This Krisztian Keresztes statement was music to Jim Goodwin’s ears after Dundee United start

Jim Goodwin has described Krisztian Keresztes’ start to life at Dundee United as “immense”.

And the United gaffer insists news that the Hungarian sees his future at Tannadice is music to his ears.

Keresztes has immediately cemented himself as an indispensable member of the Terrors’ backline following his arrival on loan from Hungarian outfit Nyiregyhaza Spartacus, making 12 appearances.

He notched his first goal for the Tangerines in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Livingston.

United have an option to make Keresztes’ deal permanent during this campaign, albeit terms must be reached with the player. And he is amenable to that, confirming recently that he wants to stay with the club.

“It’s really nice to hear (those comments) from Krisztian,” said Goodwin.

“You want all the players to be happy, settled and enjoying working in this environment. We do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to make sure that the guys are well looked after on and off the field.”

Goodwin added: “Krisztian has been immense so far and I think he’s only going to get better.

“If you were looking for a modern-day centre back, he’s got EVERYTHING in the profile of a defender that you would look for. He’s 6’4, full of muscle, so quick and so comfortable on the ball.

“We’re very lucky to have him in the first place and it is music to my ears to hear that he’s happy here and that he wants to hopefully extend his future beyond just this season. We’ll work hard on that behind the scenes.

“Ultimately, I don’t want any distractions just now. I want him focusing on the important games that we have coming up, and we can cross that bridge when we get there.”

Keep pushing

Keresztes’ eagerness to agree permanent terms with United echoes teammate Ivan Dolcek – their top scorer with five goals.

The Tangerines also have an option to make the Croatian’s loan deal from Dunajska Streda a long-term arrangement.

Goodwin added: “Both of them are performing well.

“We’ve got options in place with their parent clubs but there’s a lot more to it than just agreeing a fee with the club. There’s a lot of fine detail to be done within the contracts as well, and that’s the bit that we’ll obviously need to get to.

“They’ve got to keep driving the standards, keep pushing on. I think there’s room for improvement in everyone here, and let’s just see how it all pans out.”