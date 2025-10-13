What Rangers boss search and Steven Gerrard twist mean for Dundee United Ibrox visit

Dundee United are the first opponents for a Russell Martin-less Rangers.

Now seven days since Martin’s dismal 123-day reign at Ibrox was ended, the toiling Glasgow club have reportedly made a failed play for Steven Gerrard and are considering the likes of Danny Rohl, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Slaven Bilic.

All the while, United have been quietly preparing for their visit to Ibrox on Saturday – serenely ticking along after a solid enough start to the campaign that sees them occupy fourth spot.

But how will the saga in Glasgow affect the Tangerines’ preparation and planning, if at all? And will they face a team in turmoil, or one with renewed resolve?

Courier Sport examines the key conundrums facing United boss Jim Goodwin.

Russell Martin’s Rangers would have suited United

One suspects the Tangerines were licking their lips at the prospect of facing Martin’s Rangers, albeit no-one at Tannadice would publicly admit it.

I doesn’t matters a jot now, but this reporter reckons United would have won that game.

And not just because the Gers are without a league win at Ibrox and the atmosphere inside the stadium would have been a mix of apathy and toxicity.

But under the former Southampton head coach, Rangers played the sort of football against which United have thrived this season; they liked to dominate possession, play through the lines and, frankly, didn’t do it quickly enough.

In turn, Goodwin’s side have relished the opportunity to press teams high up the pitch, block passing lanes into midfield and break at pace.

The Light Blues’ somewhat ponderous style – allied with their openness to counterattacks – would have suited United down to the ground, with the 3-4-3 which caused such problems for Rapid Vienna, Hibernian and Aberdeen.

The decision to dispense with Martin’s services has thrown a spanner in the works.

The conundrum now facing Goodwin

As such, the temptation is to say: just look after yourselves.

And to an extent, that is exactly what Goodwin will do.

They should go there with confidence, too.

However, it would be naïve to think that the United boss would not like to tailor his side to the test ahead; for all their woes this term, Rangers have some talented footballers, and the Tangerines are without a league win in Govan since April 2011.

The appointment of Gerrard would have resulted in a boisterous atmosphere at Ibrox, but it would have also provided Goodwin with certainty – a 4-3-3 with wide players stretching the game; more direct, up-tempo attacking; United being called “Dundee” at some point.

The classic Gerrard stuff.

How will the Light Blues approach Saturday’s showdown now that Gerrard has rejected the chance to return? And how will the home fans react if a less popular appointment, or no appointment, is made by the weekend?

It could be a challenge for United.

It could just as easily be an opportunity.

And Goodwin has several possible strategies.

The 3-4-3 that has worked well for much of this term, especially in encounters against sides who expect to dominate the ball.

The 4-3-3 that turned the game in the second half against Livingston.

Perhaps the 4-5-1 deployed regularly against Rangers and Celtic last season.

The latter is an intriguing option, given United took the lead twice at Ibrox last season and drew one of their two matches there. Food for thought.

And the longer it takes for Rangers to decide on Martin’s successor, the more Goodwin is preparing for a leap into the unknown.

Add Gers’ uncertainty to the list for Goodwin

Goodwin already had a fair few conundrums to chew over before the Ibrox powerbrokers wielded the axe last week.

Allied to the tactical questions outlined above, the Irishman has plenty of personnel options to weigh up; players gradually emerging from the treatment room have afforded him a welcome headache.

Amar Fatah and Kristijan Trapanovski shone from the bench against Livi.

Ryan Strain is once again fit and pushing for his right wing-back berth, making Luca Stephenson an additional option in midfield, should he be required.

Craig Sibbald was also excellent against the Lions after his introduction last time out, while Nikolaj Moller was handed his first start.

A swathe of options depending on what shape Goodwin selects and, after two rather underwhelming results against Livi and Kilmarnock, he may just be tempted to pitch a curve ball.

He often did in these games last term, namely Kai Fotheringham.

A fascinating week lies ahead as United bid to take advantage of the drama and tumult in Govan – can they finally emerge from Ibrox with three precious Premiership points?