Jim Goodwin reveals advice to Will Ferry after Dundee United boss’ restaurant prediction came true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reveals advice to Will Ferry after Dundee United boss’ restaurant prediction came true

Ferry was part of the Ireland group during the recent international window.

Dundee United's Will Ferry during Ireland training
Will Ferry during Ireland training. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Will Ferry’s maiden Ireland call-up was the realisation of a prediction made over dinner in St Andrews, Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has revealed.

Goodwin acknowledges that international recognition “seemed a million miles away” for Ferry when he was trying to tempt the flying wingback to Tannadice from Cheltenham Town.

While Ferry had enjoyed a fine season on a personal level, the Robins had been relegated to League Two. Pulling on the emerald green seemed a pipe dream.

Nevertheless, Goodwin was adamant that Ferry could catch the eye of Ireland chiefs of he joined United – and he told the player as much during a persuasive sales pitch near the club’s training base.

It did the trick.

Will Ferry roars in celebration
Ferry roars in celebration. Image: Shutterstock.

Ferry penned a three-year deal with the Terrors despite strong interest from the EFL, including Blackpool, and was drafted into Heimir Hallgrimsson’s latest squad following a blockbuster 15 months at United.

He was an unused substitute against Portugal and Armenia but, now Ferry has his foot in the door, Goodwin expects him to kick on.

Dinner prediction

“I remember sitting down in a restaurant in St Andrews and having that (international) conversation with him,” reflected Goodwin. “It probably felt a million miles away for him at the time, coming to Dundee United from a relegated Cheltenham.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image; SNS

“But I explained to him the success stories that I’ve had in the past with players at previous clubs. I used Jamie McGrath as an example, after I had very similar conversations with Jamie when he was at Dundalk (before joining St Mirren).

“I felt Will had the attributes to be a success in Scotland. Off the back of that, if the team and Will are doing well, I was confident that he would get in the squad.

“And I’ve been bombarding the FAI with messages just to make them aware of how well he has been doing!”

He added: “It must have been a great experience going to Portugal at the weekend. Seeing the likes of Ronaldo in the tunnel – it’s a long way from the lower leagues of England to being sat on the bench in Lisbon, watching Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo.

“He’s got so much opportunity ahead of him. It’s just so important that he maintains the high standards that he showed last season; that we get that consistency back in his performances.

“I’ve got no doubt that he will eventually force his way into that Irish team.”

Speaking from experience

When discussing players seeking to make a mark during their maiden Ireland call-ups, Goodwin speaks from a position of expertise.

He won a sole cap for the Boys in Green in 2002, entering the fray to replace Robbie Keane in a 3-0 win against Finland.

And he had simple words of advice for Ferry.

Will Ferry, right, and Celtic defender Liam Scales
Ferry, right, and Celtic defender Liam Scales. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was a little bit of a whirlwind when it came around at the time,” continued Goodwin. “We got the call mid-afternoon, and we brought the news to Will.

“It was a case of Will packing up the bag and heading straight for the airport to go and meet up with the team.

“I sent him a message later that evening just to tell him that he’s earned the right to be there, and to make sure he acts like he belongs there – not to respect the guys he’s training with too much and just to be himself.

“If he has done that over the last week or ten days, then I’m pretty sure he’ll have made a really positive impression.”

More from Dundee United

Sam Cleall-Harding has been on duty with Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding lifts lid on 'mental' Scotland U/21s brawl
2
Panutche Camara, right, in action against Egypt on Monday
Huge Panutche Camara call looms for Dundee United after epic exertions
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United binned Rangers masterplan – but Jim Goodwin says one key message remains
Vicko Sevelj's style has evolved this season but he is yet to be rewarded by a goal.
Dundee United's nearly man due a goal ahead of Rangers clash as duties evolve
Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski during their time at Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin out to shackle best ever signing when Dundee United face Rangers as…
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Further doubts over Dundee United's £1.28m tax claim after study emerges
27
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will hope he has reason to be smiling after Saturday's trip to face Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
LEE WILKIE: How impatient Rangers fans could aid Dundee United at Ibrox
Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Ibrox.
What Rangers boss search and Steven Gerrard twist mean for Dundee United Ibrox visit
Dundee United fan Shug Falconer has died
Tributes paid to 'legendary' Dundee United fan Shug Falconer after sudden death
Dundee United were beaten 5-1 by League One Cove Rangers
Where Scottish youngsters MUST improve as Dundee United verdict on B teams in Challenge…

Conversation