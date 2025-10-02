Yevhenii Kucherenko Dundee United workload laid bare as one outcome looks unlikely against Livingston

Dundee United welcome Livingston to Tannadice on Saturday as the Terrors seek to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock.

Kristijan Trapanovski could be back in the Terrors’ squad, while striker Nikolaj Moller is pushing for his maiden start since joining the club from St Gallen.

Courier Sport sets the scene with stats from Opta and FBref.com, including United facing a barrage of shots and the hosts’ recent aversion to sharing the spoils on home soil.

Dundee United vs Livingston stats