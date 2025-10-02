Will Ferry ‘next step’ eyed as Dundee United ace Ivan Dolcek gets ‘no pressure’ assurance on transfer talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Will Ferry ‘next step’ eyed as Dundee United ace Ivan Dolcek gets ‘no pressure’ assurance on transfer talks

Jim Goodwin has discussed Ferry's international hopes and Dolcek's future.

Will Ferry has been a star performer for Dundee United.
Will Ferry has been a star performer for United. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin believes Ireland recognition is “the next step” for Will Ferry and would be testament to his progression at Dundee United.

It was revealed on Monday that Ferry and his Tannadice teammate Zac Sapsford are in the provisional Ireland and Australia squads, respectively, for the October international window.

That is no guarantee either man will make the final cut, but confirms that they are firmly on the radar of their national team bosses.

Ireland gaffer Heimir Hallgrímsson will name his squad on Thursday morning.

Jim Goodwin, pictured, has lavished praise on Ferry
Goodwin, pictured, has lavished praise on Ferry. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “Will (Ferry) is on standby for the Ireland squad so hopefully he will make the final cut.

“That would be a good boost for him and recognition of how well he’s done since coming here.

“This is how we sold the move to Dundee United to him; a place he could come and play and hopefully take that next step in terms of international ambitions.

“Playing in the Scottish Premiership opens these doors for you.

“I have a good relationship with the guys in the Irish FA. We’re constantly trying to raise his profile and have made them aware of how well he’s doing.

“Will needs to keep going the way he has been to get into that squad and, once he does, I’m sure he would impress them.”

Goodwin: Ferry ‘leads by example’

Ferry has been a revelation for the Tangerines since joining the club from Cheltenham Town last summer.

He was an all-action performer as United secured European qualification last term and has taken on the role of stand-in skipper in Ross Graham’s absence this term.

Ferry’s impact caught the eye of Vancouver Whitecaps during the summer transfer window, with the MLS side seeing a modest six-figure offer given short shrift.

Dundee United wingback Will Ferry
United wingback Will Ferry. Image: SNS

“Will leads by example in training every day and is everything you’d want in a player – his professionalism and his attitude,” lauded Goodwin.

“He’s shown in the time he’s been here how good a footballer he is, and he’s getting better all the time.

“Will has been fantastic for us so we wouldn’t want to be losing him any time soon. Thankfully he’s got a bit to go on his contract as it stands.”

‘No pressure’ in Dolcek talks

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that United attempted to secure star man Ivan Dolcek on a permanent deal before the transfer window slammed shut, as reported by Courier Sport.

But the Tannadice boss is adamant there is “no pressure” to get a deal done.

Dolcek is on a season-long loan from Slovakian side Dunajská Streda and has already scored five goals in six Premiership outings. United have an option to buy in place.

Dolcek’s representatives are expected to hold further talks with Tannadice chiefs later this month.

Ivan Dolcek is playing some of his best football since joining Dundee United
Ivan Dolcek is playing some of his best football since joining Dundee United. Image:: SNS

Goodwin added: “That (deal) was something we tried to tidy up before the window closed.

“However, it’s not something that’s now ongoing every week. Ivan just wants to keep going the way he’s going.

“He’s done well and is focused on building on that.

“We’ll have the discussions again but there’s no pressure. He’s loving life at United, and we’ll see how is plays out.”

More from Dundee United

Kristijan Trapanovski is on the comeback trail
Could Kristijan Trapanovski get new lease of life after huge Dundee United changes?
A man has been arrested after a Hearts player was hit with a lighter in August. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC/ProSports/Shutterstock
Man charged over 'assault' of player at Dundee United game
Ross Graham's return will be welcomed by Dundee United
Ross Graham injury return timeline as Jim Goodwin reveals next step in Dundee United…
Miller Thomson will hope to light up the Championship
Miller Thomson seals Dundee United loan exit as Championship outfit swoop
Nikolaj Moller is pushing for a maiden Dundee United start against Livi
Nikolaj Moller: How I can earn Dundee United starting berth
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: What does Dundee United's defeat to Kilmarnock tell us about new look…
Steven Fletcher spent one season with Dundee United
Steven Fletcher retires: Ex-Dundee United striker hangs up boots with 'pride and gratitude'
2
Will Ferry, left, Zac Sapsford are both well in the running for international call-ups
EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry and Zac Sapsford international dreams boosted as Dundee United exploits put…
Jort van der Sande celebrates his long awaited goals
How Dundee United cult hero reacted after 560 DAY goal drought came to spectacular…
Dundee United wingback Will Ferry
Will Ferry breaks silence on MLS transfer bid as Dundee United stars get blunt…
2

Conversation