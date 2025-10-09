Jim Goodwin makes Dundee United bounce game decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin makes Dundee United bounce game decision

United have a host of international call-ups, factoring into Goodwin's decision.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image; SNS

Jim Goodwin has opted against organising a bounce game for Dundee United due to the number of players away on international duty.

However, the Tannadice boss insists he will explore the idea during future gaps in the calendar to give valuable minutes to the likes of Ryan Strain, Kristijan Trapanovski and – when they are fit – Max Watters and Ross Graham.

United have Iurie Iovu, Panutche Camara, Will Ferry, Dario Naamo, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Scott Constable representing their nations at either senior or youth level.

The players will also be afforded a few days off from the tail end of this week following a hectic start to the season encompassing domestic and European action.

A frustrated Jim Goodwin
Goodwin watched his side draw 1-1 with Livingston last time out. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “We will definitely look at arranging some friendlies for Ryan Strain, Ross Graham, Max Watters and others when they’re ready.

“This week will be too soon, and we’d have too many players away because there are several away on international duty.

“That means we’ll have a much smaller group training.

“With the injuries we have, we won’t risk it. But going into the next one, it’s something we’ll look to do.”

A pain for Strain

Strain is perhaps the player most in need of action currently, having been an unused substitute in United’s last three games after returning from a knee injury.

The form of Luca Stephenson at right wingback has seen the Australia international unable to break into the side as he seeks match sharpness following more than two months out.

Ryan Strain in full flow earlier this term
Ryan Strain in full flow earlier this term. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “Ryan is well-liked within the group – he’s one of the biggest characters. So, everyone has been disappointed for him and helping him along when he was out.

“This is a big season for him because, not only does he want to do well for Dundee United, but he also wants to force his way into the World Cup squad with Australia.

“That’s not so far away, so it’s been hard for him to miss out on these early games. But he’s back now and is working to get his fitness up.”

