LEE WILKIE: How impatient Rangers fans could aid Dundee United at Ibrox

Disgruntled Gers fans have succeeded in getting Russell Martin sacked as head coach.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will hope he has reason to be smiling after Saturday's trip to face Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will hope he has reason to be smiling after Saturday's trip to face Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

When Rangers fans get right behind their team, they can be like their ’12th man’.

But when events at Ibrox trigger complaints from the stands, life gets much more difficult for everyone associated with the club.

Gers supporters seemed to turn against Russell Martin pretty much immediately after his appointment as head coach and eventually got they got what they wanted – his sacking – after weeks of high-profile protests.

However, after Steven Gerrard walked away from talks about taking over, it’s far from certain that Rangers will have a new boss by the time they face Dundee United on Saturday.

I reckon the Tangerines will be happy enough if that’s the case.

Russell Martin, pictured, was axed last week
Russell Martin, pictured, was axed by Rangers last week. Image: SNS

A new head coach would feel like the start of the new chapter at Ibrox. A caretaker, on the other hand, is a stop gap; a stint in limbo.

And if things don’t immediately go Rangers’ way against United, the home fans’ impatience, temporarily dampened down by Martin’s departure, will likely come quickly to the fore.

The more pressure the Gers players feel, the better for Jim Goodwin’s side.

After all, United have been at their best this season against opponents who have tried to attack them.

Whoever’s in the Rangers dugout on Saturday, whether a temporary or a permanent appointee, you’d expect them to send their team out to have a go.

And with a fan base short on patience behind them, demanding they immediately start to make up for their dismal start to the season, the lions’ share of pressure will be on the Gers.

If United can retain their composure, they could end up dishing out a further serving of frustration to  a Rangers support desperate for change.

