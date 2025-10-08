Jim Goodwin’s Ivan Dolcek critique brought into focus as Dundee United star sends message to fans

Ivan Dolcek has enjoyed a magnificent start to his Dundee United career.

He has rippled the net five times, teed up another two and was named Premiership player of the month for September. An incredible haul.

Dolcek became first player to register either a goal or an assist in each of his first five Scottish top-flight fixtures since Celtic’s Scott Sinclair in 2016 and was a Dundee derby hero at Dens Park.

Even in an age of hair-trigger assessments and potent recency bias, a couple of ineffectual outings at Tannadice does nothing to lessen that impact; United will still do well to get the outstanding Croatian tied down long-term.

However, United’s home defeat against Kilmarnock and frustrating 1-1 draw with Livingston – during which Dolcek was withdrawn after 56 and 45 minutes respectively – did vindicate a remark from boss Jim Goodwin a few days prior.

Involvement

“Sometimes, he drifts in and out of games,” noted Goodwin after Dolcek’s goal-scoring performance in United’s 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

“I’m constantly on at him to be a little bit more involved; telling him to get on the ball more and find those pockets of space.”

However, the Tangerines’ gaffer conceded, “you find it hard to criticise much when he’s had the type of impact he’s had.”

Goodwin’s point becomes more evident when Dolcek isn’t getting on the end of chances or teeing up teammates.

With so much onus on aggressive pressing, harrying and defending from the front; Dolcek is evidently adapting to that side of the Scottish game.

He failed to win possession a single time against Livi. Dario Nammo, who was only on the pitch for seven minutes, was the only other player with that dubious distinction.

Dolcek won possession once against Killie, the lowest tally of any United player who started the match.

The on-loan Dunajská Streda won a combined seven duels over both games and only went in for four tackles.

Dolcek isn’t primarily in the United team for his defensive capabilities and certainly shouldn’t be damned by those statistics but, as the last two fixtures have illustrated, if a player isn’t affecting the game out of possession they will soon be replaced.

He needs the ball more often

Dolcek’s 29 touches of the ball against Killie was the joint-lowest of any United player who started the match. He made just seven passes in the final third and lost possession 10 times.

His total of 20 touches against Livi was the lowest of any Terrors man who played at least 45 minutes, however he did create two chances and made eight passes in the final third.

More of a threat than in the previous week.

Nevertheless, United haven’t been finding the Croatian attacker enough in the last couple of games.

Perhaps Goodwin is correct, and he needs to “find pockets” – albeit Dolcek’s touch maps from the previous two matches (below) seem to speak to a player who is taking up threatening positions.

Perhaps the service hasn’t been good enough.

The fact fellow attackers Fatah, Sapsford and Nikolaj Moller have also endured quiet outings in the last fortnight would suggest the latter is certainly a factor.

‘Highs and lows’

Dolcek is in circumspect mood as he prepares to enjoy the few days’ rest afforded to the group by Goodwin at the tail end of this week.

United have shown plenty of promise – even flashes of inspiration – during the opening weeks of the season.

And there have been a couple of dips.

The same can be said of one of their standout stars.

Addressing United fans on Instagram stories, Dolcek wrote: “We experienced both highs and lows in the (Livi) game, but overall, we are on the right path.

“We need your positive energy and support as always. See you after the break.”

And Dolcek will hope to rediscover his top form when the action resumes.