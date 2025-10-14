Dundee United’s nearly man due a goal ahead of Rangers clash as duties evolve

Dundee United have not struggled to find the net this term.

Only Premiership leaders Hearts (16) have scored more league goals than the Tangerines’ tally of 12.

They rippled the net six times over four European fixtures, with four of those coming against Austrian giants Rapid Vienna.

Ivan Dolcek is the division’s top scorer.

Zac Sapsford and Max Watters have contributed liberally.

Luca Stephenson, Owen Stirton and every member of the Terrors’ back three – Krisztian Keresztes, Iurie Iovu and Bert Esselink – have opened their accounts.

However, United’s reigning player of the year Vicko Sevelj is yet to break his duck for this campaign.

Big deal, you could be forgiven for thinking.

After all, the classy Croatian is a combative force in the United midfield, snapping into challenges and coolly circulating possession.

He only scored two goals last term.

A goal is coming

However, that is only half the story.

Sevelj has evolved into a considerable threat for the Tangerines this season – and will be desperate to see that reflected in his goal tally in the coming weeks and months.

The former Hadjuk Split man has been the focal point of one of Jim Goodwin’s sharpest corner routines in United’s last two outings, drifting to the far post as United’s giant defenders drag their markers away to create space.

The outcome against Kilmarnock AND Livingston? Sevelj was left free to meet excellent deliveries from Ivan Dolcek. On both occasions, he failed to convert.

It has also been notable that Sevelj has taken far more shots at goal this term, with the player known to have a penchant for a screamer in training.

He has been a whisker away from slamming home spectacular strikes in several encounters this term.

With Panutche Camara’s prodigious work ethic and ability to cover ground, Sevelj can afford to make the more bursts towards the opposition box without fearing the counterattack. And it shows.

Similarly, with the safety net of an extra man in the engine room when United switched to a 4-3-3 against Livingston last time out, it was Sevelj who took it upon himself to drive forward, break the lines and try to make something happen.

Only a splendid save from Max Stryjek thwarted a left-footed shot following a stunning 40-yard solo run in that game.

Stats tell the story

The numbers back up the eye test.

Against Livi, his personal xG was 0.85 – more than any other United player.

Versus Kilmarnock, it was 0.43, only behind Zac Sapsford and Nikolaj Moller.

Sevelj is joint-ninth for the number of shots taken in the Premiership this season with 15, level with Ross McIver, David Watson and Tawanda Maswanhise).

He is 11th for the number of shots on target, with six. For context, and to underline the evolution in his role, Sevelj registered seven shots on target in the entirety of last season.

In both metrics, NO player has posted more efforts without finding the net.

Max Watters and Luca Stephenson, combined, have only had nine shots but have contributed three goals to the cause.

Part of that is down to the quality of the chances – with many of Sevelj’s opportunities coming from distance – while he has also been guilty of some profligacy, particularly from set-pieces.

But one thing is sure; there are few players in the top-flight due a goal more than United’s No.5.