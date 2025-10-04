Ryan Strain World Cup dream alive as Dundee United ace reveals he played with knee FRACTURE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Strain World Cup dream alive as Dundee United ace reveals he played with knee FRACTURE

Strain is back and battling for his place.

Ryan Strain is keen to earn his place in the Dundee United side
Ryan Strain is keen to earn his place in the United side. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ryan Strain has no intention of giving up on his World Cup dream.

However, the Dundee United ace knows his first task is to fight his way back into the Tannadice starting line-up.

Strain was understandably overlooked for Tony Popovic’s latest Australia squad, having only just returned from a knee injury.

He has been an unused substitute in United’s last two games, but the full-back’s last competitive outing was against UNA Strassen in July – when Strain unknowingly played with a minor fracture.

Nevertheless, Strain – capped four times for the Socceroos – is determined to mount a late push for next summer’s showpiece in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Ryan Strain challenges Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho
Strain challenges Chelsea starlet Alejandro Garnacho. Image: Shutterstock.

“I got into the squad under the new manager (Popovic) during the summer so I’m desperate to get back and build on that,” said Strain.

“We have the World Cup coming up, which would be a dream to play in and it’s a huge incentive for everyone.

“Getting myself as fit as possible over the summer was huge because I want to have a right go at getting there. I still do.

“But right now, I just have to get playing again for United and see how it goes.”

Strain: I played with fractured knee

Indeed, Strain believes he has NEVER been fitter than he was during the close season – which made it even more frustrating when he suffered an impact injury in a friendly against St Johnstone.

With no indication of the severity of the knock, he started the next fixture against Strassen. After struggling through that 1-0 victory, he underwent further scans – and it became apparent a lengthy layoff was inevitable due to a minor fracture.

A horrible case of déjà vu for Strain, who also missed the opening months of last term.

Ryan Strain in full flow.
Strain in full flow. Image: SNS

“It’s been really frustrating; so similar to last season,” he rued. “A year ago, it was a muscle problem. This time, I got a knock in the St Johnstone game then played against Strassen. After that, my knee swelled right up.

“I got it scanned and it showed I had a fracture.

“I couldn’t wait for the season to start because of how I was feeling, so to get a knock like that was hard. And there’s nothing you can do with a fractured knee, all I could do was wait for it healing.”

Pace and flair

While Strain never wanted to be limited to a watching brief, the spell on the sidelines has afforded him a perfect view of a new-look United side evolving in front of his eyes.

And their all-action style has only made him more desperate to get back on the grass ahead of this afternoon’s showdown with Livingston.

Ryan Strain warming up ahead of a recent showdown with Aberdeen.
Strain warming up ahead of a recent showdown with Aberdeen. mage: SNS

“There has been a massive turnaround in players, and it’s been really exciting,” lauded Strain.

“When you are watching from the stands and seeing the boys playing with a lot of pace – attacking with so much flair – it just makes you think, “I can’t wait to get into this team!”.

“We were good last year but this time, it looks more free-flowing and it’s been great to watch.”

