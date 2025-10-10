Dundee United star ‘coming out his shell’ as Jim Goodwin spotlights ‘first class’ attribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United star ‘coming out his shell’ as Jim Goodwin spotlights ‘first class’ attribute

Goodwin has assessed the early progress of the Tangerines' No.1.

Yevhenii Kucherenko superbly fists a delivery clear against Hearts
Kucherenko superbly fists a delivery clear against Hearts. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Yevhenii Kucherenko is beginning to find his voice at Dundee United.

Kucherenko, 26, arrived at Tannadice from Ukrainian side LNZ Cherkasy during the summer and has established himself as the Tangerines’ No.1 goalkeeper.

His wild fist-pumping celebrations have become a regular occurrence after United victories and, combined with his fearless style – dashing from his line to punch crosses or play sweeper – paints the picture of a colourful character.

Even after his non-competitive debut against PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands, he was already taking selfies with adoring Arabs.

However, Goodwin has revealed that Kucherenko was slightly “reserved” upon his arrival, and is now adjusting to an initially unfamiliar club, country and style of football.

Yevhenii Kucherenko, left, and Jim Goodwin
Kucherenko, left, and Goodwin. Image: SNS

“Kuch has certainly come out of his shell in the last few weeks,” said Goodwin.

“He was a little bit reserved coming into the group, which is only natural coming into new surroundings.

“But he’s settled now. They have a good goalkeeping group with Dave Richards – who is a great guy – and (goalkeeping coach) Paul Mathers there. Kuch seems happy, his wife is over here and it’s all good.”

Goodwin: Kucherenko use of ball ‘first class’

Some scintillating shot-stopping and excellent distribution has been mixed with a few costly errors – most notably in last month’s 3-3 draw at Hibernian. However, Goodwin has been heartened by his first few months at the club.

“We are happy with Kuch and have a lot of belief in him,” said Goodwin. “In that position, your mistakes get highlighted, and he made a couple against Hibs. But he bounced back in the very next game against Aberdeen and looked very comfortable.

“His distribution is first-class, and his shot stopping is right up there.”

Yevhenii Kucherenko hails the Dundee United fans
Kucherenko hails the United fans. Image: SNS

Neither of which have been brought into question.

Question marks did follow his failure to deal with in-swinging deliveries throughout that trip to face the Hibees, with the capital club smartly crowding Kucherenko’s space and whipping deliveries under his bar.

And Goodwin accepts that goalkeepers get less protection in Scotland that they might in continental football.

Nevertheless, he is content with how Kucherenko has dealt with those situations for the most part and believes having a proactive goalkeeper who will come for crosses is a positive.

A contact sport

“When you bring a goalkeeper from abroad, you need to see how they cope with the physical side of it – because it is different here,” he added.

“With the way we set our teams up for set-plays, there are more bodies around the goalkeeper than you get in other leagues around Europe. They maybe don’t get the same protection here as they do abroad.

“You’ve got to accept that you have to be stronger. That’s a simple fact of it; it’s a contact sport and people will be around you.

“But overall, I think Kuch has handled that well and I like that he’s not afraid to come for crosses.”

