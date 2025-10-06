Will Ferry lands first ever Ireland call-up following Dundee United exploits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Ferry lands first ever Ireland call-up following Dundee United exploits

Ferry could make his senior debut for the nation in the upcoming window.

By Alan Temple
Ferry has led United with aplomb in the absence of Ross Graham.
Ferry could make his Ireland bow. Image: SNS

Dundee United star Will Ferry has earned his first senior call-up to the Ireland squad.

Ferry, 24, narrowly missed out on Heimir Hallgrímsson’s initial selection last week but was placed on standby for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia.

However, Callum O’Dowda withdrew from the group on Monday evening and Ferry was swiftly drafted in as his replacement.

Ferry has previously been in Ireland U/19 and U/21 squads, but this represents his maiden involvement with the senior side.

Dundee United wingback Will Ferry
United wingback Will Ferry. Image: SNS

It is testament to his progression with United since arriving from Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2024.

He has made 52 appearances for the Tangerines, was a pivotal part of the side which qualified for Europe last time and is now vice-captain of the club.

Ferry attracted interest from Vancouver Whitecaps in the recent transfer window and international recognition would only bolster his burgeoning reputation.

Ferry joins Iurie Iovu (Moldova) and Panutche Camara (Guinea-Bissau) as United players called up for senior national teams in this window.

 

