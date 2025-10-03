Why Airdrie switch is deemed ‘win-win’ for Dundee United trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Why Airdrie switch is deemed ‘win-win’ for Dundee United trio

Sam Cleall-Harding, Scott Constable and Calvin Beattie have been farmed out to the Diamonds.

By Alan Temple
Sam Cleall-Harding in action for the Tangerines at Brechin
Sam Cleall-Harding in action for the Tangerines at Brechin. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has described Dundee United’s cooperation agreement with Championship strugglers Airdrie as “win-win” after the first tranche of Tannadice talents headed to Lanarkshire.

Scotland U/21 international Sam Cleall-Harding is a major coup for the Diamonds, with the precocious centre-back having already made four senior appearances for the Tangerines at the age of 19.

Scott Constable, the second-youngest player to EVER make his United senior debut, will bring quality and versatility to the Diamonds’ ranks, while Calvin Beattie, 17, is embarking upon his maiden loan deal.

All three players will be available to represent United, if required, while further players could head to Airdrie during the campaign to play under Danny Lennon, who bossed Goodwin during their time at St Mirren.

Scott Constable, right, scored the second United goal of the afternoon
Scott Constable, right, scoring in pre-season against Brechin. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“It was good to get the Airdrie link-up sorted, especially with Danny Lennon in there – he’s someone I know well,” said Goodwin.

“He’s very well organised and a really good coach. We know that, if we send anyone there, they will be well looked after.

“This (the cooperation system) is a positive for the game because it allows players to go out for game time, while the clubs can bring them back if needed.

“Airdrie will benefit from getting players they ordinarily wouldn’t be able to. It’s a win-win for everyone.

“The Championship is a good league with some really good teams, who have invested a lot, so it’s very competitive.

“It could work really well for these younger ones who train with us every day and are more than capable of playing in the Championship.”

More from Dundee United

Panutche Camara expresses his delight
Everything you need to know about Dundee United's eight internationalists: Opponents, dates and what's…
Jim Goodwin demands more from his players against Strassen
Jim Goodwin pinpoints where Dundee United MUST improve: 'We've cost ourselves!'
Full focus: United keeper Kucherenko
Yevhenii Kucherenko Dundee United workload laid bare as one outcome looks unlikely against Livingston
Will Ferry has been a star performer for Dundee United.
Will Ferry 'next step' eyed as Dundee United ace Ivan Dolcek gets 'no pressure'…
Kristijan Trapanovski is on the comeback trail
Could Kristijan Trapanovski get new lease of life after huge Dundee United changes?
A man has been arrested after a Hearts player was hit with a lighter in August. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC/ProSports/Shutterstock
Man charged over 'assault' of player at Dundee United game
Ross Graham's return will be welcomed by Dundee United
Ross Graham injury return timeline as Jim Goodwin reveals next step in Dundee United…
Miller Thomson will hope to light up the Championship
Miller Thomson seals Dundee United loan exit as Championship outfit swoop
Nikolaj Moller is pushing for a maiden Dundee United start against Livi
Nikolaj Moller: How I can earn Dundee United starting berth
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: What does Dundee United's defeat to Kilmarnock tell us about new look…

Conversation