EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace reveals illness impact as response to big Jim Goodwin call speaks volumes

Amar Fatah insists dropping out of the Dundee United starting line-up only made him more determined to dazzle from the bench.

The Sweden U/21 international produced a below-par showing against Kilmarnock – in keeping with the majority of his Tannadice teammates – and was replaced by Nikolaj Moller for Saturday’s clash with Livingston.

However, boss Jim Goodwin turned to the on-loan Troyes man at half-time, with Fatah replacing the ineffectual Ivan Dolcek with the Tangerines trailing 1-0.

Within two minutes of his introduction, Fatah danced past Connor McLennan, drawing a free kick from which Krisztian Keresztes restored parity to ensure a share of the spoils.

The rangy winger then nodded a Kristijan Trapanovski cross narrowly wide.

It was the sort of 45 minutes that could earn him a place in the side to face Rangers when Premiership action resumes.

“I wanted to bring my energy when I came on, because we were lacking that in the first half – we weren’t playing how we normally play,” said Fatah told Courier Sport.

“The manager told me to be positive in the match and, if I manage to have a one-on-one, to make up my mind and express myself. That’s what I tried to do.

“When I am not selected in the team, it is my job to show what I’m capable of and try to bring good to the team.

“If the manager decides to play another player, that’s up to him. Fair enough. But it does nothing to change my eagerness to show what I can do; I want to impact every game.”

Combating illness

Goodwin acknowledged that Fatah was “unlucky” to miss out on the United starting 11, with the fact he only completed one full training session in the prior week playing on his mind.

Indeed, Fatah’s performance was all the more impressive considering he had only just recovered from a sickness bug.

“I just trained one day last week,” continued Fatah. “So that’s maybe part of the reason, too.

“I had a stomach problem and felt some pain, so I couldn’t be a part of many sessions.

“I heard there’s illness going on in the town so maybe I’ve picked up something. It’s getting cold now – so it’s a danger!”

Rangers focus

As Courier Sport reported on Monday, Fatah has made the decision to withdraw from Sweden U/21 duty for the upcoming games against Italy and Poland.

The player, United and Swedish FA chiefs agreed that his development would be best served by remaining at Tannadice for the moment – with his full focus now on managerless Rangers and arresting the collective dip in performance.

He added: “These were two games that we underperformed in.

“But we trained well, remain positive and I believe we’ll be back to where we were.

“We’ll not get ahead of ourselves and continued to work hard – and I think next game we will show a good result.”