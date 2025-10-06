Dundee United ace OUT of international squad as Jim Goodwin sounds clear warning

Dundee United winger Amar Fatah has withdrawn from international duty.

The on-loan Troyes flyer was named in the Sweden U/21 squad to face their Italy and Poland counterparts during the upcoming window.

He was laid low for much of last week with illness, training only once prior to Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Livingston.

Nevertheless, he still climbed off the bench at half-time to make a major impact after the break.

Fatah also endured a slight hamstring issue earlier this term and, while he is not an injury concern, Courier Sport understands that United and the Swedish FA agreed that his progress would be better served by remaining in Scotland.

His full attention will now turn to United’s next clash with Rangers on October 18.

Goodwin warning

Fatah took just two minutes to win the free kick from which United levelled against Livi, skinning Connor McLennan on the right wing and drawing a clumsy foul.

And the former Willem II man was unlucky not to find the net when he headed wide of the post after meeting a superb delivery from Kristijan Trapanovski, who also shone after climbing from the bench.

“Amar showed a really good reaction to not being in the starting 11,” lauded Goodwin.

“He was a little unfortunate to drop out, as he had been ill earlier in the week and missed a couple of days training.

“But we’re getting players back and it’s important that players realise the competition for places is there.

“We need more consistency and people need to understand there are people breathing down their necks for their jerseys.”