Jim Goodwin hopes Dundee United clash avoids ‘farcical’ scenes

Jim Goodwin is praying Dundee United’s showdown with Livingston does not become “farcical” as Storm Amy hits.

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued – in place until midnight on Saturday – and heavy rain and winds are expected to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Gusts could reach between 60mph and 80mph in affected areas.

As of Friday evening, the Met Office stated that there is still “uncertainty regarding the exact track and intensity” of the storm.

However, it appears certain that the conditions will be far from ideal when the Tangerines host Livi.

“Will we change our approach? No, I don’t think so,” said Goodwin. “We want to try and get the ball down and play anyway, so hopefully we can do our stuff underneath the wind!

“But it can impact the games, and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be wild all over the country.

“It’ll be interesting to see whether these warnings come to fruition or not. Hopefully, it’s not as severe as what they’re talking about, and games don’t become farcical.

“You want fixtures to be decided with the best teams winning, and not goals being scored or created by the weather interfering.

“It’ll make life difficult for defenders and goalkeepers with crosses and things like that. So, certainly, it’s something for us to be aware of.”

Winger returns

There is no suggestion from United sources that the game is likely to be in any threat of postponement.

Goodwin added: “I think the wind is the hardest of all to deal with. Nobody really minds the rain, to be honest. I think if you spoke to most players, they’d probably tell you they quite enjoy the rain because the pitch is nice and slick.

“But the wind can be the most disruptive, without a shadow of a doubt.

“We’re certainly preparing for the worst.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that Kristijan Trapanovski has emerged unscathed from a week of full training and will return to the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against UNA Strassen in July.