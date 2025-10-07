The rise of Ireland’s Will Ferry – and what it means for Dundee United

Will Ferry shunned the Blackpool Illuminations in favour of lighting up the Scottish Premiership.

He did so with one overarching goal in mind.

“I felt like I’d have more chance of getting international recognition here than I would in League One,” Ferry noted last season.

By his own admission, he was “nowhere near” the Ireland squad during his time with the Robins despite being a standout performer in a poor, relegated team; lost in the morass that is the English Football League.

A cast of thousands.

As such, Ferry was amenable to a switch to Scotland in the summer of 2024. Many players would have opted to pursue the strong interest from League One side Blackpool.

The number of players who depart the Scottish top-flight for that tier underlines that.

European qualification and the opportunity to captain the Terrors against Rapid Vienna had already justified his decision – but if there was any lingering doubt that he made the right call, that was obliterated on Monday night.

The call finally came from Heimir Hallgrímsson for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia.

The flying winger

Ferry has pulled on the emerald green before.

Eligible through his Irish grandad, he was a precocious left winger for the U/18s, U/19s and U/21 sides; perhaps no surprise given the attacking impetus he brings to the wing-back role.

Emerging through the youth groups, Ferry lined up against the likes of Anthony Elanga, Ryan Gravenberch and Nicolò Fagioli – all while making his name in the storied academy of Southampton.

It was at St Mary’s where he struck up a firm friendship with ex-United man Kieran Freeman; that would result in Ferry holidaying with Ross Graham long before they were Tannadice teammates. A peculiar quirk of fate.

“My biggest fear was getting stuck in that U/21’s limbo,” Ferry recalled of his time at Southampton. “And that’s what happened. I was around the first team but was never considered a first team player.

He noted that “there is an element of being in the right place at the right time” when any young player is seeking to earn a first-team call.

Ferry never was. So it was time to move on.

Taking the plunge

“I remember going back to my hotel and thinking “what is happening here?” I was in a bit of a panic,” Ferry told Gloucester Live. “It was embarrassing.”

Ferry was reflecting on his debut for Cheltenham Town.

Thrown into the starting line-up a matter of hours after joining the club as a fresh-faced youngster, the Robins were 5-0 down at half-time against Exeter City. It finished 7-0.

“It could have been worse for the opposition,” Exeter boss Matt Taylor told the BBC. Magnanimous.

But Ferry was always adept at coming back from adversity. After joining Southampton from Bury as a schoolboy, he overcame a foot injury and a back fracture during the first year of his scholarship.

Cheltenham went on to finish the 2022/23 campaign in 16th place in League One – the second highest ranking in the club’s history. Ferry notched four assists.

A further six goal contributions followed (two goals, four assists) despite Cheltenham succumbing to relegation in 2024.

The Robins were down – but the only way was up for Ferry.

Shining in Scotland

Ferry’s exploits in Tangerines hardly need recounted.

The adoring Arabs have kicked every ball and lapped up every lung-bursting run.

He only missed three Premiership games in his maiden campaign for the Terrors (one of those through suspension).

Given his workload at left wingback and the lack of natural deputy, it was remarkable that he was only absent for two matches due to injury.

And there were a couple of afternoons – the 4-2 derby defeat against Dundee springs to mind – when he arguably shouldn’t have been on the field as he managed a calf issue.

While his quality has been regularly lauded, his character and willingness to play through the pain for Dundee United should not be overlooked; a ferocious competitor who has never met a yellow card he didn’t like.

The step up to continental competition was handled adeptly while, at the age of just 24, he is deputising as captain as Graham recovers from hamstring surgery.

It is no surprise to see Ferry make the next logical step in his career journey.

The only surprise is that it took so long.

What comes next? For Ferry and United…

Ferry will rightly look no further than impressing Hallgrímsson in his first training session.

Earning recognition from the former dentist has been like pulling teeth for the United star.

The last thing he’ll want to do is spurn the opportunity.

But the big picture connotations are fascinating.

When January rolls around – and 18 months left on Ferry’s contract – it could prove to be time to stick or twist. Could United realistically match what he could earn at a club in the English Championship, Europe or MLS?

If it seems Ferry is unlikely to sign a new deal and a healthy seven-figure offer arrives (United will not consider anything lower), then it’s probably time to cash in before his value depreciates.

Vancouver Whitecaps made an offer during the summer which was given short shrift by United chiefs. However, they did not sign an alternative – and you can bet Ferry remains on their list ahead of their pre-season window in January/February.

Nor should they be alone.

Ferry has now played more than 50 games for United, captained the club in Europe and has been called up for his country. Allied with underlying data being up there with the best Premiership full-backs, he could be a man in demand.

That might not be music to United fans’ ears. But it should be.

In the quest for sustainability and success, that’s the business strategy – and its success will help to attract the next batch of Will Ferrys. Buy low, sell high; go again.

But that’s conversation for further down the line.

For now, Arabs should be eagerly anticipating the chance to watch one of their top performers potentially cross swords with Cristiano Ronaldo.