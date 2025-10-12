Where Scottish youngsters MUST improve as Dundee United verdict on B teams in Challenge Cup delivered

Dundee United’s talented teenagers will learn more from 90 bruising minutes against Cove Rangers than they would in TEN youth matches.

That’s the view of Tannadice head of academy coaching Alex Cleland.

Cleland was on the touchline as the League One side blew away the Terrors’ B side, with on-loan St Johnstone striker Jackson Mylchreest and David Eguaibor bagging braces and Mitch Megginson rippling the net.

While the Aberdeenshire outfit are toiling at the foot of the third tier, their side remains packed with senior professionals and SPFL quality.

It was literally a case of men against boys when one considers the number of 16-year-olds fielded by the Tangerines. One of those, Cohen Leiper, notched the consolation for United.

Since Premiership B teams were introduced to the revamped KDM Evolution Trophy, the 10 clubs have won a total of six games from a possible 50 and occupy 10 of the bottom 11 places in the league phase.

However, Cleland believes the tough lessons learned by playing against SPFL opposition are invaluable to the youngsters – and has lavished praise on the new format.

Cleland: 5-1 defeat a ‘brilliant’ test for emerging teens

“I’m a big fan of this format,” Cleland told Courier Sport. “These games are probably worth 10 games at U/18 level.

“We took a beating on Saturday and it’ll be a hard one for the boys to take, but they’ve got to keep going. There are no easy answers in this game, and I said that to them; you’ve got to make the response happen.

“We look at every game in the players’ development – not just the B-team games, but U/18s too – and assess how they’re reacting to going a goal down, going two goals down. These games are brilliant tests for that.

“Yes, teams are going to take 3-1s, 4-1s and 5-1s, but that’s part of their learning because this could be the next step for them – coming to a Cove Rangers, Peterhead or Elgin City for a loan. That’s the next part of development.

“It’s positive that they see what is in front of them so that when they do get that loan experience, they will be ready for it.”

Scottish kids need to be harder to beat

The heavy reverse at the Balmoral Stadium was the first time United’s youngsters have taken a battering in this competition, having previously beaten Stirling Albion and produced competitive showings despite defeats at Peterhead and The Spartans.

And there were flashes of quality against Paul Hartley’s men.

Josh Holt and Matthew Mudie played well in the first half; Jamie Forrest is a quality young playmaker; Jack Anderson forced Balint Demus into a wonderful save; Leiper’s finish was clinical – all bright moments.

But United’s collective defending was poor, even accounting for the dramatic difference in stature between the grown men and 16-year-olds.

“They’re all technically really good players,” Cleland said of his group. “They take the ball, and they’ll go forward. But it’s the other side that I think we need to get into them. It’s that defensive side – being hard to beat.”

That is far from solely a Dundee United issue, he contends. “I go to many youth games, and I see it a lot.

“Youth teams are so concentrated on attacking, getting the ball and being technically good – which they all are – but loads of youth teams need to work on the defensive side of the game. That’s what I see.

“It’s a massive part of their development. You’re lucky if you’re a team that attacks all the time. Maybe I’d still be playing! But that’ll never be the case, and maybe defending is not worked on as much as I think it should be.”