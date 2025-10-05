Dundee United: An appetite for self-destruction

Krisztian Keresztes notched his first goal for Dundee United on Saturday to rescue a 1-1 draw against Livingston.

The Hungarian’s close-range strike cancelled out Scott Pittman’s opener, which resulted from a blunder by the previously excellent Bert Esselink.

And despite the Terrors’ dominance in the second period, they couldn’t complete the turnaround and were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the major talking points.

Defensive woes persist

Even Goodwin acknowledged the lack of originality to his laments.

“A broken record”.

Another game, another post-match press conference in which he was bemoaning lax defending.

And this was perhaps the worst of the lot, from a man who has previously been a colossus for the Terrors.

Esselink’s failure to deal with a simple ball down the left wing was as uncharacteristic as it was costly. While last man, the Dutch stopper allowed himself to be muscled aside by the considerably smaller Stevie May.

The experienced forward – with a penchant for bringing out the worst in United (remember his slide-tackle goal that made a mug of Mark Birighitti?) – rolled the ball across for Scott Pittman to tap home.

Since registering a couple of clean sheets against the relatively miniscule attacking threat of UNA Strassen, the Terrors have shipped 17 goals in 10 games in all competition.

And there haven’t been many cracking efforts in among them.

Bruce Anderson’s opener for Kilmarnock; Ercan Kara’s finish for Rapid Vienna from a truly undefendable cross; Petter Nosa Dahl’s slick opener over in Austria; Falkirk’s two goals were well worked – that’s about it.

Pretty much every other time United have conceded this term, it has either been a defensive error or a set piece.

When they next take to the field against Rangers, it will be October 18; they are beyond the point of being able to write it off as growing pains.

Time to tighten up, get some shutouts on the board and stop giving themselves a mountain to climb every week – because there are the makings of a very good team at Tannadice if they can shake their appetite for self-destruction.

Where are the home comforts?

United also need to step up their game at Tannadice, particularly against sides they are expected to overcome.

The Tangerines’ home form was 9th in the Premiership last season despite ultimately finishing 4th in the table and qualifying for Europe.

Too often, their displays at Tannadice were lethargic and lacking in quality.

Teams that were happy to sit in and play on the break found plenty of joy. St Mirren, Dundee and Motherwell raided United’s patch for three points, while Kilmarnock escaped with a point.

It would be deeply unfair to use the failings of 2024/25 against a completely rebuilt group, nevertheless there was a sense of déjà vu to their disappointing results against Killie and Livi.

They simply couldn’t find a way through resolute opposition with enough regularity – and one point from a possible six is not good enough for a side with the Terrors’ aspirations.

They have already collected more points (five) away from home than they have on their own patch (four) despite playing one more game at Tannadice.

United have looked good on home soil against teams who seek to attack them, leaving themselves ripe for the breakaway. They’ve impressed in fixtures with an electric atmosphere to lift the players and drive the tempo.

Rapid Vienna and Aberdeen are obvious examples.

Whether it is a tactical Plan B from Goodwin or the players coping better with the “favourites” tag, the Tangerines must find a way to reach the same levels when Tannadice is a little more sedate and the opposition less accommodating.

Did Jim Goodwin get it wrong?

Goodwin replaced Iurie Iovu after 25 minutes on Saturday.

It was a drastic move as, for the second successive home match, United completely failed to wrestle control of the midfield against a team happy to bypass their pressing game and battle for second balls in the engine room.

Macauley Tait, Scott Pittman and Mahamadou Susoho smothered Pan Camara and Vicko Sevelj.

Goodwin deserves credit for seeking to remedy the issue so swiftly.

But given the evidence of their previous match against Kilmarnock, should he have foreseen it before a ball was kicked?

While Davie Martindale’s Livingston should not be reduced to a cliché of tough tackling and hard graft – they play some nice stuff – his sides will always make the middle of the park a fierce fight.

And United were outnumbered and outgunned.

It made for a nightmare opening 45 minutes for United, only exacerbated by playing against a gusting gale (a factor acknowledged by both managers).

The 4-3-3 deployed in the second period was immeasurably more effective and, with the wind at their backs, the hosts were very watchable indeed. That will likely give Goodwin plenty of food for thought ahead of future “winnable” home games.

A good response and a welcome return

A tough read, so far.

And one that might reasonably prompt the response: United didn’t even lose.

Which is fair enough. It’s another point on the board. They occupy fourth place in the table at time of writing, albeit that could change after Sunday’s fixtures. This was no disaster, nor a cause for panic.

The frustration largely stems from the fact anyone who has watched United regularly this term can see how good they could be.

There were flashes of that in the second period.

The response showed plenty of character following a dire first period, fresh from losing their prior home game. They could have wilted.

But after the break, they levelled through Krisztian Keresztes, registered a further six shots on target and racked up an xG of 1.5. Luca Stephenson, Amar Fatah, Nikolaj Moller, Vicko Sevelj and Esselink all had passable opportunities to score.

Fatah was outstanding following his introduction at half-time. He had been on the pitch for just two minutes and 15 seconds when he superbly skinned Connor McLennan and won the free kick from which United levelled.

Exactly what was lacking in the first half.

Combined with the return of Kristijan Trapanovski, who was lively and effective in his cameo, United visibly have plenty of depth and quality going forward – if they can find the right balance at the other end. If.