Could Kristijan Trapanovski get new lease of life after huge Dundee United changes?

The Macedonian wide-man will return to action imminently.

Kristijan Trapanovski is on the comeback trail
Trapanovski is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin believes Kristijan Trapanovski could thrive amid Dundee United’s free-flowing outlook.

The Tangerines have adopted an attacking outlook at the start of this campaign, turning in a series of all-action performances against the likes of Rapid Vienna, Hibs, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Until the Terrors drew a blank at home to Killie on Saturday, Goodwin’s men had scored two or more goals in each of their Premiership outings – and United’s wingers were visibly thriving.

Ivan Dolcek is the top scorer in the league and reigning Premiership player of the month, while Amar Fatah has shown flashes of quality. Trapanovski, who started the season in fine fettle, will provide more quality and depth.

Kristijan Trapanovski in full flow
Trapanovski in full flow. Image: SNS

“Trapa is someone I think will do well in this team,” said Goodwin. “He likes to be direct and, given the way we’re getting the ball forward into attacking areas, it will be ideal for him.

He’s someone we want to get into one vs one situations – and that’s where he’s at his best.

“This will be a big season for him, he’s desperate to get playing again and get into the Macedonia squad regularly. He’s also in the final year of his contract so he’s eager to get playing again.”

Comeback trail

And Trapanovski could be back in the United squad for this weekend’s visit of Livingston as he enters the final stages of recovery from a hamstring tear sustained against UNA Strassen in July.

Kristijan Trapanovski in United training
Trapanovski in United training. Image: SNS

“He is making great progress,” added Goodwin. “Trapa is training with the players this week, so it would be good to get him back. We’ll see how he gets on – with a view to this weekend.

“He’s someone we’re keen to get back. He had a very good start to the season and was looking fit. But unfortunately, he tried to sprint over in Luxembourg, and the hamstring gave up on him.

“It will be a great boost to get him back.”

