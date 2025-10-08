Jim Goodwin’s Ivan Dolcek critique brought into focus as Dundee United star sends message to fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin’s Ivan Dolcek critique brought into focus as Dundee United star sends message to fans

Dolcek has been a smash hit for the Tangerines but has not been impactful in their last two games.

Ivan Dolcek has been a revelation for the Tangerines
Ivan Dolcek has been a revelation for the Tangerines. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ivan Dolcek has enjoyed a magnificent start to his Dundee United career.

He has rippled the net five times, teed up another two and was named Premiership player of the month for September. An incredible haul.

Dolcek became first player to register either a goal or an assist in each of his first five Scottish top-flight fixtures since Celtic’s Scott Sinclair in 2016 and was a Dundee derby hero at Dens Park.

Even in an age of hair-trigger assessments and potent recency bias, a couple of ineffectual outings at Tannadice does nothing to lessen that impact; United will still do well to get the outstanding Croatian tied down long-term.

However, United’s home defeat against Kilmarnock and frustrating 1-1 draw with Livingston – during which Dolcek was withdrawn after 56 and 45 minutes respectively – did vindicate a remark from boss Jim Goodwin a few days prior.

Involvement

“Sometimes, he drifts in and out of games,” noted Goodwin after Dolcek’s goal-scoring performance in United’s 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

“I’m constantly on at him to be a little bit more involved; telling him to get on the ball more and find those pockets of space.”

Jim Goodwin gets instructions over to his players
Goodwin thinks there is even more to come from Dolcek Image: SNS

However, the Tangerines’ gaffer conceded, “you find it hard to criticise much when he’s had the type of impact he’s had.”

Goodwin’s point becomes more evident when Dolcek isn’t getting on the end of chances or teeing up teammates.

With so much onus on aggressive pressing, harrying and defending from the front; Dolcek is evidently adapting to that side of the Scottish game.

He failed to win possession a single time against Livi. Dario Nammo, who was only on the pitch for seven minutes, was the only other player with that dubious distinction.

Dolcek won possession once against Killie, the lowest tally of any United player who started the match.

The on-loan Dunajská Streda won a combined seven duels over both games and only went in for four tackles.

Ivan Dolcek
Ivan Dolcek’s fine strike sealed the points for Dundee United at Dens Park. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Dolcek isn’t primarily in the United team for his defensive capabilities and certainly shouldn’t be damned by those statistics but, as the last two fixtures have illustrated, if a player isn’t affecting the game out of possession they will soon be replaced.

He needs the ball more often

Dolcek’s 29 touches of the ball against Killie was the joint-lowest of any United player who started the match. He made just seven passes in the final third and lost possession 10 times.

His total of 20 touches against Livi was the lowest of any Terrors man who played at least 45 minutes, however he did create two chances and made eight passes in the final third.

More of a threat than in the previous week.

Nevertheless, United haven’t been finding the Croatian attacker enough in the last couple of games.

Perhaps Goodwin is correct, and he needs to “find pockets” – albeit Dolcek’s touch maps from the previous two matches (below) seem to speak to a player who is taking up threatening positions.

Perhaps the service hasn’t been good enough.

The fact fellow attackers Fatah, Sapsford and Nikolaj Moller have also endured quiet outings in the last fortnight would suggest the latter is certainly a factor.

Ivan Dolcek’s touch map against Kilmarnock. Image: Opta
Ivan Dolcek’s touch map against Livingston. Image: Opta

‘Highs and lows’

Dolcek is in circumspect mood as he prepares to enjoy the few days’ rest afforded to the group by Goodwin at the tail end of this week.

United have shown plenty of promise – even flashes of inspiration – during the opening weeks of the season.

And there have been a couple of dips.

The same can be said of one of their standout stars.

Dolcek sends a message to the United fans. Image: Instagram / Ivandolcek
Dolcek sends a message to the United fans. Image: Instagram / Ivandolcek

Addressing United fans on Instagram stories, Dolcek wrote: “We experienced both highs and lows in the (Livi) game, but overall, we are on the right path.

“We need your positive energy and support as always. See you after the break.”

And Dolcek will hope to rediscover his top form when the action resumes.

More from Dundee United

Full focus: Amar Fatah.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace reveals illness impact as response to big Jim Goodwin call…
Will Ferry roars in celebration
The rise of Ireland's Will Ferry – and what it means for Dundee United
Ferry has led United with aplomb in the absence of Ross Graham.
Will Ferry lands first ever Ireland call-up following Dundee United exploits
3
Vicko Sevelj pushes forward down the flank
LEE WILKIE: Why one point from the last six is unacceptable for this Dundee…
Amar Fatah in full flow
Dundee United ace OUT of international squad as Jim Goodwin sounds clear warning
Krisztian Keresztes levelled the scores
Krisztian Keresztes in ‘scared’ theory as Dundee United wilt under favourites tag
Dundee United level against Livi.
Dundee United: An appetite for self-destruction
8
Jim Goodwin gets instructions over to his players
Jim Goodwin 'like a broken record' in Dundee United deja vu against Livingston
9
Charlie Mulgrew interviews Bill Murray at the Dunhill Links Championship
Ex-Dundee United captain turned YouTuber interviews Hollywood star
2
Ryan Strain is keen to earn his place in the Dundee United side
Ryan Strain World Cup dream alive as Dundee United ace reveals he played with…

Conversation