Yevhenii Kucherenko Dundee United workload laid bare as one outcome looks unlikely against Livingston

Courier Sport analyses the stats ahead of the Lions' visit to Tannadice.

Full focus: United keeper Kucherenko
Full focus: United keeper Kucherenko. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United welcome Livingston to Tannadice on Saturday as the Terrors seek to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock.

Kristijan Trapanovski could be back in the Terrors’ squad, while striker Nikolaj Moller is pushing for his maiden start since joining the club from St Gallen.

Courier Sport sets the scene with stats from Opta and FBref.com, including United facing a barrage of shots and the hosts’ recent aversion to sharing the spoils on home soil.

Dundee United vs Livingston stats

Jim Goodwin is content with United's summer business
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
  • No side has faced more shots in the Scottish Premiership this season than Dundee United (95, level with Dundee), while opponents Livingston have faced the highest expected goals total of any side in the division this term (12.4).
  • Of those shots, 30 have been on target and 22 have been saved by United goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko. Only Scott Bain (Falkirk, 34), Jon McCracken (Dundee, 33) and Callum Ward (Motherwell, 31) have faced more shots in the league.
  • None of Dundee United’s last 13 Premiership home league games have been drawn, with the Tangerines winning five and losing eight since a 0-0 stalemate with Celtic in December last season.
  • Livingston have won seven of their last 11 top-flight meetings with Dundee United (D2 L2), including four of their last six (D1 L1).
  • After picking up four points in their opening two league games this season (W1 D1), Livingston have since earned just one point from their last 15 available (D1 L4) and could lose three consecutive Scottish Premiership matches for the first time since January 2024.

