EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson agrees Dundee United loan exit as Championship outfit swoop

Thomson's first-team chances have been limited this term.

By Alan Temple
Miller Thomson will hope to light up the Championship
Miller Thomson will hope to light up the Championship. Image: SNS

Dundee United youngster Miller Thomson has agreed to join Ross County on a season-long loan.

Thomson, 21, has been restricted to just three senior appearances for the Tangerines, with his only start of the campaign coming in the 3-2 defeat against Hearts on August 10.

The impending return of Kristijan Trapanovski was likely to push the Scotland U/21 international further down the pecking order.

As such, Thomson was keen to pursue the opportunity to get more minutes when County boss Tony Docherty made his interest known.

Barring any unforeseen hitches, the move will be rubber-stamped prior to this evening’s loan deadline for clubs below the Premiership. 

Thomson will link up with former United teammates Ross Docherty and Declan Gallagher in Dingwall and could make his Staggies debut against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

County have endured a dire start to the season and sit ninth in the Championship with just four points from their opening eight matches.

