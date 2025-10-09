Former Dundee United man Richard Odada finally lands new club

Former Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada has landed a new club.

The Kenya international was released by the Tangerines on September 1, with all parties mutually agreeing to rip up the final year of his contract.

Odada, 24, joined United from Philadelphia Union in the summer of 2024 but struggled to gain match sharpness and failed to shine when he was afforded first-team opportunities.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with OFK Beograd in Serbia and was subsequently released by United after playing just 13 times for the club.

And after a period of weighing up his options, Odada has joined Romanian top-flight outfit UTA Arad on a one-year deal with the option for a further season.

Arad are currently in seventh spot after 11 games.