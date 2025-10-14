Further doubts over Dundee United’s £1.28m tax claim after study emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further doubts over Dundee United’s £1.28m tax claim after study emerges

Tax expert Paul Rosser says the latest findings suggest the club's application was invalid.

Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Image: Shutterstock.
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Further doubts over the validity of Dundee United’s disputed £1.28million research and development tax claim have been raised following the discovery of a scientific study.

It follows emails between Abertay University and Dundee United, which experts said “undermined” the timeline of the Tangerines’ claim for tax relief from HMRC.

Possible projects between the university and the Tangerines were discussed in the emails, released via Freedom of Information (FOI) and centred on the short-lived Dundee United Lab.

The Lab was spearheaded by former sporting director Tony Asghar, who left the club in 2023. It is no longer operational.

Proposals to study “load and injury” on players -using Abertay’s expertise in Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) to study the physiological demands placed on footballers during training and matches – never materialised.

And a different study recently unearthed — published in October 2022 — throws further doubt on the validity of the club’s claim, leading R&D tax expert Paul Rosser said.

He has examined the research, which involved using GPS trackers on players in matches in the 2021-22 SPFL season, where United finished fourth.

Study provides more evidence

Abertay researchers are also cited in the study, which was published by a Swiss-based journal, MDPI.

Mr Rosser said its existence “provides even more evidence” that United’s claim was “invalid”.

He said: “The research paper is very clear that Dundee United’s involvement, by (club performance manager) Kyler Burns was just involved in data curation.

“He wasn’t involved in the actual analysis of the data captured.

“While Dundee United are listed as being involved, their input was limited to just providing data for the other participants of the study to use.

Dundee United players celebrate a goal against Hibs in October 2021. Players wore GPS trackers that season as part of a study on player welfare. Image: SNS.

“This, unfortunately for Dundee United, provides even more evidence that the main project included in the report published by Tax Policy Associates is invalid.

“Mainly as they included 12.5% of their entire players wage bill for the financial year in question, July 2021 to June 2022, claiming this was in relation to ‘extensive, investigative research conducted in collaboration between Dundee United and Abertay’.

“As Dundee United’s players simply played football matches, these would be considered ‘routine activities’ and disallowed for R&D tax relief purposes, even though they were wearing a GPS tracker while doing so.”

Dundee United study tax claim ‘invalid’

United, owned by US businessman Mark Ogren, already face a £600,000 bill after HMRC ordered the repayment of a portion of their successful tax relief bid.

Emails show United opened talks with Abertay University in January 2022 — 18 months after paperwork drafted by club advisers ZLX suggested “extensive and investigative” research with the institution had begun.

Mr Rosser said the timeline surrounding the application for R&D tax relief now “seems odd”.

“Abertay University said they were approached by Dundee United in January 2022 to explore potential opportunities for research collaboration,” he added.

“Which seems odd, as according to [Dundee United and ZLX’s document], Dundee United and the university had been collaborating since July 2020.

“There is also no mention of any collaboration prior to January 2022 in any of the emails released under The Courier’s FOI request.

“They did, however, highlight several potential research areas Dundee United were keen to discuss, including ‘Load – what is it, why is it important and how do we measure it at DUFC. What are we doing in comparison to Rangers / Celtic / the rest?’

“And ‘Injury – How do we report injury, the type of injury, how it happened, and initial/immediate risk management? What are the injury trends?’

“So, by the time the published R&D report was prepared for Dundee United by ZLX in December 2022, talks between them and Abertay had concluded without a research project taking place.

“As the published report includes ‘load and injury’ as two of the main areas the project is claimed to have been in relation to, it seems likely the project is based on the initial discussions between Dundee United and Abertay University, with mention of the study included to try and make the project sound valid.”

United and ZLX

In February, Dundee United was named alongside 30 other sporting institutions to benefit from the tax relief scheme.

The controversy also turned the spotlight on ZLX Solutions, whose partnership with United was heralded by the club in September 2022.

Stephen McCallion, the firm’s managing director, told a podcast in August he had sleepless nights over the saga and that the document was never submitted to HMRC.

Dundee United did not respond to Mr Rosser’s claims.

