Jim Goodwin out to shackle best ever signing when Dundee United face Rangers as Rasmus Hojlund parallel drawn

Goodwin hopes Bojan Miovski has a quiet afternoon at Ibrox on Saturday.

Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski during their time at Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski during their time at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin expects Bojan Miovski to be a smash hit at Rangers.

But the Dundee United boss is determined to shackle arguably his finest ever signing as a manager when the Tangerines travel to Ibrox this weekend.

Allied with former Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray, Goodwin plucked Miovski from the relative obscurity of MTK Budapest in 2022. The Dons paid a modest six-figure fee.

Two years and 44 goals later, the Pittodrie outfit would bank a club record £6.8 million for his services from La Liga outfit Girona. In purely financial terms, Goodwin has never overseen a better capture.

That move to Spain proved ill-fated, and Miovski is now back in Scottish football with Rangers, for whom he has already rippled the net twice.

Miovski ripples the net on Rangers' last outing at Falkirk.
Miovski ripples the net on Rangers’ last outing at Falkirk. Image: SNS

“I’m not surprised to see Bojan back (in Scotland) – in fact, I was surprised one of the bigger teams here didn’t take him first time around,” reflected Goodwin. “Everyone knows his qualities and the Scottish Premiership suits him.

“If you create chances for him, Bojan will score goals.

“He’s at a crucial time of his career and needs to be playing regular football. Rangers are giving him that.”

Indeed, even Miovski’s final destination came as no surprise to Goodwin as he revealed that Russell Martin – who brought the player to Ibrox before being sacked last week – could have snapped up the player with a previous club.

He added: “Russell Martin was a big admirer of him when he was at Southampton so it wasn’t unexpected when he moved to Rangers.

“Southampton contacted Aberdeen, so it was no surprise he came back in to get a deal done with Bojan for Rangers.”

Hojlund parallel

And Goodwin reckons it would be foolish to judge Miovski on his one-year stint in Spain, during which he scored just two La Liga goals.

He draws a parallel with Rasmus Hojlund, currently flying with Napoli and Denmark as he thrives away from Manchester United on loan.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will hope he has reason to be smiling after Saturday’s trip to face Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Goodwin continued: “Was I surprised at the way things panned out in Spain? Yes, because you always back natural goal-scorers to score goals.

“I followed Bojan to see how he was getting on – and I know he was extremely frustrated at the lack of game time and lack of starts.

“You see Rasmus Hojlund who was at Manchester United. He’d scored three goals in 30-odd games for them. Now he’s got four in six for Napoli. Sometimes you need to look further and discuss the chances being created.

“Bojan thrives on balls coming into the box and makes clever runs in behind, so you need to get the right service for him. His movement in the box is brilliant, which we saw at Aberdeen.”

Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski, who he brought to Scotland and the club would bank £6.8 million for.
Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski, who he brought to Scotland and the club would bank £6.8 million for. Image: SNS

While friendships will be on hold for 90 minutes on Saturday, the respect between the pair will persist.

“I keep in touch with him and I send him messages wishing him well – including after one of his recent international games,” added Goodwin.

“It’s great that he’s back in Scotland because he enhances our league.

“But hopefully when we play them, our boys keep him very quiet!”

