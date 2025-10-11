This Krisztian Keresztes statement was music to Jim Goodwin’s ears after Dundee United start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

This Krisztian Keresztes statement was music to Jim Goodwin’s ears after Dundee United start

Keresztes made his feelings known about a longer say at Tannadice.

Krisztian Keresztes in United training.
Krisztian Keresztes in United training. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has described Krisztian Keresztes’ start to life at Dundee United as “immense”.

And the United gaffer insists news that the Hungarian sees his future at Tannadice is music to his ears.

Keresztes has immediately cemented himself as an indispensable member of the Terrors’ backline following his arrival on loan from Hungarian outfit Nyiregyhaza Spartacus, making 12 appearances.

He notched his first goal for the Tangerines in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Livingston.

United have an option to make Keresztes’ deal permanent during this campaign, albeit terms must be reached with the player. And he is amenable to that, confirming recently that he wants to stay with the club.

Match no.400 as a manager could barely have been more fitting, with United sweeping Dundee aside 2-0 on their own patch; Goodwin celebrates with Krisztian Keresztes
Goodwin celebrates with Krisztian Keresztes after United’s win against Dundee. Image: SNS

“It’s really nice to hear (those comments) from Krisztian,” said Goodwin.

“You want all the players to be happy, settled and enjoying working in this environment. We do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to make sure that the guys are well looked after on and off the field.”

Goodwin added: “Krisztian has been immense so far and I think he’s only going to get better.

“If you were looking for a modern-day centre back, he’s got EVERYTHING in the profile of a defender that you would look for. He’s 6’4, full of muscle, so quick and so comfortable on the ball.

“We’re very lucky to have him in the first place and it is music to my ears to hear that he’s happy here and that he wants to hopefully extend his future beyond just this season. We’ll work hard on that behind the scenes.

Bright future: Keresztes
Bright future: Keresztes. Image: SNS

“Ultimately, I don’t want any distractions just now. I want him focusing on the important games that we have coming up, and we can cross that bridge when we get there.”

Keep pushing

Keresztes’ eagerness to agree permanent terms with United echoes teammate Ivan Dolcek – their top scorer with five goals.

The Tangerines also have an option to make the Croatian’s loan deal from Dunajska Streda a long-term arrangement.

Goodwin added: “Both of them are performing well.

“We’ve got options in place with their parent clubs but there’s a lot more to it than just agreeing a fee with the club. There’s a lot of fine detail to be done within the contracts as well, and that’s the bit that we’ll obviously need to get to.

“They’ve got to keep driving the standards, keep pushing on. I think there’s room for improvement in everyone here, and let’s just see how it all pans out.”

