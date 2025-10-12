Where Scottish youngsters MUST improve as Dundee United verdict on B teams in Challenge Cup delivered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Where Scottish youngsters MUST improve as Dundee United verdict on B teams in Challenge Cup delivered

Alex Cleland watched United's B side well beaten at the Balmoral Stadium.

Dundee United were beaten 5-1 by League One Cove Rangers
United were beaten 5-1 by League One Cove Rangers. Image: Cat Stewart.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s talented teenagers will learn more from 90 bruising minutes against Cove Rangers than they would in TEN youth matches.

That’s the view of Tannadice head of academy coaching Alex Cleland.

Cleland was on the touchline as the League One side blew away the Terrors’ B side, with on-loan St Johnstone striker Jackson Mylchreest and David Eguaibor bagging braces and Mitch Megginson rippling the net.

While the Aberdeenshire outfit are toiling at the foot of the third tier, their side remains packed with senior professionals and SPFL quality.

It was literally a case of men against boys when one considers the number of 16-year-olds fielded by the Tangerines. One of those, Cohen Leiper, notched the consolation for United.

Since Premiership B teams were introduced to the revamped KDM Evolution Trophy, the 10 clubs have won a total of six games from a possible 50 and occupy 10 of the bottom 11 places in the league phase.

However, Cleland believes the tough lessons learned by playing against SPFL opposition are invaluable to the youngsters – and has lavished praise on the new format.

Cleland: 5-1 defeat a ‘brilliant’ test for emerging teens

“I’m a big fan of this format,” Cleland told Courier Sport. “These games are probably worth 10 games at U/18 level.

“We took a beating on Saturday and it’ll be a hard one for the boys to take, but they’ve got to keep going. There are no easy answers in this game, and I said that to them; you’ve got to make the response happen.

Dundee United head of academy coaching Alex Cleland.
United head of academy coaching Alex Cleland. Image: Dundee United

“We look at every game in the players’ development – not just the B-team games, but U/18s too – and assess how they’re reacting to going a goal down, going two goals down. These games are brilliant tests for that.

“Yes, teams are going to take 3-1s, 4-1s and 5-1s, but that’s part of their learning because this could be the next step for them – coming to a Cove Rangers, Peterhead or Elgin City for a loan. That’s the next part of development.

“It’s positive that they see what is in front of them so that when they do get that loan experience, they will be ready for it.”

Scottish kids need to be harder to beat

The heavy reverse at the Balmoral Stadium was the first time United’s youngsters have taken a battering in this competition, having previously beaten Stirling Albion and produced competitive showings despite defeats at Peterhead and The Spartans.

And there were flashes of quality against Paul Hartley’s men.

Josh Holt and Matthew Mudie played well in the first half; Jamie Forrest is a quality young playmaker; Jack Anderson forced Balint Demus into a wonderful save; Leiper’s finish was clinical – all bright moments.

But United’s collective defending was poor, even accounting for the dramatic difference in stature between the grown men and 16-year-olds.

Lewis Marshall, left, attempts to make headway
United were outgunned and outmuscled by Cove. Image: Cat Stewart

“They’re all technically really good players,” Cleland said of his group. “They take the ball, and they’ll go forward. But it’s the other side that I think we need to get into them. It’s that defensive side – being hard to beat.”

That is far from solely a Dundee United issue, he contends. “I go to many youth games, and I see it a lot.

“Youth teams are so concentrated on attacking, getting the ball and being technically good – which they all are – but loads of youth teams need to work on the defensive side of the game. That’s what I see.

“It’s a massive part of their development. You’re lucky if you’re a team that attacks all the time. Maybe I’d still be playing! But that’ll never be the case, and maybe defending is not worked on as much as I think it should be.”

More from Dundee United

Krisztian Keresztes in United training.
This Krisztian Keresztes statement was music to Jim Goodwin's ears after Dundee United start
Yevhenii Kucherenko superbly fists a delivery clear against Hearts
Dundee United star 'coming out his shell' as Jim Goodwin spotlights 'first class' attribute
Dundee United's Tannadice Park. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United HMRC tax relief timeline undermined by university emails
30
Richard Odada, left, in new surroundings.
Former Dundee United man Richard Odada finally lands new club
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin makes Dundee United bounce game decision
Ivan Dolcek has been a revelation for the Tangerines
Jim Goodwin's Ivan Dolcek critique brought into focus as Dundee United star sends message…
Full focus: Amar Fatah.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United ace reveals illness impact as response to big Jim Goodwin call…
Will Ferry roars in celebration
The rise of Ireland's Will Ferry – and what it means for Dundee United
Ferry has led United with aplomb in the absence of Ross Graham.
Will Ferry lands first ever Ireland call-up following Dundee United exploits
3
Vicko Sevelj pushes forward down the flank
LEE WILKIE: Why one point from the last six is unacceptable for this Dundee…

Conversation