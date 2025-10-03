Jim Goodwin hopes Dundee United clash avoids ‘farcical’ scenes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hopes Dundee United clash avoids ‘farcical’ scenes

The weather is likely to play a part on Saturday.

By Alan Temple
Goodwin, pictured, looked ahead to Saturday's contest. Image: SNS
Goodwin, pictured, looked ahead to Saturday's contest. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is praying Dundee United’s showdown with Livingston does not become “farcical” as Storm Amy hits.

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued – in place until midnight on Saturday – and heavy rain and winds are expected to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Gusts could reach between 60mph and 80mph in affected areas.

As of Friday evening, the Met Office stated that there is still “uncertainty regarding the exact track and intensity” of the storm.

However, it appears certain that the conditions will be far from ideal when the Tangerines host Livi.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“Will we change our approach? No, I don’t think so,” said Goodwin. “We want to try and get the ball down and play anyway, so hopefully we can do our stuff underneath the wind!

“But it can impact the games, and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be wild all over the country.

“It’ll be interesting to see whether these warnings come to fruition or not. Hopefully, it’s not as severe as what they’re talking about, and games don’t become farcical.

“You want fixtures to be decided with the best teams winning, and not goals being scored or created by the weather interfering.

“It’ll make life difficult for defenders and goalkeepers with crosses and things like that. So, certainly, it’s something for us to be aware of.”

Winger returns

There is no suggestion from United sources that the game is likely to be in any threat of postponement.

Goodwin added: “I think the wind is the hardest of all to deal with. Nobody really minds the rain, to be honest. I think if you spoke to most players, they’d probably tell you they quite enjoy the rain because the pitch is nice and slick.

“But the wind can be the most disruptive, without a shadow of a doubt.

“We’re certainly preparing for the worst.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that Kristijan Trapanovski has emerged unscathed from a week of full training and will return to the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against UNA Strassen in July.

More from Dundee United

Sam Cleall-Harding in action for the Tangerines at Brechin
Why Airdrie switch is deemed 'win-win' for Dundee United trio
Panutche Camara expresses his delight
Everything you need to know about Dundee United's eight internationalists: Opponents, dates and what's…
Jim Goodwin demands more from his players against Strassen
Jim Goodwin pinpoints where Dundee United MUST improve: 'We've cost ourselves!'
Full focus: United keeper Kucherenko
Yevhenii Kucherenko Dundee United workload laid bare as one outcome looks unlikely against Livingston
Will Ferry has been a star performer for Dundee United.
Will Ferry 'next step' eyed as Dundee United ace Ivan Dolcek gets 'no pressure'…
Kristijan Trapanovski is on the comeback trail
Could Kristijan Trapanovski get new lease of life after huge Dundee United changes?
A man has been arrested after a Hearts player was hit with a lighter in August. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC/ProSports/Shutterstock
Man charged over 'assault' of player at Dundee United game
Ross Graham's return will be welcomed by Dundee United
Ross Graham injury return timeline as Jim Goodwin reveals next step in Dundee United…
Miller Thomson will hope to light up the Championship
Miller Thomson seals Dundee United loan exit as Championship outfit swoop
Nikolaj Moller is pushing for a maiden Dundee United start against Livi
Nikolaj Moller: How I can earn Dundee United starting berth

Conversation