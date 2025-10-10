Dundee United star ‘coming out his shell’ as Jim Goodwin spotlights ‘first class’ attribute

Jim Goodwin reckons Yevhenii Kucherenko is beginning to find his voice at Dundee United.

Kucherenko, 26, arrived at Tannadice from Ukrainian side LNZ Cherkasy during the summer and has established himself as the Tangerines’ No.1 goalkeeper.

His wild fist-pumping celebrations have become a regular occurrence after United victories and, combined with his fearless style – dashing from his line to punch crosses or play sweeper – paints the picture of a colourful character.

Even after his non-competitive debut against PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands, he was already taking selfies with adoring Arabs.

However, Goodwin has revealed that Kucherenko was slightly “reserved” upon his arrival, and is now adjusting to an initially unfamiliar club, country and style of football.

“Kuch has certainly come out of his shell in the last few weeks,” said Goodwin.

“He was a little bit reserved coming into the group, which is only natural coming into new surroundings.

“But he’s settled now. They have a good goalkeeping group with Dave Richards – who is a great guy – and (goalkeeping coach) Paul Mathers there. Kuch seems happy, his wife is over here and it’s all good.”

Goodwin: Kucherenko use of ball ‘first class’

Some scintillating shot-stopping and excellent distribution has been mixed with a few costly errors – most notably in last month’s 3-3 draw at Hibernian. However, Goodwin has been heartened by his first few months at the club.

“We are happy with Kuch and have a lot of belief in him,” said Goodwin. “In that position, your mistakes get highlighted, and he made a couple against Hibs. But he bounced back in the very next game against Aberdeen and looked very comfortable.

“His distribution is first-class, and his shot stopping is right up there.”

Neither of which have been brought into question.

Question marks did follow his failure to deal with in-swinging deliveries throughout that trip to face the Hibees, with the capital club smartly crowding Kucherenko’s space and whipping deliveries under his bar.

And Goodwin accepts that goalkeepers get less protection in Scotland that they might in continental football.

Nevertheless, he is content with how Kucherenko has dealt with those situations for the most part and believes having a proactive goalkeeper who will come for crosses is a positive.

A contact sport

“When you bring a goalkeeper from abroad, you need to see how they cope with the physical side of it – because it is different here,” he added.

“With the way we set our teams up for set-plays, there are more bodies around the goalkeeper than you get in other leagues around Europe. They maybe don’t get the same protection here as they do abroad.

“You’ve got to accept that you have to be stronger. That’s a simple fact of it; it’s a contact sport and people will be around you.

“But overall, I think Kuch has handled that well and I like that he’s not afraid to come for crosses.”