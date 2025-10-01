Ross Graham injury return timeline as Jim Goodwin reveals next step in Dundee United captain’s recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham injury return timeline as Jim Goodwin reveals next step in Dundee United captain’s recovery

Graham suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season.

By Alan Temple
Ross Graham's return will be welcomed by Dundee United
Ross Graham's return will be welcomed by United. Image: SNS

Ross Graham faces around six more weeks on the sidelines as the Dundee United captain continues his recovery from surgery.

The 24-year-old suffered a recurrence of last term’s hamstring issues during a pre-season showdown against PEC Zwolle, slumping to the turf after an hour of action.

Given the persistent nature of the problems, it was decided that Graham should go under the knife.

He is making solid progress, and the next step in his recovery plan is to undergo an MRI scan to ensure the muscle is healing and strengthening as United’s medical chiefs would expect.

Should Graham get the green light to step up his rehabilitation, he could be in contention for a return to action in November – albeit Goodwin is adamant he will err on the side of caution, given the player’s importance to the club.

Ross Graham, pictured, had returned to training with an outstanding level of fitness
Ross Graham succeeded Ross Docherty as Dundee United captain. Image: Dundee United FC.

“It will be another six weeks or so for Ross,” confirmed Goodwin. “Ross is building up his rehab and has done some straight-line running. However, it’s still low intensity.

“He will go for an MRI to just check the muscle is healing properly and, once he’s had that, we’ll be able to increase his training load.

“It’s not something you can rush. You need to take your time with and can’t cut any corners. We’ll be led by the scans and what the specialists say.”

Goodwin added: “It’s been hard for Ross; he was made club captain in the summer and did well in pre-season. It’s just one of those things. He’s had a few setbacks with this injury, so it needed fixed.

“Hopefully when he’s back, that’s it dealt with. The good thing is he’s seeing some light at the end of the tunnel now.”

Max Watters has a similar return timescale as Graham, while Goodwin confirmed Courier Sports’ news this week that Owen Stirton will be absent until at least the end of October – and perhaps into November – with a foot injury.

Kristijan Trapanovski, meanwhile, is back in training and on course to be in contention for the matchday squad when Livingston visit Tannadice on Saturday.

Conversation