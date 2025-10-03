Why Airdrie switch is deemed ‘win-win’ for Dundee United trio

Jim Goodwin has described Dundee United’s cooperation agreement with Championship strugglers Airdrie as “win-win” after the first tranche of Tannadice talents headed to Lanarkshire.

Scotland U/21 international Sam Cleall-Harding is a major coup for the Diamonds, with the precocious centre-back having already made four senior appearances for the Tangerines at the age of 19.

Scott Constable, the second-youngest player to EVER make his United senior debut, will bring quality and versatility to the Diamonds’ ranks, while Calvin Beattie, 17, is embarking upon his maiden loan deal.

All three players will be available to represent United, if required, while further players could head to Airdrie during the campaign to play under Danny Lennon, who bossed Goodwin during their time at St Mirren.

“It was good to get the Airdrie link-up sorted, especially with Danny Lennon in there – he’s someone I know well,” said Goodwin.

“He’s very well organised and a really good coach. We know that, if we send anyone there, they will be well looked after.

“This (the cooperation system) is a positive for the game because it allows players to go out for game time, while the clubs can bring them back if needed.

“Airdrie will benefit from getting players they ordinarily wouldn’t be able to. It’s a win-win for everyone.

“The Championship is a good league with some really good teams, who have invested a lot, so it’s very competitive.

“It could work really well for these younger ones who train with us every day and are more than capable of playing in the Championship.”