LEE WILKIE: Why one point from the last six is unacceptable for this Dundee United team

Dundee United are in a great position in the league but I can’t help feel they could be absolutely flying.

Saturday’s home draw with Livingston brought that feeling home.

A mistake got them in trouble and they did well to get back level, especially with the wind making things tricky.

But, really, that should have been a win.

One point from six at home against Kilmarnock and Livi I don’t think is acceptable for the quality United have in their team.

Jim Goodwin will be hugely frustrated by the last two games.

If they can cut out these individual errors then he has built a very good squad.

Finding answers

They also need to figure out a way to beat teams that sit in against them.

Look back at the Hibs game and we saw how potent an attacking side this United team can be.

That was because both teams were willing to attack and United could use the space Hibs left behind them as they hit on the counter-attack.

Killie and Livi tested the other side of the Tangerines and they couldn’t find the answers.

They need to be better in possession. I think that’s been an issue all season.

They are very quick to get it forward but sometimes I think they can manage the game better.

You hope as the players get used to each other and the team beds in, that will come.

It’s something to learn – if they can do that, this could be a really good season for United.