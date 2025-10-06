LEE WILKIE: Why one point from the last six is unacceptable for this Dundee United team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Why one point from the last six is unacceptable for this Dundee United team

The Tangerines were held to a 1-1 draw by Livingston on Saturday.

Vicko Sevelj pushes forward down the flank
Vicko Sevelj pushes Dundee United forward against Livingston. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are in a great position in the league but I can’t help feel they could be absolutely flying.

Saturday’s home draw with Livingston brought that feeling home.

A mistake got them in trouble and they did well to get back level, especially with the wind making things tricky.

But, really, that should have been a win.

One point from six at home against Kilmarnock and Livi I don’t think is acceptable for the quality United have in their team.

The Killie players are delirious as Bert Esselink trudges away.
Kilmarnock won at Tannadice last weekend. Image: Shutterstock

Jim Goodwin will be hugely frustrated by the last two games.

If they can cut out these individual errors then he has built a very good squad.

Finding answers

They also need to figure out a way to beat teams that sit in against them.

Look back at the Hibs game and we saw how potent an attacking side this United team can be.

That was because both teams were willing to attack and United could use the space Hibs left behind them as they hit on the counter-attack.

A frustrated Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin has been frustrated with the last two performances. Image: SNS

Killie and Livi tested the other side of the Tangerines and they couldn’t find the answers.

They need to be better in possession. I think that’s been an issue all season.

They are very quick to get it forward but sometimes I think they can manage the game better.

You hope as the players get used to each other and the team beds in, that will come.

It’s something to learn – if they can do that, this could be a really good season for United.

