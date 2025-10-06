Will Ferry lands first ever Ireland call-up following Dundee United exploits

Dundee United star Will Ferry has earned his first senior call-up to the Ireland squad.

Ferry, 24, narrowly missed out on Heimir Hallgrímsson’s initial selection last week but was placed on standby for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia.

However, Callum O’Dowda withdrew from the group on Monday evening and Ferry was swiftly drafted in as his replacement.

Ferry has previously been in Ireland U/19 and U/21 squads, but this represents his maiden involvement with the senior side.

It is testament to his progression with United since arriving from Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2024.

He has made 52 appearances for the Tangerines, was a pivotal part of the side which qualified for Europe last time and is now vice-captain of the club.

Ferry attracted interest from Vancouver Whitecaps in the recent transfer window and international recognition would only bolster his burgeoning reputation.

Ferry joins Iurie Iovu (Moldova) and Panutche Camara (Guinea-Bissau) as United players called up for senior national teams in this window.