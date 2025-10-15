Huge Panutche Camara call looms for Dundee United after epic exertions

Jim Goodwin will consider the toll taken on Panutche Camara by his international exertions before deciding when the all-action midfielder is ready to start against Rangers.

Camara, 28, is due to return to United training on Thursday morning following two World Cup qualifiers with Guinea-Bissau.

He played the full 90 minutes of a shock 1-0 defeat against Ethiopia in Rwanda and, while he entered the fray from the bench in Cairo as Os Dromedários slipped to a 1-0 defeat against continental giants Egypt.

With a cumulative distance in the region of 11,000, allied with a host of separate connecting flights, it is a gruelling assignment for Camara.

And while it is hoped that he will be ready for the trip to Ibrox, Goodwin concedes that fatigue and injury-prevention is something he will seriously weighs up.

“That (travelling) does come into consideration, especially given Pan is a very important player for us,” explained Goodwin. “He’s played a hell of a lot of football over the last couple of years and is regularly away with the international team in Africa.

“That does involve a huge amount of travelling for him.

“So, we need to be careful with guys like Pan because, although he is a key player and important to the team, we don’t want fatigue playing a part in players breaking down and missing games with avoidable injuries.

“We take a lot of things into consideration after international breaks. We look at the minutes they’ve played, the training and what the workload has been while they’re away.”

Clean bill of health

While Goodwin is currently working with a sparse group due to Camara, Iurie Iovu, Will Ferry, Dario Naamo, Sam Cleall-Harding and Scott Constable gaining international recognition, he expects them all to return with a clean bill of health.

He added: “So far, there have been no phone calls to say anybody has any knocks or niggles for those who are away – that’s always a big positive.”

Ross Graham and Max Watters remain on a trajectory to return in the middle of November as they battle back from hamstring injuries.