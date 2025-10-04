Ryan Strain World Cup dream alive as Dundee United ace reveals he played with knee FRACTURE

Ryan Strain has no intention of giving up on his World Cup dream.

However, the Dundee United ace knows his first task is to fight his way back into the Tannadice starting line-up.

Strain was understandably overlooked for Tony Popovic’s latest Australia squad, having only just returned from a knee injury.

He has been an unused substitute in United’s last two games, but the full-back’s last competitive outing was against UNA Strassen in July – when Strain unknowingly played with a minor fracture.

Nevertheless, Strain – capped four times for the Socceroos – is determined to mount a late push for next summer’s showpiece in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“I got into the squad under the new manager (Popovic) during the summer so I’m desperate to get back and build on that,” said Strain.

“We have the World Cup coming up, which would be a dream to play in and it’s a huge incentive for everyone.

“Getting myself as fit as possible over the summer was huge because I want to have a right go at getting there. I still do.

“But right now, I just have to get playing again for United and see how it goes.”

Strain: I played with fractured knee

Indeed, Strain believes he has NEVER been fitter than he was during the close season – which made it even more frustrating when he suffered an impact injury in a friendly against St Johnstone.

With no indication of the severity of the knock, he started the next fixture against Strassen. After struggling through that 1-0 victory, he underwent further scans – and it became apparent a lengthy layoff was inevitable due to a minor fracture.

A horrible case of déjà vu for Strain, who also missed the opening months of last term.

“It’s been really frustrating; so similar to last season,” he rued. “A year ago, it was a muscle problem. This time, I got a knock in the St Johnstone game then played against Strassen. After that, my knee swelled right up.

“I got it scanned and it showed I had a fracture.

“I couldn’t wait for the season to start because of how I was feeling, so to get a knock like that was hard. And there’s nothing you can do with a fractured knee, all I could do was wait for it healing.”

Pace and flair

While Strain never wanted to be limited to a watching brief, the spell on the sidelines has afforded him a perfect view of a new-look United side evolving in front of his eyes.

And their all-action style has only made him more desperate to get back on the grass ahead of this afternoon’s showdown with Livingston.

“There has been a massive turnaround in players, and it’s been really exciting,” lauded Strain.

“When you are watching from the stands and seeing the boys playing with a lot of pace – attacking with so much flair – it just makes you think, “I can’t wait to get into this team!”.

“We were good last year but this time, it looks more free-flowing and it’s been great to watch.”