of last term’s hamstring issues during a pre-season showdown against PEC Zwolle, slumping to the turf after an hour of action.

Given the persistent nature of the problems, it was decided that Graham should go under the knife.

He is making solid progress, and the next step in his recovery plan is to undergo an MRI scan to ensure the muscle is healing and strengthening as United’s medical chiefs would expect.

Should Graham get the green light to step up his rehabilitation, he could be in contention for a return to action in November – albeit Goodwin is adamant he will err on the side of caution, given the player’s importance to the club.

“It will be another six weeks or so for Ross,” confirmed Goodwin. “Ross is building up his rehab and has done some straight-line running. However, it’s still low intensity.

“He will go for an MRI to just check the muscle is healing properly and, once he’s had that, we’ll be able to increase his training load.

“It’s not something you can rush. You need to take your time with and can’t cut any corners. We’ll be led by the scans and what the specialists say.”

Goodwin added: “It’s been hard for Ross; he was made club captain in the summer and did well in pre-season. It’s just one of those things. He’s had a few setbacks with this injury, so it needed fixed.

“Hopefully when he’s back, that’s it dealt with. The good thing is he’s seeing some light at the end of the tunnel now.”

Max Watters has a similar return timescale as Graham, while Goodwin confirmed Courier Sports’ news this week that Owen Stirton will be absent until at least the end of October – and perhaps into November – with a foot injury.

Kristijan Trapanovski, meanwhile, is back in training and on course to be in contention for the matchday squad when Livingston visit Tannadice on Saturday.