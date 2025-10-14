Dundee United’s nearly man due a goal ahead of Rangers clash as duties evolve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United’s nearly man due a goal ahead of Rangers clash as duties evolve

Vicko Sevelj has been empowered to be more of an attacking force this term, in possession and as a focal point of smart set-piece routines.

Vicko Sevelj's style has evolved this season but he is yet to be rewarded by a goal.
Vicko Sevelj's style has evolved this season but he is yet to be rewarded by a goal. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have not struggled to find the net this term.

Only Premiership leaders Hearts (16) have scored more league goals than the Tangerines’ tally of 12.

They rippled the net six times over four European fixtures, with four of those coming against Austrian giants Rapid Vienna.

Ivan Dolcek is the division’s top scorer.

Zac Sapsford and Max Watters have contributed liberally.

Luca Stephenson, Owen Stirton and every member of the Terrors’ back three – Krisztian Keresztes, Iurie Iovu and Bert Esselink – have opened their accounts.

Vicko Sevelj gets stuck in against Aberdeen
Sevelj gets stuck in against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

However, United’s reigning player of the year Vicko Sevelj is yet to break his duck for this campaign.

Big deal, you could be forgiven for thinking.

After all, the classy Croatian is a combative force in the United midfield, snapping into challenges and coolly circulating possession.

He only scored two goals last term.

A goal is coming

However, that is only half the story.

Sevelj has evolved into a considerable threat for the Tangerines this season – and will be desperate to see that reflected in his goal tally in the coming weeks and months.

The former Hadjuk Split man has been the focal point of one of Jim Goodwin’s sharpest corner routines in United’s last two outings, drifting to the far post as United’s giant defenders drag their markers away to create space.

The outcome against Kilmarnock AND Livingston? Sevelj was left free to meet excellent deliveries from Ivan Dolcek. On both occasions, he failed to convert.

A disbelieving Vicko Sevelj, of Dundee United
A disbelieving Sevelj. Image: SNS

It has also been notable that Sevelj has taken far more shots at goal this term, with the player known to have a penchant for a screamer in training.

He has been a whisker away from slamming home spectacular strikes in several encounters this term.

With Panutche Camara’s prodigious work ethic and ability to cover ground, Sevelj can afford to make the more bursts towards the opposition box without fearing the counterattack. And it shows.

Similarly, with the safety net of an extra man in the engine room when United switched to a 4-3-3 against Livingston last time out, it was Sevelj who took it upon himself to drive forward, break the lines and try to make something happen.

Only a splendid save from Max Stryjek thwarted a left-footed shot following a stunning 40-yard solo run in that game.

Stats tell the story

The numbers back up the eye test.

Against Livi, his personal xG was 0.85 – more than any other United player.

Versus Kilmarnock, it was 0.43, only behind Zac Sapsford and Nikolaj Moller.

Sevelj is joint-ninth for the number of shots taken in the Premiership this season with 15, level with Ross McIver, David Watson and Tawanda Maswanhise).

He is 11th for the number of shots on target, with six. For context, and to underline the evolution in his role, Sevelj registered seven shots on target in the entirety of last season.

In both metrics, NO player has posted more efforts without finding the net.

Max Watters and Luca Stephenson, combined, have only had nine shots but have contributed three goals to the cause.

Part of that is down to the quality of the chances – with many of Sevelj’s opportunities coming from distance – while he has also been guilty of some profligacy, particularly from set-pieces.

But one thing is sure; there are few players in the top-flight due a goal more than United’s No.5.

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski during their time at Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin out to shackle best ever signing when Dundee United face Rangers as…
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Further doubts over Dundee United's £1.28m tax claim after study emerges
10
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will hope he has reason to be smiling after Saturday's trip to face Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
LEE WILKIE: How impatient Rangers fans could aid Dundee United at Ibrox
Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Ibrox.
What Rangers boss search and Steven Gerrard twist mean for Dundee United Ibrox visit
Dundee United fan Shug Falconer has died
Tributes paid to 'legendary' Dundee United fan Shug Falconer after sudden death
Dundee United were beaten 5-1 by League One Cove Rangers
Where Scottish youngsters MUST improve as Dundee United verdict on B teams in Challenge…
Krisztian Keresztes in United training.
This Krisztian Keresztes statement was music to Jim Goodwin's ears after Dundee United start
Yevhenii Kucherenko superbly fists a delivery clear against Hearts
Dundee United star 'coming out his shell' as Jim Goodwin spotlights 'first class' attribute
Dundee United's Tannadice Park. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United HMRC tax relief timeline undermined by university emails
33
Richard Odada, left, in new surroundings.
Former Dundee United man Richard Odada finally lands new club

Conversation