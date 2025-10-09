Jim Goodwin makes Dundee United bounce game decision

Jim Goodwin has opted against organising a bounce game for Dundee United due to the number of players away on international duty.

However, the Tannadice boss insists he will explore the idea during future gaps in the calendar to give valuable minutes to the likes of Ryan Strain, Kristijan Trapanovski and – when they are fit – Max Watters and Ross Graham.

United have Iurie Iovu, Panutche Camara, Will Ferry, Dario Naamo, Samuel Cleall-Harding and Scott Constable representing their nations at either senior or youth level.

The players will also be afforded a few days off from the tail end of this week following a hectic start to the season encompassing domestic and European action.

Goodwin said: “We will definitely look at arranging some friendlies for Ryan Strain, Ross Graham, Max Watters and others when they’re ready.

“This week will be too soon, and we’d have too many players away because there are several away on international duty.

“That means we’ll have a much smaller group training.

“With the injuries we have, we won’t risk it. But going into the next one, it’s something we’ll look to do.”

A pain for Strain

Strain is perhaps the player most in need of action currently, having been an unused substitute in United’s last three games after returning from a knee injury.

The form of Luca Stephenson at right wingback has seen the Australia international unable to break into the side as he seeks match sharpness following more than two months out.

Goodwin added: “Ryan is well-liked within the group – he’s one of the biggest characters. So, everyone has been disappointed for him and helping him along when he was out.

“This is a big season for him because, not only does he want to do well for Dundee United, but he also wants to force his way into the World Cup squad with Australia.

“That’s not so far away, so it’s been hard for him to miss out on these early games. But he’s back now and is working to get his fitness up.”