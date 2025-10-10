EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United HMRC tax relief timeline undermined by university emails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United HMRC tax relief timeline undermined by university emails

Former director of firm that advised United on £1.28m research and development tax relief claim has also spoken to The Courier about signing controversial document.

Dundee United's Tannadice Park. Image: SNS
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

New emails uncovered by The Courier undermine the timeline of Dundee United’s claim for more than £1.2 million in relief from HMRC, according to a tax expert.

Paul Rosser, who runs Research and Development Consulting Ltd, also warned the Tannadice outfit could face a massive financial penalty over the saga.

United, owned by US businessman Mark Ogren, already face a £600,000 bill after HM Revenue & Customs ordered the repayment of a portion of their successful tax relief bid.

Messages released to us through Freedom of Information (FOI) show United opened talks with Abertay University in January 2022 — 18 months after paperwork drafted by club advisers suggested “extensive and investigative” research with the institution had begun.

The Tangerines, accused of using taxpayer cash to pay for player wages as part of the controversial R&D claim, declined to comment but said discussions with HMRC are “ongoing”.

Dundee United filed the claim in December 2022 for a period dating back to July 2020, according to a report prepared by the Premiership side’s former advisory partners ZLX Solutions.

The document was made public earlier this year by lawyer Dan Neidle, who runs think tank Tax Policy Associates.

Mr Neidle – famed for his investigations into the affairs of ex-chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, and Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman – called United’s claim “outrageous”.

Dundee United Abertay email chain

The catalyst for the claim was The United Lab, a project launched at Tannadice in April 2020.

It was aimed at “brokering new channels for ideas and innovation [and] ensuring we are aware of the latest scientific innovations, global trends and future talent.”

But a source at Abertay University said the plans for a research project petered out.

Emails show that discussions between the club and the university began in January 2022.

Meetings between researchers and Tangerines representatives were arranged, with goals and outcomes for the collaboration mentioned.

In their opening message, the United representative says: “Strategically developing research and innovation activity in our football club creates specific performance insights for the development and performance of players.

“This has to be at the forefront of our discussion.”

Abertay University

But after six or so exchanges, the discussions stop.

A Zoom meeting was arranged and held in August, but by September the correspondence ends.

A spokesperson from Abertay University said: “The university was approached by Dundee United FC in January 2022 to explore potential opportunities for research collaboration.

“Over the course of that year, academic colleagues took part in a series of discussions with the club, sharing ideas across a range of research areas where the university could possibly offer support.

“These discussions culminated in a proposal for a project focused on the use of Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) to study the physiological demands placed on footballers during training and matches — an area in which the university has expertise.

“Ultimately, the club did not follow up on this proposal, the project did not proceed, and there was no further engagement from Dundee United FC on potential research activity.

“Any decisions made by external partners regarding R&D tax relief are entirely their responsibility and fall outside the university’s involvement.”

Dundee United could face penalty

R&D tax expert Paul Rosser delivered a damning verdict on the emails.

He said: “Based on the information in the FOI request, it’s highly unlikely that the first project in the R&D report for Dundee United FC started in July 2020 as claimed.

“This project made up £696,390 of Dundee United’s total R&D claimed expenditure of £1.28m for their 2022 period, and this project alone included 12.5% of their total players salaries for the year.

“Based on the dates, it would also appear that this project was included in Dundee United’s R&D claim for their previous year, ended June 2021.

“As the document published by Tax Policy Associates was signed by both Dundee United and ZLX, if it’s found by HMRC that this first project didn’t take place between July 2020 and June 2022, as claimed, then this could result in a deliberate penalty of up to 100% of the tax benefit sought being applied, which could potentially be hundreds of thousands of pounds, across the two years.”

In February, Dundee United were named alongside 30 other sporting institutions to benefit from the tax relief scheme, which uses public money to support science and technology breakthroughs.

The controversy also turned the spotlight on ZLX Solutions, whose partnership with United was heralded by the club in September 2022.

Stephen McCallion, the firm’s managing director, told a podcast in August he has had sleepless nights over the saga.

He also insisted the document shared publicly by Mr Neidle was never submitted to HMRC.

ZLX managing director Stephen McCallion. Image: Granite PR

That same month, former Dundee United finance director Derek Bond denied signing the paperwork, insisting the signature was not his and that he has taken legal advice.

Now, former ZLX director David Purvis, the co-signatory, said he put his name to it in a “commercial capacity”.

He told The Courier: “I read what Derek Bond said and it’s incredible. It was a digital signature.

“It was then passed on to me, my signature was put on it and then [it was] passed to people in finance and compliance.

“That was as far as my involvement went. I didn’t compile the report. It would have been done by our technical writers.

“Compliance at ZLX would have generated it and passed it on to HMRC.

“My role was purely commercial, I wasn’t involved with the compliance side of things.

“I don’t want to be embroiled in the whole situation.”

HMRC said it could not comment on identifiable tax-payers.

Derek Bond, former finance director at Dundee United. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

On August 5, Dundee United said: “We can confirm that we remain in constructive dialogue with HMRC regarding a research and development (R&D) tax claim submitted in 2021.

“As this is an ongoing process, we are unable to comment further on the details of the matter at this time.

“However, the club is fully engaged in the discussions and remains confident in a satisfactory outcome of the process for both parties.

“We would like to reassure our supporters that this historical matter has no impact on the club’s current or future operations.

“Furthermore, the R&D initiative known as ‘The Dundee United Lab’ ceased operations in March 2023 and no longer exists in any form, with all personnel previously involved in the project no longer employed or affiliated with the club in any capacity.

“We will provide further updates if and when appropriate.”

