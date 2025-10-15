Dundee United binned Rangers masterplan – but Jim Goodwin says one key message remains

Jim Goodwin is adamant his Dundee United players will benefit from being unencumbered by history as the Terrors seek to produce a daring display against Rangers.

United travel west to face the managerless Light Blues on Saturday seeking their maiden league victory at Ibrox since April 2011.

However, Goodwin insists that 14-year drought will mean nothing to a Tangerines squad assembled from a swathe of different nations – many of whom joined the club to play on stages such as this.

And with no previous ghosts in Glasgow to exorcise, the message to his young, energetic outfit will be: “No fear.”

“I don’t want my players to be overawed by the atmosphere at the stadium,” said Goodwin. “I would imagine Ibrox will be rocking after the supporters got what they wanted; the previous manager leaving.

“It’ll certainly be a different atmosphere compared to a couple of weeks ago.

“But I think the great thing about going to Ibrox with our group is that there’s no fear factor from the foreign guys. These are the games they came to Scotland to be involved in.

“There’s no hangover from previous seasons when there were negative results. These guys don’t know that. They don’t have that type of mentality and can go there to enjoy themselves; express themselves and play with no fear.

“If they do that, we’re a match for anyone.”

Leap into the unknown

Goodwin has little choice but to focus solely on the virtues of his squad.

He certainly can’t prepare for the shape or strategy that Rangers will deploy following the departure of Russell Martin last week.

That previous gameplan has been consigned to the bin.

“It’s very hard to analyse (Rangers),” continued Goodwin. “Yes, we know the individuals within the team – but we don’t have a real inkling into how the team are going to set up.

“Under Russell Martin, they were very consistent in the shape, the style of football and the identity. We had looked at the games and had a game-plan ready.

“Now, we don’t know if there’s going to be a permanent manager in the dugout or if it’s going to be a caretaker. We’ve just got to make the players aware of where we see the strengths of Rangers and the individual quality that they have.

“We probably won’t spend too much time focusing on patterns of play from the previous manager because that might go out the window.”

Goodwin added: “We’ll do all our usual analysis, but we’ll focus – like we do every week – more on ourselves than the opposition.

“We’ll emphasise the things we need to do well – the shape of the team, the defensive structure and trying to improve our own play in possession. We want to get back to playing quickly, running forward and creating opportunities.

“We’re at our best when we play fast football and that’s what I’ll be hammering home.”

Goodwin: I want United to ‘get at’ Rangers

Indeed, a strong argument can be made that United have been at their best against high-profile opposition this term.

The Tangerines excel at pressing hard, snapping into tackles and then breaking at pace on the transition. Encounters with Hibs, Aberdeen and Rapid Vienna showcased those attributes.

In stodgier contests in which United have seen more of the ball – Kilmarnock and Livingston – the Terrors were far less convincing.

Solving that quandary is an issue for a different weekend.

Goodwin added: “I think we’ve shown ourselves in a good light against the so-called bigger teams in the league, and absolutely in Europe against a very good Rapid Vienna team.

“We had a great shape behind the ball and an urgency to counterattack.

“I would imagine Saturday’s game will be quite similar – albeit I don’t want to allow Rangers to have 70% of the ball. We want to impose ourselves on the opposition and get after them.

“We’ve got good energy levels and pace in the team, and plenty of attacking threats ourselves.”