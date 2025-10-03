Everything you need to know about Dundee United’s 8 internationalists: Opponents, dates and what’s at stake

Dundee United ace Panutche Camara is set to cross swords with Liverpool superstar Mo Salah in the upcoming international window.

That is the standout showdown as eight United players prepare to report for national team duty, with assignments ranging from Bucharest to Baku.

A host of the Tangerines’ talented teens will also seek to continue their momentum with Scotland’s youth groups.

Zac Sapsford (Australia) and Will Ferry (Ireland) narrowly missed out on selection for their countries after being named on the respective standby lists. .

Courier Sport sets the scene for another busy fortnight for United’s internationalists.

Panutche Camara (Guinea-Bissau)

Camara will seek to earn his first competitive international cap since March 2022 when Guinea-Bissau travel to Ethiopia later this month, having missed out on their September fixtures due to a minor injury.

That will be followed by the visit of continental giants Egypt, with Camara – a standout performer for the Terrors this term – potentially facing Pharaoh’s icon Salah.

Guinea-Bissau currently occupy fourth place in World Cup 2026 qualifying Group A and retain only a miniscule hope of finishing in second place to keep their hopes alive.

In all likelihood, the task is now to rebuild for the next campaign.

Fixtures: Ethiopia (A), October 8; Egypt (H), October 12.

Iurie Iovu (Moldova)

Given the standard at which he is playing and the consistency of his selection, it was a surprise to see Iovu stuck on the bench for his country during the last international window.

He watched on helplessly as Moldova were beaten 4-0 at home by Israel and smashed 11-1 in Norway – a record reverse for the Eastern European nation; results which cost previous boss Serghei Clescenco his job.

New gaffer Lilian Popescu has again called up Iovu for the upcoming friendly with Romania and World Cup qualifier in Tallinn against Estonia.

Moldova have endured a chastening campaign in Group I and remain pointless at the bottom of the section, having conceded 25 goals in five games and scored just three. Iovu will be seeking to help them restore some pride.

Fixtures: Romania (A), October 9; Estonia (A), October 14.

Amar Fatah (Sweden U/21)

Fatah, who featured in as a substitute in both of Sweden’s U/21 fixtures last month, will hope for a starring role when they visit Cesena for a mouth-watering clash against Italy.

That will be followed by a home game against Poland.

Sweden are fourth in Group E after one win from their opening two games.

Fixtures: Italy (A), October 10; Poland (H), October 14.

Dario Naamo (Finland U/21)

Finland qualified for the 2025 European Championships at U/21 level – and they made a scintillating start on the road to the 2027 edition last month, scoring 12 unanswered goals in wins over Cyprus and San Marino.

However, their most onerous test arrives in Castellón when they cross swords with Spain.

Finland top Group A, with Naamo featuring in both of their matches last month.

Fixture: Spain (A), October 14.

Sam Cleall-Harding, Miller Thomson, Ruairidh Adams (Scotland U/21)

The United trio have retained their place in the Scotland U/21 side, with Adams – currently performing superbly on loan at East Fife – hoping to hold on to the No.1 spot after starting against Portugal last month.

Cleall-Harding (Airdrie) and Miller Thomson (Ross County) recently agreed loan deals to get more first-team football and will hope to see some international action in the next fortnight.

The encounter with minnows, Gibraltar, takes place at Dens Park next Thursday before an onerous journey to Azerbaijan five days later.

Scot Gemmill’s men desperately need two victories to kickstart their Group B campaign. Defeats to Czech Republic and Portugal last time out left the young Scots at the bottom of the section.

Fixtures: Gibraltar (H), October 9; Azerbaijan (A), October 14.

Scott Constable (Scotland U19s)

Scott Constable, who recently agreed a cooperation loan with Airdrie, will seek to continue his excellent progress with the Scotland U/19s side, for whom he has been a regular starter.

Two friendly encounters against Italy are on the horizon this month.

Head coach Neil MacFarlane is likely to utilise the entire 23-person squad over the two games against the same opposition.

Fixtures: Italy (A), October 10; Italy (A), October 13.