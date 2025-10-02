Will Ferry ‘next step’ eyed as Dundee United ace Ivan Dolcek gets ‘no pressure’ assurance on transfer talks

Jim Goodwin believes Ireland recognition is “the next step” for Will Ferry and would be testament to his progression at Dundee United.

It was revealed on Monday that Ferry and his Tannadice teammate Zac Sapsford are in the provisional Ireland and Australia squads, respectively, for the October international window.

That is no guarantee either man will make the final cut, but confirms that they are firmly on the radar of their national team bosses.

Ireland gaffer Heimir Hallgrímsson will name his squad on Thursday morning.

Goodwin said: “Will (Ferry) is on standby for the Ireland squad so hopefully he will make the final cut.

“That would be a good boost for him and recognition of how well he’s done since coming here.

“This is how we sold the move to Dundee United to him; a place he could come and play and hopefully take that next step in terms of international ambitions.

“Playing in the Scottish Premiership opens these doors for you.

“I have a good relationship with the guys in the Irish FA. We’re constantly trying to raise his profile and have made them aware of how well he’s doing.

“Will needs to keep going the way he has been to get into that squad and, once he does, I’m sure he would impress them.”

Goodwin: Ferry ‘leads by example’

Ferry has been a revelation for the Tangerines since joining the club from Cheltenham Town last summer.

He was an all-action performer as United secured European qualification last term and has taken on the role of stand-in skipper in Ross Graham’s absence this term.

Ferry’s impact caught the eye of Vancouver Whitecaps during the summer transfer window, with the MLS side seeing a modest six-figure offer given short shrift.

“Will leads by example in training every day and is everything you’d want in a player – his professionalism and his attitude,” lauded Goodwin.

“He’s shown in the time he’s been here how good a footballer he is, and he’s getting better all the time.

“Will has been fantastic for us so we wouldn’t want to be losing him any time soon. Thankfully he’s got a bit to go on his contract as it stands.”

‘No pressure’ in Dolcek talks

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that United attempted to secure star man Ivan Dolcek on a permanent deal before the transfer window slammed shut, as reported by Courier Sport.

But the Tannadice boss is adamant there is “no pressure” to get a deal done.

Dolcek is on a season-long loan from Slovakian side Dunajská Streda and has already scored five goals in six Premiership outings. United have an option to buy in place.

Dolcek’s representatives are expected to hold further talks with Tannadice chiefs later this month.

Goodwin added: “That (deal) was something we tried to tidy up before the window closed.

“However, it’s not something that’s now ongoing every week. Ivan just wants to keep going the way he’s going.

“He’s done well and is focused on building on that.

“We’ll have the discussions again but there’s no pressure. He’s loving life at United, and we’ll see how is plays out.”