Jim Goodwin reveals advice to Will Ferry after Dundee United boss’ restaurant prediction came true

Will Ferry’s maiden Ireland call-up was the realisation of a prediction made over dinner in St Andrews, Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has revealed.

Goodwin acknowledges that international recognition “seemed a million miles away” for Ferry when he was trying to tempt the flying wingback to Tannadice from Cheltenham Town.

While Ferry had enjoyed a fine season on a personal level, the Robins had been relegated to League Two. Pulling on the emerald green seemed a pipe dream.

Nevertheless, Goodwin was adamant that Ferry could catch the eye of Ireland chiefs of he joined United – and he told the player as much during a persuasive sales pitch near the club’s training base.

It did the trick.

Ferry penned a three-year deal with the Terrors despite strong interest from the EFL, including Blackpool, and was drafted into Heimir Hallgrimsson’s latest squad following a blockbuster 15 months at United.

He was an unused substitute against Portugal and Armenia but, now Ferry has his foot in the door, Goodwin expects him to kick on.

Dinner prediction

“I remember sitting down in a restaurant in St Andrews and having that (international) conversation with him,” reflected Goodwin. “It probably felt a million miles away for him at the time, coming to Dundee United from a relegated Cheltenham.

“But I explained to him the success stories that I’ve had in the past with players at previous clubs. I used Jamie McGrath as an example, after I had very similar conversations with Jamie when he was at Dundalk (before joining St Mirren).

“I felt Will had the attributes to be a success in Scotland. Off the back of that, if the team and Will are doing well, I was confident that he would get in the squad.

“And I’ve been bombarding the FAI with messages just to make them aware of how well he has been doing!”

He added: “It must have been a great experience going to Portugal at the weekend. Seeing the likes of Ronaldo in the tunnel – it’s a long way from the lower leagues of England to being sat on the bench in Lisbon, watching Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo.

“He’s got so much opportunity ahead of him. It’s just so important that he maintains the high standards that he showed last season; that we get that consistency back in his performances.

“I’ve got no doubt that he will eventually force his way into that Irish team.”

Speaking from experience

When discussing players seeking to make a mark during their maiden Ireland call-ups, Goodwin speaks from a position of expertise.

He won a sole cap for the Boys in Green in 2002, entering the fray to replace Robbie Keane in a 3-0 win against Finland.

And he had simple words of advice for Ferry.

“It was a little bit of a whirlwind when it came around at the time,” continued Goodwin. “We got the call mid-afternoon, and we brought the news to Will.

“It was a case of Will packing up the bag and heading straight for the airport to go and meet up with the team.

“I sent him a message later that evening just to tell him that he’s earned the right to be there, and to make sure he acts like he belongs there – not to respect the guys he’s training with too much and just to be himself.

“If he has done that over the last week or ten days, then I’m pretty sure he’ll have made a really positive impression.”