Jim Goodwin ‘like a broken record’ in Dundee United deja vu against Livingston

Jim Goodwin admits he feels like “a broken record” after yet another defensive blunder cost the Tangerines dearly.

United fell behind against Livingston after Bert Esselink surrendered possession deep into his own half, allowing Stevie May to tee up Scott Pittman for the easiest of tap-ins.

It is a continuation of a lamentable pattern for the Terrors’ this term, albeit previous errors have previously centred around sloppy marking at set-pieces. Nevertheless, the outcome was the same.

United were vastly improved after the break, showing character to respond after a dismal opening 45, and had enough chances to win the game following Krisztian Keresztes leveller.

However, they were profligate and Livi held on for a 1-1 draw, meaning the Tangerines have claimed just one point from successive home games against Kilmarnock and the Lions.

Goodwin rued: “I’ll sound like a broken record when I talk about the goal that we conceded, again. It’s really poor and another mistake.

“We should deal with the first ball up the channel and then we get caught out trying to be too clever. It’s a simple goal for Livingston.

“We don’t seem to get those opportunities; we have to work hard for every

goal that we score and, far too often this season, we’ve conceded needlessly.”

United made one change to the side that slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock a week prior, with Nikolaj Moller replacing Amar Fatah for his maiden start. Zac Sapsford moved to the left wing in Goodwin’s preferred 3-4-3 system.

Kristijan Trapanovski returned to the bench for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against UNA Strassen in July.

Bert blunder

Livingston started brightly, with Lewis Smith stinging the palms of Yevhenii Kucherenko from distance. Only some good defending from Esselink stopped May from converting the rebound.

Moller then fizzed a drive over the bar following an Ivan Dolcek through-ball.

Goodwin’s dissatisfaction with a meek, directionless opening 25 minutes (albeit the gusty conditions were a constant hindrance) was made clear when he introduced Julius Eskesen and switched to a 4-3-3. Iurie Iovu was the man withdrawn.

But it was the visitors who claimed the advantage 10 minutes later.

Esselink, one of the Tangerines’ most consistent performers this term, sloppily allowed himself to be robbed by May and, bearing down on Kucherenko, the experienced forward rolled the ball across the face of goal for Pittman to tap home.

Pittman skewed wide after latching onto a Tete Yengi header, before May stung the palms of Kucherenko from 25 yards. For the first time this season, jeers rung around Tannadice as the fans made their feelings known.

For all their travails, United should have levelled on the stroke of half time when he met a Sapsford corner at the back post, but his point-blank header rippled the side-netting.

Goodwin added: “We’ve shown in previous games what we are capable of when we get on the front foot and play at speed. But again today, we were really poor in possession in the opening 45 minutes.

“Nothing was consistent and there was no real quality. Livingston, in fairness, had a really good shape and blocked passing lanes, but we need to do better. We’re a far better team than what we showed.”

A much-needed response

Craig Sibbald and Amar Fatah were introduced at the break, with Dolcek and Panutche Camara making way.

And Fatah made an immediate difference. Within two minutes of entering the fray, he skipped past Connor McLennan, forcing the Livi man into a cynical foul.

A booking followed, and McLennan would soon be replaced.

From the resulting free-kick, Ferry’s delivery evaded everyone and reached Keresztes at the back post, with the big Hungarian firing past Jerome Prior.

Fatah saw a deflected drive trickle into Prior’s arms, while the French goalkeeper made a wonderful save to deny Luca Stephenson after the on-loan Liverpool man met another Ferry cross.

A Sevelj effort was cleared off the line and Esselink shot over the bar as United pushed for winner; night and day compared to their first-half no-show.

With the safety net of an extra body in midfield, Sevelj was able to exert himself more as an attacking force after the break, and he was thwarted by Prior after a scintillating 50 yards run and left-footed drive.

With the clock ticking and the Terrors throwing bodies forward, Fatah could only nod an excellent Trapanovski header inches wide of the post. It would prove as close as they came as the Lions saw the game out.

Goodwin: ‘It’s more points dropped’

Goodwin added: “The second half was a lot better, we were a lot more on the front foot, competed better in the middle of the park and picked up second balls. We worked the ball wide and got into dangerous areas.

“The only criticism would be at times we didn’t show enough quality in the final third.

“When we got the equaliser, we were in the ascendancy and I felt that if anyone was going to win the game, it would be us.

“It does feel like a couple of points dropped.”