Home Sport Football Dundee United

Krisztian Keresztes in ‘scared’ theory as Dundee United wilt under favourites tag

United picked up one point from two home matches against Kilmarnock and Livingston.

Krisztian Keresztes levelled the scores
Keresztes levelled the scores on Saturday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Krisztian Keresztes reckons Dundee United have wilted under the weight of expectation in their last two Tannadice outings.

United rescued a 1-1 draw against Livingston on Saturday, with Keresztes scoring his first goal for the club to cancel out Scott Pittman’s opener.

Bert Esselink’s error allowed the Lions to grab the lead in the first period, meekly surrendering possession to Stevie May when he was the last line of defence – another sloppy strike conceded by the Tangerines.

Allied with a 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock seven days prior, United took just one point from a possible six against two teams they were favourites to overcome on home soil.

And their displays were in sharp contrast with stirring performances against the likes of Rapid Vienna, Dundee and Aberdeen – when the stakes were high and the atmospheres electric.

It is a difference Keresztes has noted and knows United must remedy.

Keresztes pokes home the leveller against Livi.
Keresztes pokes home the leveller against Livi. Image: SNS

“It’s frustrating and we need to start games better,” rued Keresztes. “We cannot allow these individual mistakes. It costs us too much. After coming back into the game, we could have won it – but I don’t think we deserved to.

“We need to focus on our performance and stay consistent because we have performed well against better teams, on paper. Then when we are favourites, we are a little bit scared under pressure.

“We need to control the game and be calmer on the ball; control the game and get a lead. After that, we can be smart, score the second one and just enjoy the win.

“Instead, we started badly and a little bit sloppy. It was hard to come back. It’s always hard, even when we are at home. They have a lead to hold and feel they can get a win, so they get extra energy and motivation.”

Mindset

Keresztes’ candour should not be mistaken for defeatism.

He is adamant United will not allow their campaign to spiral following a couple of disappointing outings on home soil.

The Tangerines’ next game sees them travel to Rangers seeking a first top-flight victory at Ibrox since April 2011.

Keresztes looks ahead to facing Aberdeen
United loan star Keresztes. Image: SNS

“We cannot get carried away with good results – and the same for bad results,” he continued. “We are professional football players.

“You need to stay grounded when you have a good game and lift yourself up when you have a bad one. I think we are a really good team.

“We just need to control our mind and be prepared for the next match. We have two weeks to recover and get ourselves in a good place. We’ll prepare and go for it (game against Rangers). Anything is possible when we have the right mindset.”

