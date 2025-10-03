Jim Goodwin pinpoints where Dundee United MUST improve: ‘We’ve cost ourselves!’

Jim Goodwin has emphasised the need for Dundee United to stop shipping goals from set-pieces as they prepare to host Livingston on Saturday.

While the Tangerines have been rightly lauded for their attacking invention this term, they have been vulnerable from dead balls – in sharp contrast to their stoic style of last season.

That weakness has directly resulted in goals against Rapid Vienna, Kilmarnock (home and away), Hearts and Hibs.

Given Livi boss David Martindale is a wily coach who will seek to maximise on any United defensive lapses, Goodwin knows his side need to wise up at the back.

“Teams spend a lot of time on set-pieces,” reflected Goodwin. “It’s a big thing in the game and teams are being creative with them.

“It works both ways – sometimes you have to credit the opposition for the things they come up with to score from a set play. But you can also be critical about your own marking, and that’s the bit we’re trying to get right.

“We’ve cost ourselves, at times, by not being tight enough and that’s frustrating because we put a lot of work into defending set plays.

“We talk about them and highlight the challenges – but we’ve conceded too many from corners. We need to do our jobs better.”

Reaction needed

Following a 2-0 home reverse against Kilmarnock last weekend, Goodwin added: “We have to bounce back from the disappointment of last weekend. We will lose games of football, we know that and it’s how you react to it.

“There needs to be reaction to make sure we pick up the points this weekend. To do that, we’ll have to be better in a lot of things we do.”