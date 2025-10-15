Dundee United binned Rangers masterplan – but Jim Goodwin says one key message remains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United binned Rangers masterplan – but Jim Goodwin says one key message remains

Goodwin takes the Tangerines to Ibrox this weekend.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin is adamant his Dundee United players will benefit from being unencumbered by history as the Terrors seek to produce a daring display against Rangers.

United travel west to face the managerless Light Blues on Saturday seeking their maiden league victory at Ibrox since April 2011.

However, Goodwin insists that 14-year drought will mean nothing to a Tangerines squad assembled from a swathe of different nations – many of whom joined the club to play on stages such as this.

And with no previous ghosts in Glasgow to exorcise, the message to his young, energetic outfit will be: “No fear.”

“I don’t want my players to be overawed by the atmosphere at the stadium,” said Goodwin. “I would imagine Ibrox will be rocking after the supporters got what they wanted; the previous manager leaving.

Jim Goodwin at Ibrox
Goodwin at Ibrox. Image: SNS

“It’ll certainly be a different atmosphere compared to a couple of weeks ago.

“But I think the great thing about going to Ibrox with our group is that there’s no fear factor from the foreign guys. These are the games they came to Scotland to be involved in.

“There’s no hangover from previous seasons when there were negative results. These guys don’t know that. They don’t have that type of mentality and can go there to enjoy themselves; express themselves and play with no fear.

“If they do that, we’re a match for anyone.”

Leap into the unknown

Goodwin has little choice but to focus solely on the virtues of his squad.

He certainly can’t prepare for the shape or strategy that Rangers will deploy following the departure of Russell Martin last week.

That previous gameplan has been consigned to the bin.

“It’s very hard to analyse (Rangers),” continued Goodwin. “Yes, we know the individuals within the team – but we don’t have a real inkling into how the team are going to set up.

“Under Russell Martin, they were very consistent in the shape, the style of football and the identity. We had looked at the games and had a game-plan ready.

“Now, we don’t know if there’s going to be a permanent manager in the dugout or if it’s going to be a caretaker. We’ve just got to make the players aware of where we see the strengths of Rangers and the individual quality that they have.

“We probably won’t spend too much time focusing on patterns of play from the previous manager because that might go out the window.”

Russell Martin, pictured, was axed last week
Russell Martin, pictured, was axed last week. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “We’ll do all our usual analysis, but we’ll focus – like we do every week – more on ourselves than the opposition.

“We’ll emphasise the things we need to do well – the shape of the team, the defensive structure and trying to improve our own play in possession. We want to get back to playing quickly, running forward and creating opportunities.

“We’re at our best when we play fast football and that’s what I’ll be hammering home.”

Goodwin: I want United to ‘get at’ Rangers

Indeed, a strong argument can be made that United have been at their best against high-profile opposition this term.

The Tangerines excel at pressing hard, snapping into tackles and then breaking at pace on the transition. Encounters with Hibs, Aberdeen and Rapid Vienna showcased those attributes.

In stodgier contests in which United have seen more of the ball – Kilmarnock and Livingston – the Terrors were far less convincing.

Solving that quandary is an issue for a different weekend.

Zac Sapsford celebrates in front of the away fans.
United showcased how devastating they can be on the break during their tie against Rapid Vienna. Image: Shutterstock.

Goodwin added: “I think we’ve shown ourselves in a good light against the so-called bigger teams in the league, and absolutely in Europe against a very good Rapid Vienna team.

“We had a great shape behind the ball and an urgency to counterattack.

“I would imagine Saturday’s game will be quite similar – albeit I don’t want to allow Rangers to have 70% of the ball. We want to impose ourselves on the opposition and get after them.

“We’ve got good energy levels and pace in the team, and plenty of attacking threats ourselves.”

More from Dundee United

Vicko Sevelj's style has evolved this season but he is yet to be rewarded by a goal.
Dundee United's nearly man due a goal ahead of Rangers clash as duties evolve
Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski during their time at Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin out to shackle best ever signing when Dundee United face Rangers as…
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Further doubts over Dundee United's £1.28m tax claim after study emerges
25
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will hope he has reason to be smiling after Saturday's trip to face Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
LEE WILKIE: How impatient Rangers fans could aid Dundee United at Ibrox
Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Ibrox.
What Rangers boss search and Steven Gerrard twist mean for Dundee United Ibrox visit
Dundee United fan Shug Falconer has died
Tributes paid to 'legendary' Dundee United fan Shug Falconer after sudden death
Dundee United were beaten 5-1 by League One Cove Rangers
Where Scottish youngsters MUST improve as Dundee United verdict on B teams in Challenge…
Krisztian Keresztes in United training.
This Krisztian Keresztes statement was music to Jim Goodwin's ears after Dundee United start
Yevhenii Kucherenko superbly fists a delivery clear against Hearts
Dundee United star 'coming out his shell' as Jim Goodwin spotlights 'first class' attribute
Dundee United's Tannadice Park. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United HMRC tax relief timeline undermined by university emails
33

Conversation